DGAP-News: Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference (deutsch)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Laxxon Medical Corporation

announced today that management will conduct one-on-one meetings at the 24th

Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held virtually from Jan

10-14, 2022.

About Laxxon Medical Corporation

Laxxon Medical holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the patented use and

application of 3D screen printing technology for the development,

manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical dosage forms.

With Laxxon Medical's innovative SPID(R)-Technology (Screen Printing

Innovational Drug Technology), it is possible for the first time to develop

oral, transdermal and implantable dosage forms through geometric shaping and

heterogeneous distribution of active ingredients within the printed units

yielding dosage forms with tailored release of active ingredients.

To learn more about Laxxon Medical's disruptive 3D screen printing

technology, visit www.laxxonmedical.com.

Contact:

Frances Hoggard, Public Relations Manager

f.hoggard@laxxon-medical.com

SOURCE: Laxxon Medical Corporation

