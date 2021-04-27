DGAP-News: Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut (deutsch)
Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut
EQS Group-News: Jacobs Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):
Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung
Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes
Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry
Callebaut
27.04.2021 / 17:52
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, CIRCULATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN
ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE
UNLAWFUL
Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung
von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut
Jacobs Holding schafft Voraussetzungen für Ergreifen weiterer
Investitionsmöglichkeiten und bleibt als Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut
beim Unternehmen langfristig engagiert
Zürich, 27. April 2021 - Die Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) startet ein
beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für 550'000 Aktien (10,0% des
Aktienkapitals) von Barry Callebaut.
Mit einer verbleibenden Beteiligung von
30,1% bleibt die Jacobs Holding als Hauptaktionärin und einer unveränderten
Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat bei Barry Callebaut langfristig engagiert.
Nachdem die Jacobs Holding bedeutende Investitionen in ihre strategischen
Beteiligungen neben Barry Callebaut, die globale Plattform für
zahnmedizinische Dienstleistungen mit der paneuropäischen Colosseum Dental
Group und der North American Dental Group sowie die Cognita-Gruppe mit 84
Privatschulen weltweit, investiert hat, setzt sie ihre Strategie der
Portfoliodiversifikation fort, um weitere Investitionsmöglichkeiten nutzen
zu können. In diesem Zusammenhang startet die Jacobs Holding die Platzierung
von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut in einem beschleunigten
Bookbuilding-Verfahren an professionelle Investoren in der Schweiz und an
qualifizierte Investoren ausserhalb der Schweiz. Diese Transaktion (das
"Angebot") unterliegt nicht den Registrierungsanforderungen des US
Securities Act. Das Angebot umfasst 10,0% des Aktienkapitals von Barry
Callebaut und beginnt mit sofortiger Wirkung. Das Ergebnis des Angebots wird
nach Abschluss des Bookbuilding-Prozesses bekannt gegeben.
Jacobs Holding bleibt als Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut langfristig
engagiert
Nach Abschluss des Angebots wird die Jacobs Holding weiterhin 1'649'976
Aktien oder 30,1% des Aktienkapitals von Barry Callebaut halten. Sie bleibt
als Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut weiterhin in vollem Umfang an der
Entwicklung des Unternehmens beteiligt, was auch eine unveränderte
Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat einschliesst. Für die verbleibende Beteiligung
an Barry Callebaut hat die Jacobs Holding einer Sperrfrist von einem Jahr
nach Abschluss des Angebots zugestimmt.
Erträge der Jacobs Holding fliessen in die Jacobs Foundation
Die Jacobs Holding ist eine vom Unternehmer Klaus J. Jacobs gegründete,
weltweit tätige Investmentgesellschaft, in der er 1994 seine
unternehmerischen Aktivitäten bündelte. Die Jacobs Holding investiert mit
einem langfristigen Horizont in Unternehmen, die in nicht-zyklischen
Geschäftsfeldern tätig sind, eine führende Marktposition haben oder
anstreben und über weiteres Wachstums- und Wertschöpfungspotenzial verfügen.
Alleinige wirtschaftliche Nutzniesserin der Jacobs Holding ist die Jacobs
Foundation, eine der weltweit führenden gemeinnützigen Stiftungen zur
Förderung von Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten für Kinder und Jugendliche. Seit der
Gründung der Stiftung im Jahr 1989 hat diese kumuliert mehr als CHF 650
Millionen ausgeschüttet; in den letzten Jahren waren es rund CHF 45
Millionen pro Jahr.
Die Credit Suisse und Goldman Sachs International fungieren bei diesem
Angebot als Joint Bookrunners.
Medienkontakt Jacobs Holding:
Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications
+41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency
The offering of the shares in Switzerland is exempt from the requirement to
prepare and publish a prospectus under the Swiss Financial Services Act
(FinSA) because such offering is made to professional clients within the
meaning of the FinSA only (article 36 para.1 lit. a FINSA). This press
release does not constitute a prospectus as such term is understood pursuant
to the FinSA or under any applicable laws or regulations.
This announcement may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",
"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence
between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance
and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the
background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on
forward-looking statements. Jacobs Holding assumes no responsibility to
update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or
developments.
The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or
the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer
or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or
into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any
state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,
Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This
announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation
to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United
States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer
or solicitation is unlawful. Barry Callebaut AG shares have not been and
will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
"Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other
jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up,
exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or
indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable
exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration
requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable
securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.
There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.
The Barry Callebaut shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US
Securities and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the
United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing
authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of Barry
Callebaut AG shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any
representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.
The offer referred to herein, when made in member states of the European
Economic Area (EEA), is only addressed to and directed to "qualified
investors" within the meaning of article 2(e) the Prospectus Regulation
("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression Prospectus
Regulation means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of
the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when
securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated
market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and includes any relevant
delegated regulations.
The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities
to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to
the public will be published in the United Kingdom.
This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at Qualified
Investors within the meaning of UK version of the Prospectus Regulation
which is part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal)
Act 2018 who are (i) persons outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment
professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii)
high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be
communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such
persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities
are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe,
purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with,
relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or
rely on this document or any of its contents.
