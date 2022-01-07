DGAP-News: Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference (deutsch)
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Laxxon Medical Corporation
announced today that management will conduct one-on-one meetings at the 24th
Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held virtually from Jan
10-14, 2022.
About Laxxon Medical Corporation
Laxxon Medical holds the exclusive worldwide rights to the patented use and
application of 3D screen printing technology for the development,
manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical dosage forms.
With Laxxon Medical's innovative SPID(R)-Technology (Screen Printing
Innovational Drug Technology), it is possible for the first time to develop
oral, transdermal and implantable dosage forms through geometric shaping and
heterogeneous distribution of active ingredients within the printed units
yielding dosage forms with tailored release of active ingredients.
To learn more about Laxxon Medical's disruptive 3D screen printing
technology, visit www.laxxonmedical.com.
Contact:
Frances Hoggard, Public Relations Manager
f.hoggard@laxxon-medical.com
SOURCE: Laxxon Medical Corporation
