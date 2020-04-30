Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Leonteq gewinnt Basler Kantonalbank als neue White-Labelling Partnerin (deutsch)




30.04.20 07:01
dpa-AFX

Leonteq gewinnt Basler Kantonalbank als neue White-Labelling Partnerin



EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Vereinbarung


Leonteq gewinnt Basler Kantonalbank als neue White-Labelling Partnerin



30.04.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ GEWINNT BASLER KANTONALBANK ALS NEUE


WHITE-LABELLING PARTNERIN



Zürich, 30. April 2020



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass sie mit der Basler


Kantonalbank eine umfangreiche Zusammenarbeit im Bereich von strukturierten


Anlageprodukten vereinbart hat.



Leonteq und die Basler Kantonalbank haben Ende April eine Kooperation im


Bereich der strukturierten Anlageprodukte vereinbart. Im Rahmen der


Zusammenarbeit wird die Basler Kantonalbank als Emittentin von


strukturierten Anlageprodukten auftreten, während Leonteq Dienstleistungen


entlang der Wert-schöpfungskette übernehmen wird.



Lukas Ruflin, Chief Executive Officer von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, dass wir


die Basler Kantonalbank als neue Partnerin gewinnen konnten und unseren


Kunden strukturierte Anlageprodukte von einer der am besten bewerteten


Emittentinnen der Schweiz anbieten können.»



Die von der Basler Kantonalbank emittierten strukturierten Anlageprodukte


werden von der Basler Kantonalbank und von Leonteq an ihre jeweiligen Kunden


in der Schweiz vertrieben. Ein erstes Produkt wird bereits ab dem kommenden


Montag zur Zeichnung aufliegen. Bis Ende 2020 soll das Angebot von Produkten


der Basler Kantonalbank auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer Plattform schrittweise


ausgebaut werden.



Luca Pertoldi, Stv. CEO und Leiter Bereich Vertrieb kommerzielle Kunden von


der Basler Kantonalbank: «Ein Eckpfeiler unserer Strategie 2018 bis 2021 ist


die digitale Transformation unseres Geschäftsmodells. Mit ihren hochmodernen


Tools und innovativen Lösungen wird Leonteq uns helfen, unsere ehrgeizigen


Ziele zu erreichen sowie unsere Kapazitäten für strukturierte Produkte


auszubauen.»



Die Basler Kantonalbank ist eine der grössten Schweizer Kantonalbanken und


verfügte über eine Bilanzsumme von 27,3 Milliarden Franken und eine


Gesamtkapitalquote von 20.0% per Ende 2019. Sie verfügt über ein


Emittenten-Rating von AA+ von Standard & Poor's und eine Staatsgarantie des


Kantons Basel-Stadt.



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche


mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer


eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative


Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die


Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.


Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als


Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt


Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von


kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1032961 30.04.2020 CET/CEST



°






Bitte warten...