DGAP-News: Leonteq gewinnt Basler Kantonalbank als neue White-Labelling Partnerin (deutsch)

Zürich, 30. April 2020

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass sie mit der Basler

Kantonalbank eine umfangreiche Zusammenarbeit im Bereich von strukturierten

Anlageprodukten vereinbart hat.

Leonteq und die Basler Kantonalbank haben Ende April eine Kooperation im

Bereich der strukturierten Anlageprodukte vereinbart. Im Rahmen der

Zusammenarbeit wird die Basler Kantonalbank als Emittentin von

strukturierten Anlageprodukten auftreten, während Leonteq Dienstleistungen

entlang der Wert-schöpfungskette übernehmen wird.

Lukas Ruflin, Chief Executive Officer von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, dass wir

die Basler Kantonalbank als neue Partnerin gewinnen konnten und unseren

Kunden strukturierte Anlageprodukte von einer der am besten bewerteten

Emittentinnen der Schweiz anbieten können.»

Die von der Basler Kantonalbank emittierten strukturierten Anlageprodukte

werden von der Basler Kantonalbank und von Leonteq an ihre jeweiligen Kunden

in der Schweiz vertrieben. Ein erstes Produkt wird bereits ab dem kommenden

Montag zur Zeichnung aufliegen. Bis Ende 2020 soll das Angebot von Produkten

der Basler Kantonalbank auf Leonteqs Multi-Issuer Plattform schrittweise

ausgebaut werden.

Luca Pertoldi, Stv. CEO und Leiter Bereich Vertrieb kommerzielle Kunden von

der Basler Kantonalbank: «Ein Eckpfeiler unserer Strategie 2018 bis 2021 ist

die digitale Transformation unseres Geschäftsmodells. Mit ihren hochmodernen

Tools und innovativen Lösungen wird Leonteq uns helfen, unsere ehrgeizigen

Ziele zu erreichen sowie unsere Kapazitäten für strukturierte Produkte

auszubauen.»

Die Basler Kantonalbank ist eine der grössten Schweizer Kantonalbanken und

verfügte über eine Bilanzsumme von 27,3 Milliarden Franken und eine

Gesamtkapitalquote von 20.0% per Ende 2019. Sie verfügt über ein

Emittenten-Rating von AA+ von Standard & Poor's und eine Staatsgarantie des

Kantons Basel-Stadt.

LEONTEQ

Leonteq AG ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche

mit einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer

eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative

Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die

Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.

Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als

Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt

Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von

kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 10 Ländern präsent, welche

über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert. www.leonteq.com

