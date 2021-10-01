DGAP-News: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Lissabon (deutsch)

Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Lissabon

Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Lissabon

01.10.2021

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERÖFFNET BÜRO IN LISSABON

Zürich, 1. Oktober 2021

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) eröffnet ein Büro in Lissabon als Teil ihrer

Wachstumsinitiative, wodurch gleichzeitig die Profitabilität langfristig

gesichert werden soll.





Die Eröffnung des Leonteq-Büros in Lissabon ist Teil der 2020 gestarteten

Service-Center-Initiative, die das zukünftige Wachstum des Unternehmens auf

kosteneffizientere Weise unterstützen soll. Als neuster Standort von Leonteq

wurde Lissabon, Portugal, aufgrund verschiedener Faktoren ausgewählt. Dazu

zählen Talent- und Beschaffungsmöglichkeiten, politische Stabilität,

Lebensqualität, Zeitzone und Kostenerwägungen. Der Aufbau vor Ort wurde

stufenweisen erzielt. In einer ersten Phase wurde ein Servicebüro mit einer

geringen Anzahl externer IT-Entwicklungsspezialisten und weiterem Personal

in Shared-Services-Funktionen etabliert. Diese erste Phase wurde im vierten

Quartal 2020 abgeschlossen. Die zweite Phase wurde im ersten Quartal 2021

eingeleitet, um ein Leonteq-Büro mit bis zu 100 spezifischen Positionen

entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette einzurichten.

Leonteq hat nun die behördliche Genehmigung zur Eröffnung der Niederlassung

in Portugal erhalten und wird am 1. Oktober 2021 den Betrieb aufnehmen.

Leonteq Securities (Europe) GmbH - Sucursal em Portugal ist in der

CMVM-Liste der in Portugal zugelassenen Finanzintermediäre aufgeführt und

ihre derzeit 50 externen Spezialisten werden Anfang Oktober feste

Leonteq-Mitarbeiter. Die Niederlassung in Portugal wird gemeinsam von

Manfred Schwientek, General Manager Leonteq (Europe) GmbH, und Fabian Muff,

Head of Operational Management and Controlling, geleitet.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, unser Büro in Portugal zu

eröffnen. Wir werden weiterhin gezielt expandieren und unseren Expertenpool

in Lissabon ausbauen. Diese Erweiterung ist ein natürlicher nächster Schritt

unserer Wachstumsstrategie. Sie ermöglicht uns, weiterhin in wichtige

Initiativen zu investieren und gleichzeitig unsere Profitabilität

langfristig zu sichern.»

KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz

für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten

modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und

Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,

Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte

Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen

Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq

Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von

kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das

Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche

über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss

Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).

www.leonteq.com

