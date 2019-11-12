DGAP-News: Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab (deutsch)

Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab

MEDIENMITTEILUNG

Zürich, 12 November 2019 - Die Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) hat die

Privatplatzierung von 156'658 (2,85%) Aktien der Barry Callebaut AG (Barry

Callebaut) an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und den Verkauf von weiteren

393'342 (7,17%) Aktien über ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zu

einem Preis von CHF 1'915 je Aktien erfolgreich abgeschlossen.





Mit einer Beteiligung von 40,08% bleibt die Jacobs Holding Hauptaktionärin

von Barry Callebaut, hat keine Absicht weitere Anteile zu verkaufen und

bleibt voll in die Entwicklung des Unternehmens eingebunden. Dazu gehört

auch die unveränderte Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat von Barry Callebaut.

Philippe Jacobs, Co-Chairman der Jacobs Holding, sagte: "Barry Callebaut ist

und bleibt in jeder Hinsicht unsere bedeutendste Investition, und diese

Transaktion ändert nichts an unserer Beziehung zu dem von unserem Vater

gegründeten Unternehmen. Wir sind von den anhaltenden Wachstumsperspektiven

zutiefst überzeugt und unterstützen das Managementteam bei der Umsetzung

seiner Strategie. Wir werden uns als Hauptaktionärin weiterhin voll für

Barry Callebaut engagieren."

Jacobs Holding hat sich für die verbleibende Beteiligung zu einer Sperrfrist

von zwei Jahren verpflichtet. Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan hat sich zu

einer Sperrfrist von einem Jahr verpflichtet.

Credit Suisse fungiert bei diesem Angebot als alleiniger Konsortialführer

und bei der Privatplatzierung als Finanzberater der Jacobs Holding.

Medienkontakt Jacobs Holding:

Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications

+41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency

Medienkontakt Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan:

Matthew Thomlinson, Kekst CNC

+44 203 7551 624, otpp@kekstcnc.com

About Jacobs Holding AG

Die Jacobs Holding ist eine vom Unternehmer Klaus J. Jacobs gegründete

Beteiligungsgesellschaft, in der er 1994 seine unternehmerischen Aktivitäten

bündelte. Einzige wirtschaftliche Nutzniesserin der Jacobs Holding ist die

Jacobs Foundation, eine der weltweit führenden gemeinnützigen Stiftungen zur

Förderung von Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten für Kinder und Jugendliche. Seit der

Gründung der Stiftung im Jahr 1989 wurden insgesamt mehr als 550 Millionen

Franken ausgezahlt; in den letzten Jahren waren es rund 45 Millionen Franken

pro Jahr.

Die Jacobs Holding investiert langfristig in Unternehmen, die in einem

nicht-zyklischen Geschäft tätig sind, bereits eine führende Marktposition

haben oder anstreben und über weiteres Wachstums- und

Wertschöpfungspotenzial verfügen. Ein starkes Managementteam und eine

gesunde Unternehmenskultur sind ebenfalls wichtig. Zusätzlich zu ihrer

Beteiligung an Barry Callebaut hat die Jacobs Holding in den letzten drei

Jahren zwei neue Kerninvestments etabliert: Zahnarztdienstleistungen mit der

europäischen Colosseum Dental Group und der North American Dental Group in

den USA sowie Cognita mit über 70 Privatschulen weltweit.

Ontario Teachers'

Der Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') ist Kanadas grösster

berufsspezifischer Pensionsfonds mit einem Nettovermögen von CAD 201,4

Milliarden per 30. Juni 2019. Er verfügt über ein diversifiziertes globales

Portfolio von Vermögenswerten, von denen er rund 80% selbst verwaltet. Seit

der Gründung des Fonds im Jahr 1990 hat er eine jährliche Gesamtrendite von

9,7% erzielt (alle Zahlen zum 31. Dezember 2018, sofern nicht anders

angegeben). Ontario Teachers' ist eine unabhängige Organisation mit Sitz in

Toronto. Der Sitz für die Region Asien-Pazifik befindet sich in Hongkong und

der Sitz für die Region Europa, Naher Osten und Afrika in London. Der

leistungsorientierte Pensionsfonds, der vollständig gedeckt ist, investiert

und verwaltet das Pensionsvermögen der 327'000 aktiven und pensionierten

Lehrerinnen und Lehrer der Provinz Ontario.

This document does neither constitute an offer to buy or to subscribe for

securities of Barry Callebaut in any jurisdiction nor a prospectus within

the meaning of applicable Swiss law (i.e. Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the

Swiss Code of Obligations or Art. 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange

Listing Rules).

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.

statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",

"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such

forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence

between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance

and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the

background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on

forward-looking statements. Jacobs Holding assumes no responsibility to

update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or

developments.

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or

the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer

or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from

registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or

into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any

state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,

Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This

announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation

to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United

States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer

or solicitation is unlawful. Barry Callebaut shares have not been and will

not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the

"Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other

jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up,

exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or

indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable

exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration

requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable

securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

The Barry Callebaut shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US

Securities and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the

United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing

authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of Barry

Callebaut AG shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any

representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities

to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to

the public will be published in the United Kingdom.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i)

persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment

professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and

Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii)

high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be

communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such

persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities

are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe,

purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with,

relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or

rely on this document or any of its contents.

In any member state of the European Economic Area (each an "EEA Member

State") this document is only addressed to qualified investors in that EEA

Member State within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

