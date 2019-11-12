DGAP-News: Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
12.11.19 07:13
dpa-AFX
Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab
^
EQS Group-News: Jacobs Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):
Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung
Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein
beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab
12.11.2019 / 07:13
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, CIRCULATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN
ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE
UNLAWFUL
MEDIENMITTEILUNG
Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein
beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab
Zürich, 12 November 2019 - Die Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) hat die
Privatplatzierung von 156'658 (2,85%) Aktien der Barry Callebaut AG (Barry
Callebaut) an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und den Verkauf von weiteren
393'342 (7,17%) Aktien über ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zu
einem Preis von CHF 1'915 je Aktien erfolgreich abgeschlossen.
Mit einer Beteiligung von 40,08% bleibt die Jacobs Holding Hauptaktionärin
von Barry Callebaut, hat keine Absicht weitere Anteile zu verkaufen und
bleibt voll in die Entwicklung des Unternehmens eingebunden. Dazu gehört
auch die unveränderte Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat von Barry Callebaut.
Philippe Jacobs, Co-Chairman der Jacobs Holding, sagte: "Barry Callebaut ist
und bleibt in jeder Hinsicht unsere bedeutendste Investition, und diese
Transaktion ändert nichts an unserer Beziehung zu dem von unserem Vater
gegründeten Unternehmen. Wir sind von den anhaltenden Wachstumsperspektiven
zutiefst überzeugt und unterstützen das Managementteam bei der Umsetzung
seiner Strategie. Wir werden uns als Hauptaktionärin weiterhin voll für
Barry Callebaut engagieren."
Jacobs Holding hat sich für die verbleibende Beteiligung zu einer Sperrfrist
von zwei Jahren verpflichtet. Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan hat sich zu
einer Sperrfrist von einem Jahr verpflichtet.
Credit Suisse fungiert bei diesem Angebot als alleiniger Konsortialführer
und bei der Privatplatzierung als Finanzberater der Jacobs Holding.
Medienkontakt Jacobs Holding:
Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications
+41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency
Medienkontakt Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan:
Matthew Thomlinson, Kekst CNC
+44 203 7551 624, otpp@kekstcnc.com
About Jacobs Holding AG
Die Jacobs Holding ist eine vom Unternehmer Klaus J. Jacobs gegründete
Beteiligungsgesellschaft, in der er 1994 seine unternehmerischen Aktivitäten
bündelte. Einzige wirtschaftliche Nutzniesserin der Jacobs Holding ist die
Jacobs Foundation, eine der weltweit führenden gemeinnützigen Stiftungen zur
Förderung von Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten für Kinder und Jugendliche. Seit der
Gründung der Stiftung im Jahr 1989 wurden insgesamt mehr als 550 Millionen
Franken ausgezahlt; in den letzten Jahren waren es rund 45 Millionen Franken
pro Jahr.
Die Jacobs Holding investiert langfristig in Unternehmen, die in einem
nicht-zyklischen Geschäft tätig sind, bereits eine führende Marktposition
haben oder anstreben und über weiteres Wachstums- und
Wertschöpfungspotenzial verfügen. Ein starkes Managementteam und eine
gesunde Unternehmenskultur sind ebenfalls wichtig. Zusätzlich zu ihrer
Beteiligung an Barry Callebaut hat die Jacobs Holding in den letzten drei
Jahren zwei neue Kerninvestments etabliert: Zahnarztdienstleistungen mit der
europäischen Colosseum Dental Group und der North American Dental Group in
den USA sowie Cognita mit über 70 Privatschulen weltweit.
Ontario Teachers'
Der Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') ist Kanadas grösster
berufsspezifischer Pensionsfonds mit einem Nettovermögen von CAD 201,4
Milliarden per 30. Juni 2019. Er verfügt über ein diversifiziertes globales
Portfolio von Vermögenswerten, von denen er rund 80% selbst verwaltet. Seit
der Gründung des Fonds im Jahr 1990 hat er eine jährliche Gesamtrendite von
9,7% erzielt (alle Zahlen zum 31. Dezember 2018, sofern nicht anders
angegeben). Ontario Teachers' ist eine unabhängige Organisation mit Sitz in
Toronto. Der Sitz für die Region Asien-Pazifik befindet sich in Hongkong und
der Sitz für die Region Europa, Naher Osten und Afrika in London. Der
leistungsorientierte Pensionsfonds, der vollständig gedeckt ist, investiert
und verwaltet das Pensionsvermögen der 327'000 aktiven und pensionierten
Lehrerinnen und Lehrer der Provinz Ontario.
This document does neither constitute an offer to buy or to subscribe for
securities of Barry Callebaut in any jurisdiction nor a prospectus within
the meaning of applicable Swiss law (i.e. Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the
Swiss Code of Obligations or Art. 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange
Listing Rules).
This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",
"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence
between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance
and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the
background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on
forward-looking statements. Jacobs Holding assumes no responsibility to
update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or
developments.
The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer
or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or
into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any
state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,
Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This
announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation
to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United
States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer
or solicitation is unlawful. Barry Callebaut shares have not been and will
not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other
jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up,
exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or
indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable
exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration
requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable
securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.
There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.
The Barry Callebaut shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US
Securities and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the
United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing
authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of Barry
Callebaut AG shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any
representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities
to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to
the public will be published in the United Kingdom.
This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i)
persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment
professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii)
high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be
communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such
persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities
are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe,
purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with,
relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or
rely on this document or any of its contents.
In any member state of the European Economic Area (each an "EEA Member
State") this document is only addressed to qualified investors in that EEA
Member State within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MGVINXTWAM
Dokumenttitel: JAG BC 20191112
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ende der Medienmitteilung
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
910147 12.11.2019
°