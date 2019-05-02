Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung (deutsch)




02.05.19 07:00
dpa-AFX

Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung



^


EQS Group-News: Lalique Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung


Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche


Generalversammlung



02.05.2019 / 07:00



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued


and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada,


Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale


in such countries.



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



Lalique Group veröffentlicht Traktanden für die ordentliche


Generalversammlung



Zürich, 2. Mai 2019 - Die in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der Vermarktung


und dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern tätige Lalique Group SA (SIX:


LLQ) hat heute die Traktanden für die ordentliche Generalversammlung vom 24.


Mai 2019 veröffentlicht.



Für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 beantragt der Verwaltungsrat den Aktionärinnen


und Aktionären eine gegenüber dem Vorjahr unveränderte Dividende von CHF


0.50 je Aktie auszuschütten. Die Ausschüttung ist als


verrechnungssteuerfreie Zahlung aus der Kapitaleinlagereserve geplant.



Alle bisherigen Verwaltungsräte und Silvio Denz als Präsident des


Verwaltungsrates stehen für eine weitere Amtsdauer von einem Jahr zur


Wiederwahl.



Im Weiteren beantragt der Verwaltungsrat der Generalversammlung die


Einführung eines genehmigten Kapitals im maximalen Nominalbetrag von CHF


240'000. Gemäss der beantragten Statutenänderung wäre der Verwaltungsrat


ermächtigt, das Aktienkapital jederzeit bis zum 24. Mai 2021 durch Ausgabe


von höchstens 1'200'000 vollständig zu liberierenden Namenaktien mit einem


Nennwert von CHF 0.20 je Aktie zu erhöhen.



Wie bereits mitgeteilt, plant Lalique Group im Laufe von 2019 die


Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung in Form einer Bezugsrechtsemission zur


teilweisen Refinanzierung des von Silvio Denz gewährten Aktionärsdarlehens


für die Akquisition des 50%-Anteils an The Glenturret und zur Finanzierung


weiterer Investitionen und Wachstumsprojekte. Um den Free Float zu erhöhen,


beabsichtigt Silvio Denz, auf die Ausübung seiner Bezugsrechte zu


verzichten. Die Zürcher Kantonalbank ist Lead Manager der geplanten


Kapitalerhöhung.



Die Einladung mit den vollständigen Traktanden der ordentlichen


Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019 sind auf der Website von Lalique Group


verfügbar unter: www.lalique-group.com/assembly




Medienkontakt


Lalique Group SA


Esther Fuchs


Senior Communication & PR Manager


Grubenstrasse 18


CH-8045 Zürich



Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58


E-Mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com




Lalique Group


Lalique Group ist ein Nischenplayer in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der


Vermarktung sowie dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern. Die


Geschäftsfelder umfassen Parfüms, Kosmetika, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige


Möbel und Wohnaccessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie sowie


Single Malt Whisky. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund


720 Mitarbeitende und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, die


den Namen der Gruppe prägt, wurde 1888 in Paris von René Lalique, Meister


der Glas- und Schmuckkunst, ins Leben gerufen. Die Namenaktien von Lalique


Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.



Zusätzliche Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com .




Important Information



This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i)


persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional


experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5)


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order


2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to


whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)


of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant


Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication


relates or may be deemed to relate is available only to Relevant Persons and


will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a


Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its


contents.



This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the


public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union


(the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the


"Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA").


Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA (if any) will be made


pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in


member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for


offers of the Securities.



The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered


under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and


may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such


term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the


securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the


registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Lalique Group


SA has not registered, and does not intend to register, any of its shares in


the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of


securities in the United States.



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to


buy securities of Lalique Group SA and it does not constitute a prospectus


or a similar notice within the meaning of article 652a, article 752 and/or


article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within


the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Any offering


and/or listing of securities will be made solely by means of, and on the


basis of, a securities prospectus which is to be published. An investment


decision regarding any publicly offered securities of Lalique Group SA


should only be made on the basis of a securities prospectus. If the rights


issue proceeds with a resolution to increase the capital on or promptly


after the next ordinary shareholders meeting, the securities prospectus is


expected to be published after the meeting and will be available free of


charge at Lalique Group.



This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada,


Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell,


or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in


which is unlawful to do so.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilung



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Lalique Group SA


Grubenstrasse 18


8045 Zürich


Schweiz


Telefon: 043 499 45 00


Fax: 043 499 45 03


E-Mail: info@lalique-group.com


Internet: www.lalique-group.com


ISIN: CH0033813293


Valorennummer: A0M1KL


Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 806281





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



806281 02.05.2019



°






Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock Riesendeal mit weltgrößtem Beauty Abo Service
525% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock meldet starke Quartalszahlen - Kursrallye voraus. Börsenguru setzt nach 1.871% und 14.143% jetzt auf diese Aktie

Nerds On Site Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...