DGAP-News: LPKF begins 2017 financial year with full order books (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "LPKF Laser":

LPKF begins 2017 financial year with full order books

DGAP-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous LPKF begins 2017 financial year with full order books

07.02.2017 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Garbsen, February 7, 2017 - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG closed the 2016 financial year with consolidated revenue of approx. EUR 91 million, achieving its most recent revenue forecast and growth of almost 5%. The 2016 financial year was characterized by a number of consolidation measures. At the same time, the company worked intensively on various new technologies and the advancement of individual product areas. By mid-2016, orders on hand were already up significantly year-on-year. Orders on hand amounted to EUR 28 million at the end of December, which also represented an increase on the previous year as expected (+110%).

The positive trend remained unbroken in January 2017, with strong demand for laser systems in all segments resulting in additional orders. The outstanding pre-cision of LPKF's laser technology enables more efficient digital production, especially as components become smaller and smaller. CEO Dr. Ingo Bretthauer sees the strong growth in orders as a reason for opti-mism. "We did our homework in 2016, significantly reducing our cost base while also launching a number of highly attractive new products. The current order situation is a positive indicator for our revenue and earnings performance in 2017."

The Managing Board is forecasting revenue of EUR 92-100 million and an EBIT margin of between 1% and 5% for the current financial year. In subsequent years, the Group wants to further increase revenue. In the medium term, the Managing board aims to return to EBIT-margins of at least 10%.

The 2016 annual financial statements will be published on 22 March 2017.

About LPKF LPKF Laser & Electronics AG specializes in the manufacture of laser systems for micro material processing and is regarded globally as a leader in several sectors. The company, which was founded in 1976, has its head office in Garbsen (near Hannover) and operates worldwide through its subsidiaries and agencies. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG are traded on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft Osteriede 7 30827 Garbsen Germany Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0 Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95 E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com Internet: www.lpkf.com ISIN: DE0006450000 WKN: 645000 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

542253 07.02.2017

MMMM