DGAP-News: Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference (deutsch)

07.01.22 17:15
dpa-AFX

Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference



DGAP-News: Laxxon Medical / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth


Conference



07.01.2022 / 11:15


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Laxxon Medical Corporation


announced today that management will conduct one-on-one meetings at the 24th


Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held virtually from Jan


10-14, 2022.



About Laxxon Medical Corporation



Laxxon Medical holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the patented use and


application of 3D screen printing technology for the development,


manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical dosage forms.



With Laxxon Medical's innovative SPID(R)-Technology (Screen Printing


Innovational Drug Technology), it is possible for the first time to develop


oral, transdermal and implantable dosage forms through geometric shaping and


heterogeneous distribution of active ingredients within the printed units


yielding dosage forms with tailored release of active ingredients.



To learn more about Laxxon Medical's disruptive 3D screen printing


technology, visit www.laxxonmedical.com.



Contact:



Frances Hoggard, Public Relations Manager


f.hoggard@laxxon-medical.com



SOURCE: Laxxon Medical Corporation




07.01.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Laxxon Medical


135 E 57th St., 14th Floor


10022 New York


Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika


Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


1266336 07.01.2022



