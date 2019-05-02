DGAP-News: Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung (deutsch)
02.05.19 07:00
dpa-AFX
Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung
^
EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung
Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche
Generalversammlung
02.05.2019 / 07:00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued
and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada,
Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale
in such countries.
MEDIENMITTEILUNG
Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche
Generalversammlung
Zürich, 2. Mai 2019 - Die in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der Vermarktung
und dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern tätige Lalique Group SA (SIX:
LLQ) hat heute die Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung vom 24.
Mai 2019 veröffentlicht.
Für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 beantragt der Verwaltungsrat den Aktionärinnen
und Aktionären eine gegenüber dem Vorjahr unveränderte Dividende von CHF
0.50 je Aktie auszuschütten. Die Ausschüttung ist als
verrechnungssteuerfreie Zahlung aus der Kapitaleinlagereserve geplant.
Alle bisherigen Verwaltungsräte und Silvio Denz als Präsident des
Verwaltungsrates stehen für eine weitere Amtsdauer von einem Jahr zur
Wiederwahl.
Im Weiteren beantragt der Verwaltungsrat der Generalversammlung die
Einführung eines genehmigten Kapitals im maximalen Nominalbetrag von CHF
240'000. Gemäss der beantragten Statutenänderung wäre der Verwaltungsrat
ermächtigt, das Aktienkapital jederzeit bis zum 24. Mai 2021 durch Ausgabe
von höchstens 1'200'000 vollständig zu liberierenden Namenaktien mit einem
Nennwert von CHF 0.20 je Aktie zu erhöhen.
Wie bereits mitgeteilt, plant Lalique Group im Laufe von 2019 die
Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung in Form einer Bezugsrechtsemission zur
teilweisen Refinanzierung des von Silvio Denz gewährten Aktionärsdarlehens
für die Akquisition des 50%-Anteils an The Glenturret und zur Finanzierung
weiterer Investitionen und Wachstumsprojekte. Um den Free Float zu erhöhen,
beabsichtigt Silvio Denz, auf die Ausübung seiner Bezugsrechte zu
verzichten. Die Zürcher Kantonalbank ist Lead Manager der geplanten
Kapitalerhöhung.
Die Einladung mit den vollständigen Traktanden der ordentlichen
Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019 sind auf der Website von Lalique Group
verfügbar unter: www.lalique-group.com/assembly
Medienkontakt
Lalique Group SA
Esther Fuchs
Senior Communication & PR Manager
Grubenstrasse 18
CH-8045 Zürich
Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58
E-Mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com
Lalique Group
Lalique Group ist ein Nischenplayer in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der
Vermarktung sowie dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern. Die
Geschäftsfelder umfassen Parfüms, Kosmetika, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige
Möbel und Wohnaccessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie sowie
Single Malt Whisky. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund
720 Mitarbeitende und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, die
den Namen der Gruppe prägt, wurde 1888 in Paris von René Lalique, Meister
der Glas- und Schmuckkunst, ins Leben gerufen. Die Namenaktien von Lalique
Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.
Zusätzliche Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com .
Important Information
This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i)
persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional
experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order
2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to
whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)
of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant
Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication
relates or may be deemed to relate is available only to Relevant Persons and
will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a
Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its
contents.
This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the
public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union
(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the
"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").
Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA (if any) will be made
pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in
member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for
offers of the Securities.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered
under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and
may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such
term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the
securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Lalique Group
SA has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its shares in
the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of
securities in the United States.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to
buy securities of Lalique Group SA and it does not constitute a prospectus
or a similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752 and/or
article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within
the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Any offering
and/or listing of securities will be made solely by means of, and on the
basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment
decision regarding any publicly offered securities of Lalique Group SA
should only be made on the basis of a securities prospectus. If the rights
issue proceeds with a resolution to increase the capital on or promptly
after the next ordinary shareholders meeting, the securities prospectus is
expected to be published after the meeting and will be available free of
charge at Lalique Group.
This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,
Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell,
or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in
which is unlawful to do so.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Medienmitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Lalique Group SA
Grubenstrasse 18
8045 Zürich
Schweiz
Telefon: 043 499 45 00
Fax: 043 499 45 03
E-Mail: info@lalique-group.com
Internet: www.lalique-group.com
ISIN: CH0033813293
Valorennummer: A0M1KL
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 806281
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
806281 02.05.2019
°
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit