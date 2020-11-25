Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Leonteq":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: Leonteq AG: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating (deutsch)




25.11.20 07:00
dpa-AFX

Leonteq AG: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating



^


EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Rating


Leonteq AG: Fitch bestätigt Leonteqs Investment Grade Rating



25.11.2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art.

53 KR


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



MEDIENMITTEILUNG | FITCH BESTÄTIGT LEONTEQS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING



Zürich, 25. November 2020



Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Fitch das Investment Grade


Rating von Leonteq mit «BBB-» und einem stabilen Ausblick bestätigt hat.



Die Ratingagentur Fitch Ratings Ltd. hat das langfristige


Emittentenausfallrating (IDR) von «BBB-» für Leonteq AG, Leonteq Securities


AG und Leonteq Securities AG (Guernsey Branch) mit einem stabilen Ausblick


bestätigt.



Laut Fitch reflektiert die Bestätigung der langfristigen IDRs von Leonteq


ihre angemessene und verbesserte Kapitalausstattung, ihr moderates und gut


geführtes Kreditrisikoexposure, ihre fundierten Risikomanagementsysteme und


ihr solides Liquiditätsmanagement sowie die sophistizierte und skalierbare


Emissionsplattform für strukturierte Produkte. Fitch stellt ausserdem fest,


dass die IDRs auch das begrenzte, aber sich gut entwickelnde Geschäft von


Leonteq, eine gewisse Ertragsvolatilität, wie sie sich in der Anfangsphase


der pandemiebedingten Marktvolatilität gezeigt hat, und das (wenn auch


abnehmende) Konzentrationsrisiko, insbesondere im Hinblick auf eine relativ


kleine Zahl von Emissionspartnern für strukturierte Produkte, widerspiegeln.



Der stabile Ausblick spiegelt die Erwartung von Fitch wider, dass Leonteq im


Jahr 2021 wieder auf das Performance-Niveau vor der Pandemie (oder nahe


daran) zurückkehren und dass das Management weitere Fortschritte bei der


Umsetzung ihrer mittelfristigen Strategie machen wird, insbesondere eine


wachsende operative Reichweite und die weitere Verbesserung der


Geschäftsdiversifikation, steigende Volumen auf ihrer vor Kurzem


eingeführten Smart Hedging Issuance Platform (SHIP), die die


Kapital-effizienz verbessern wird, sowie die weitere Stärkung der


Kapitalausstattung der Gruppe.



Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.fitchratings.com.



KONTAKT


Media Relations


+41 58 800 1844


media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations


+41 58 800 1855


investorrelations@leonteq.com



LEONTEQ


Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Unternehmen der Finanz- und Technologiebranche mit


einem Fokus auf strukturierte Produkte. Basierend auf einer


eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative


Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die


Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab.


Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als


Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt


Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften bei der Produktion von


kapital-effizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das


Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 11 Ländern präsent, welche


über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss


Exchange kotiert.


www.leonteq.com



DISCLAIMER


This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for


information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press


release and all materials, documents and information used therein or


distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form


part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell


or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for


shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment


activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies


of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to


any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is


restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or


from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by


law.



This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"


"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar


expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and


unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a


substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,


development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or


subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these


statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general


market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in


securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks


and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is


very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental


actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease


(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's


operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19


outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic


instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the


affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the


general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain


uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these


uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither


the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective


bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to


prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any


of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this


press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or


circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1150278 25.11.2020 CET/CEST



°






Aktuell
Palladium wertvoller als Gold
Palladium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,22 Mrd. $ Palladium - 112 mal mehr als Börsenwert


Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,96 € 31,30 € -0,34 € -1,09% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN
CH0190891181 A1J642 30,96 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
665% Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt bis zu 31 Mio. Tonnen - Massives Kaufsignal. 8,56 Mrd. $ Lithium nahe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) entdeckt

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
48 Leonteq - Derivateplattform 23.07.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...