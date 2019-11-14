DGAP-News: KPS Stiftung: Verkauf von Aktien an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


KPS Stiftung: Verkauf von Aktien an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

KPS Stiftung: Verkauf von Aktien an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA


München, 14. November 2019.



Die KPS Stiftung hat entschieden, den zuvor angekündigten Verkauf von Aktien


an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA auf 4.200.000 Aktien zu begrenzen, was


einem Anteil von ca. 4,4% an den Stimmrechten der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA


entspricht.



Diese Information wurde am 14.11.2019 um 08:37 Uhr zur Veröffentlichung


eingereicht von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG im Auftrag der KPS


Stiftung.






DISCLAIMER



MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC ARE NOT ELIGIBLE TO TAKE PART IN THE PLACING.


THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES TO WHICH IT RELATES ARE ONLY


ADDRESSED TO AND DIRECTED AT (1) IN ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN


ECONOMIC AREA, PERSONS WHO ARE QUALIFIED INVESTORS WITHIN THE MEANING OF


ARTICLE 2(E) OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION (REGULATION EU 2017/1129 OF THE


EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL ON THE PROSPECTUS TO BE PUBLISHED


WHEN SECURITIES ARE OFFERED TO THE PUBLIC OR ADMITTED TO TRADING ON A


REGULATED MARKET AND REPEALING DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC); (2) IN THE UNITED


KINGDOM, PERSONS WHO (I) HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO


INVESTMENTS WHO FALL WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND


MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (AS AMENDED) (THE


"ORDER"); OR (II) FALL WITHIN ARTICLE 49(2)(A) TO (D) OF THE ORDER OR (III)


ARE PERSONS TO WHOM AN OFFER OF THE PLACING SHARES MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE


MADE; AND(3) IN THE UNITED STATES TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS AS


DEFINED IN RULE 144A UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED WHO


ARE ALSO "QUALIFIED PURCHASERS" AS DEFINED IN THE US INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT


OF 1940, AS AMENDED (ALL SUCH PERSONS REFERRED TO IN (1), (2) AND(3)


TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS "RELEVANT PERSONS"). THE INFORMATION REGARDING


THE PLACING SET OUT IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MUST NOT BE ACTED ON OR RELIED ON


BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT


ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT


PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS.



This announcement and the information contained herein is for information


purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or an


invitation to acquire or dispose of securities in the United States, Canada,


Australia, South Africa or Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such


an offer or invitation is unlawful.



The Placing Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the US


Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under the


securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States,


and, absent registration, may not be offered or sold in the United States or


to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons (as defined in Regulation S


under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a


transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities


Act and the securities laws of any relevant state or other jurisdiction of


the United States. There will be no public offering of the Placing Shares in


the United States or elsewhere. Any offers and sales of the Placing Shares


to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities


Act) will be made only to persons who are "qualified institutional buyers"


as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act who are also "qualified


purchasers" as defined in the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.



The Placing Shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US


Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or other


regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing


authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Placing or the


accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any representation to the


contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.



No prospectus or offering document has been or will be prepared in


connection with the Placing. Any investment decision to buy securities in


the Placing must be made solely on the basis of publicly available


information. Such information is not the responsibility of and has not been


independently verified by CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, the Seller, Berenberg


or any of their respective affiliates.



Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or


distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into or from the United States


(including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States


and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan. Any


failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United


States, Canadian, Australian, South African or Japanese securities laws.



The distribution of this announcement and the offering or sale of the


Placing Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action


has been taken by CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, the Seller, Berenberg or any of


their respective affiliates that would, or which is intended to, permit a


public offer of the Placing Shares in any jurisdiction or possession or


distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity


material relating to the Placing Shares in any jurisdiction where action for


that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement


comes are required by CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, the Seller and Berenberg to


inform themselves about and to observe any applicable restrictions.




Bitte warten...