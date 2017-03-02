DGAP-News: Krones AG: Krones achieved its 2016 growth and earnings targets (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Krones":

Corporate news release 02 March 2017

Krones achieved its 2016 growth and earnings targets

- Revenue increased 6.9% to EUR3.39 billion, order intake increased 7.9%.

- Profitability was stable, with the EBT margin once again at 7.0%.

- Krones generated free cash flow of EUR49.2 million in 2016.

- Revenue and earnings are expected to increase further in 2017.

Krones, the world's leading manufacturer of filling and packaging technology, continued its stable growth in 2016. Revenue increased 6.9% year-on-year from EUR3,173.5 million to EUR3,391.3 million. The increase is partly due to acquisitions. Adjusted for acquisitions, revenue growth came to 4.2%. With that, Krones has slightly exceeded its growth target of 3% for the year 2016. Our comprehensive range of products and services and our strong international presence continue to support the company's growth.

Order intake increased 7.9% year-on-year to EUR3,441.3 million in 2016. The increase is partly due to acquisitions. Adjusted for acquisitions, order intake increased 5.2%. At 31 December 2016, the company had orders on hand totalling EUR1.14 billion, which is up 4.6% on the previous year (EUR1.09 billion).

EBT margin stable despite heavy competition

Krones increased earnings again in 2016 despite the highly competitive markets. Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose 6.4% year-on-year, from EUR223.3 million in 2015 to EUR237.6 million in 2016. The EBT margin remained unchanged year-on-year at 7.0%. Thus, Krones met its EBT margin target for 2016. As expected, market prices provided no support. Krones was able to keep its EBT margin stable in the reporting period partly due the effects from the Value strategy programme. Net income improved 8.2%, from EUR156.3 million in the previous year to EUR169.1 million in 2016. Earnings per share rose to EUR5.40 (previous year: EUR4.98).

Krones has a very robust financial and capital structure

Krones' return on capital employed (ROCE), the ratio of EBIT to average net capital employed, came to 17.0% in 2016 (previous year: 17.7%). With that, Krones did not achieve its ROCE target of 18% for 2016 because of the higher than expected increase in the capital employed. The relatively high positive cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2016 resulted in free cash flow of EUR49.2 million for the year as a whole (previous year: EUR70.7 million).

At the end of 2016, Krones held cash and cash equivalents totalling EUR368.9 million (previous year: EUR364.6 million) and had no bank debt. The company's equity ratio was 39.9% on 31 December 2016 (previous year: 41.0%). Overall, Krones continues to possess a very robust financial and capital structure.

All figures stated here are provisional and may change following completion of the audit.

Outlook Based on the current macroeconomic prospects and developments in the markets relevant to Krones, the company expects consolidated revenue to grow by 4% in 2017. The company expects earnings to rise further and the EBT margin to remain stable at 7.0% this year. The forecast for the company's new financial performance target, working capital to sales, is 27% for 2017. Possible acquisitions are not included in these forecasts for 2017.

Krones will publish its annual report for 2016 on 23 March 2017.

Key Figures for 2016 2015 Change 2016 Revenue EUR million 3,391.3 3,173.5 +6.9% Order intake EUR million 3,441.3 3,189.0 +7.9% Orders on hand at EUR million 1,144.7 1,094.6 +4.6% 31 December

EBITDA EUR million 320.8 305.3 +5.1% EBIT EUR million 228.0 216.9 +5.1% EBT EUR million 237.6 223.3 +6.4% EBT margin % 7.0 7.0 - Consolidated net EUR million 169.1 156.3 +8.2% income Earnings per share EUR 5.40 4.98 +8.4%

Capital EUR million 111.3 102.6 +EUR8.7 expenditure for million PP&E and intangible assets Free cash flow EUR million 49.2 70.7 -EUR21.5 million Net cash and cash EUR million 368.9 364.6 +EUR4.3 equivalents* million at 31 December. ROCE % 17.0 17.7 -70 basis points

Employees at 31 December Worldwide 14,443 13,346 +1,097 Germany 10,061 9,767 +294 Outside Germany 4,382 3,579 +803 * Cash and cash equivalents less debt

Contact: Olaf Scholz Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG Phone: +49 9401 70-1169 E-mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com

Language: English Company: Krones AG Böhmerwaldstraße 5 93073 Neutraubling Germany Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169 Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169 E-mail: investor-relations@krones.com Internet: www.krones.com ISIN: DE0006335003 WKN: 633500 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

