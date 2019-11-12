DGAP-News: Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen


Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab



Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung


Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an


Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein


beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab



MEDIENMITTEILUNG



Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an


Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein


beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab



Zürich, 12 November 2019 - Die Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) hat die


Privatplatzierung von 156'658 (2,85%) Aktien der Barry Callebaut AG (Barry


Callebaut) an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und den Verkauf von weiteren


393'342 (7,17%) Aktien über ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zu


einem Preis von CHF 1'915 je Aktien erfolgreich abgeschlossen.



Mit einer Beteiligung von 40,08% bleibt die Jacobs Holding Hauptaktionärin


von Barry Callebaut, hat keine Absicht weitere Anteile zu verkaufen und


bleibt voll in die Entwicklung des Unternehmens eingebunden. Dazu gehört


auch die unveränderte Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat von Barry Callebaut.



Philippe Jacobs, Co-Chairman der Jacobs Holding, sagte: "Barry Callebaut ist


und bleibt in jeder Hinsicht unsere bedeutendste Investition, und diese


Transaktion ändert nichts an unserer Beziehung zu dem von unserem Vater


gegründeten Unternehmen. Wir sind von den anhaltenden Wachstumsperspektiven


zutiefst überzeugt und unterstützen das Managementteam bei der Umsetzung


seiner Strategie. Wir werden uns als Hauptaktionärin weiterhin voll für


Barry Callebaut engagieren."



Jacobs Holding hat sich für die verbleibende Beteiligung zu einer Sperrfrist


von zwei Jahren verpflichtet. Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan hat sich zu


einer Sperrfrist von einem Jahr verpflichtet.



Credit Suisse fungiert bei diesem Angebot als alleiniger Konsortialführer


und bei der Privatplatzierung als Finanzberater der Jacobs Holding.



Medienkontakt Jacobs Holding:



Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications


+41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency




Medienkontakt Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan:



Matthew Thomlinson, Kekst CNC


+44 203 7551 624, otpp@kekstcnc.com



About Jacobs Holding AG



Die Jacobs Holding ist eine vom Unternehmer Klaus J. Jacobs gegründete


Beteiligungsgesellschaft, in der er 1994 seine unternehmerischen Aktivitäten


bündelte. Einzige wirtschaftliche Nutzniesserin der Jacobs Holding ist die


Jacobs Foundation, eine der weltweit führenden gemeinnützigen Stiftungen zur


Förderung von Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten für Kinder und Jugendliche. Seit der


Gründung der Stiftung im Jahr 1989 wurden insgesamt mehr als 550 Millionen


Franken ausgezahlt; in den letzten Jahren waren es rund 45 Millionen Franken


pro Jahr.



Die Jacobs Holding investiert langfristig in Unternehmen, die in einem


nicht-zyklischen Geschäft tätig sind, bereits eine führende Marktposition


haben oder anstreben und über weiteres Wachstums- und


Wertschöpfungspotenzial verfügen. Ein starkes Managementteam und eine


gesunde Unternehmenskultur sind ebenfalls wichtig. Zusätzlich zu ihrer


Beteiligung an Barry Callebaut hat die Jacobs Holding in den letzten drei


Jahren zwei neue Kerninvestments etabliert: Zahnarztdienstleistungen mit der


europäischen Colosseum Dental Group und der North American Dental Group in


den USA sowie Cognita mit über 70 Privatschulen weltweit.



Ontario Teachers'



Der Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') ist Kanadas grösster


berufsspezifischer Pensionsfonds mit einem Nettovermögen von CAD 201,4


Milliarden per 30. Juni 2019. Er verfügt über ein diversifiziertes globales


Portfolio von Vermögenswerten, von denen er rund 80% selbst verwaltet. Seit


der Gründung des Fonds im Jahr 1990 hat er eine jährliche Gesamtrendite von


9,7% erzielt (alle Zahlen zum 31. Dezember 2018, sofern nicht anders


angegeben). Ontario Teachers' ist eine unabhängige Organisation mit Sitz in


Toronto. Der Sitz für die Region Asien-Pazifik befindet sich in Hongkong und


der Sitz für die Region Europa, Naher Osten und Afrika in London. Der


leistungsorientierte Pensionsfonds, der vollständig gedeckt ist, investiert


und verwaltet das Pensionsvermögen der 327'000 aktiven und pensionierten


Lehrerinnen und Lehrer der Provinz Ontario.



This document does neither constitute an offer to buy or to subscribe for


securities of Barry Callebaut in any jurisdiction nor a prospectus within


the meaning of applicable Swiss law (i.e. Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the


Swiss Code of Obligations or Art. 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange


Listing Rules).



This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",


"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such


forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,


uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence


between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance


and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the


background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on


forward-looking statements. Jacobs Holding assumes no responsibility to


update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or


developments.



The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or


the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer


or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from


registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or


into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any


state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,


Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This


announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation


to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United


States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer


or solicitation is unlawful. Barry Callebaut shares have not been and will


not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the


"Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other


jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up,


exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or


indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable


exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration


requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable


securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.


There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.



The Barry Callebaut shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US


Securities and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the


United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing


authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of Barry


Callebaut AG shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any


representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom.



This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i)


persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment


professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii)


high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be


communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such


persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities


are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe,


purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with,


relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or


rely on this document or any of its contents.



In any member state of the European Economic Area (each an "EEA Member


State") this document is only addressed to qualified investors in that EEA


Member State within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.




