DGAP-News: KPS Stiftung: Verkauf von Aktien an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (deutsch)

14.11.19
dpa-AFX
14.11.2019 / 08:53
KPS Stiftung: Verkauf von Aktien an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

München, 14. November 2019.
München, 14. November 2019.
Die KPS Stiftung hat entschieden, den zuvor angekündigten Verkauf von Aktien
an der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA auf 4.200.000 Aktien zu begrenzen, was
einem Anteil von ca. 4,4% an den Stimmrechten der CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
entspricht.
Diese Information wurde am 14.11.2019 um 08:37 Uhr zur Veröffentlichung
eingereicht von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG im Auftrag der KPS
Stiftung.
