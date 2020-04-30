DGAP-News: Leonteq gewinnt Basler Kantonalbank als neue White-Labelling Partnerin (deutsch)
Leonteq gewinnt Basler Kantonalbank als neue White-Labelling Partnerin
Zürich, 30. April 2020
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass sie mit der Basler
Kantonalbank eine umfangreiche Zusammenarbeit im Bereich von strukturierten
Anlageprodukten vereinbart hat.
Leonteq und die Basler Kantonalbank haben Ende April eine Kooperation im
Bereich der strukturierten Anlageprodukte vereinbart. Im Rahmen der
Zusammenarbeit wird die Basler Kantonalbank als Emittentin von
strukturierten Anlageprodukten auftreten, während Leonteq Dienstleistungen
entlang der Wert-schöpfungskette übernehmen wird.
Lukas Ruflin, Chief Executive Officer von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, dass wir
die Basler Kantonalbank als neue Partnerin gewinnen konnten und unseren
Kunden strukturierte Anlageprodukte von einer der am besten bewerteten
Emittentinnen der Schweiz anbieten können.»
Die von der Basler Kantonalbank emittierten strukturierten Anlageprodukte
werden von der Basler Kantonalbank und von Leonteq an ihre jeweiligen Kunden
in der Schweiz vertrieben. Ein erstes Produkt wird bereits ab dem kommenden
Montag zur Zeichnung aufliegen. Bis Ende 2020 soll das Angebot von Produkten
der Basler Kantonalbank auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer Plattform schrittweise
ausgebaut werden.
Luca Pertoldi, Stv. CEO und Leiter Bereich Vertrieb kommerzielle Kunden von
der Basler Kantonalbank: «Ein Eckpfeiler unserer Strategie 2018 bis 2021 ist
die digitale Transformation unseres Geschäftsmodells. Mit ihren hochmodernen
Tools und innovativen Lösungen wird Leonteq uns helfen, unsere ehrgeizigen
Ziele zu erreichen sowie unsere Kapazitäten für strukturierte Produkte
auszubauen.»
Die Basler Kantonalbank ist eine der grössten Schweizer Kantonalbanken und
verfügte über eine Bilanzsumme von 27,3 Milliarden Franken und eine
Gesamtkapitalquote von 20.0% per Ende 2019. Sie verfügt über ein
Emittenten-Rating von AA+ von Standard & Poor's und eine Staatsgarantie des
Kantons Basel-Stadt.
LEONTEQ
Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche
mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer
eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative
Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die
Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.
Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als
Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt
Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von
kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com
