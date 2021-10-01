DGAP-News: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Lissabon (deutsch)
01.10.21 07:00
dpa-AFX
Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Lissabon
^
EQS Group-News: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Expansion
Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Lissabon
01.10.2021 / 07:00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERÖFFNET BÜRO IN LISSABON
Zürich, 1. Oktober 2021
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) eröffnet ein Büro in Lissabon als Teil ihrer
Wachstumsinitiative, wodurch gleichzeitig die Profitabilität langfristig
gesichert werden soll.
Die Eröffnung des Leonteq-Büros in Lissabon ist Teil der 2020 gestarteten
Service-Center-Initiative, die das zukünftige Wachstum des Unternehmens auf
kosteneffizientere Weise unterstützen soll. Als neuster Standort von Leonteq
wurde Lissabon, Portugal, aufgrund verschiedener Faktoren ausgewählt. Dazu
zählen Talent- und Beschaffungsmöglichkeiten, politische Stabilität,
Lebensqualität, Zeitzone und Kostenerwägungen. Der Aufbau vor Ort wurde
stufenweisen erzielt. In einer ersten Phase wurde ein Servicebüro mit einer
geringen Anzahl externer IT-Entwicklungsspezialisten und weiterem Personal
in Shared-Services-Funktionen etabliert. Diese erste Phase wurde im vierten
Quartal 2020 abgeschlossen. Die zweite Phase wurde im ersten Quartal 2021
eingeleitet, um ein Leonteq-Büro mit bis zu 100 spezifischen Positionen
entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette einzurichten.
Leonteq hat nun die behördliche Genehmigung zur Eröffnung der Niederlassung
in Portugal erhalten und wird am 1. Oktober 2021 den Betrieb aufnehmen.
Leonteq Securities (Europe) GmbH - Sucursal em Portugal ist in der
CMVM-Liste der in Portugal zugelassenen Finanzintermediäre aufgeführt und
ihre derzeit 50 externen Spezialisten werden Anfang Oktober feste
Leonteq-Mitarbeiter. Die Niederlassung in Portugal wird gemeinsam von
Manfred Schwientek, General Manager Leonteq (Europe) GmbH, und Fabian Muff,
Head of Operational Management and Controlling, geleitet.
Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, unser Büro in Portugal zu
eröffnen. Wir werden weiterhin gezielt expandieren und unseren Expertenpool
in Lissabon ausbauen. Diese Erweiterung ist ein natürlicher nächster Schritt
unserer Wachstumsstrategie. Sie ermöglicht uns, weiterhin in wichtige
Initiativen zu investieren und gleichzeitig unsere Profitabilität
langfristig zu sichern.»
.
KONTAKT
Media Relations
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
Investor Relations
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz
für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten
modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und
Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,
Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte
Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen
Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq
Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von
kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das
Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche
über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss
Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).
www.leonteq.com
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Medienmitteilungen
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1237271 01.10.2021
°
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|48
|Leonteq - Derivateplattform
|23.07.20