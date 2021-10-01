DGAP-News: Leonteq eröffnet Büro in Lissabon (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.10.21 07:00
dpa-AFX

MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERÖFFNET BÜRO IN LISSABON



Zürich, 1. Oktober 2021



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) eröffnet ein Büro in Lissabon als Teil ihrer


Wachstumsinitiative, wodurch gleichzeitig die Profitabilität langfristig


gesichert werden soll.



Die Eröffnung des Leonteq-Büros in Lissabon ist Teil der 2020 gestarteten


Service-Center-Initiative, die das zukünftige Wachstum des Unternehmens auf


kosteneffizientere Weise unterstützen soll. Als neuster Standort von Leonteq


wurde Lissabon, Portugal, aufgrund verschiedener Faktoren ausgewählt. Dazu


zählen Talent- und Beschaffungsmöglichkeiten, politische Stabilität,


Lebensqualität, Zeitzone und Kostenerwägungen. Der Aufbau vor Ort wurde


stufenweisen erzielt. In einer ersten Phase wurde ein Servicebüro mit einer


geringen Anzahl externer IT-Entwicklungsspezialisten und weiterem Personal


in Shared-Services-Funktionen etabliert. Diese erste Phase wurde im vierten


Quartal 2020 abgeschlossen. Die zweite Phase wurde im ersten Quartal 2021


eingeleitet, um ein Leonteq-Büro mit bis zu 100 spezifischen Positionen


entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette einzurichten.



Leonteq hat nun die behördliche Genehmigung zur Eröffnung der Niederlassung


in Portugal erhalten und wird am 1. Oktober 2021 den Betrieb aufnehmen.


Leonteq Securities (Europe) GmbH - Sucursal em Portugal ist in der


CMVM-Liste der in Portugal zugelassenen Finanzintermediäre aufgeführt und


ihre derzeit 50 externen Spezialisten werden Anfang Oktober feste


Leonteq-Mitarbeiter. Die Niederlassung in Portugal wird gemeinsam von


Manfred Schwientek, General Manager Leonteq (Europe) GmbH, und Fabian Muff,


Head of Operational Management and Controlling, geleitet.



Lukas Ruflin, CEO von Leonteq: «Wir freuen uns, unser Büro in Portugal zu


eröffnen. Wir werden weiterhin gezielt expandieren und unseren Expertenpool


in Lissabon ausbauen. Diese Erweiterung ist ein natürlicher nächster Schritt


unserer Wachstumsstrategie. Sie ermöglicht uns, weiterhin in wichtige


Initiativen zu investieren und gleichzeitig unsere Profitabilität


langfristig zu sichern.»



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz


für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten


modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und


Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz,


Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte


Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen


Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq


Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von


kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert (SIX: LEON).


www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




Ende der Medienmitteilungen



1237271 01.10.2021



Bitte warten...