DGAP-News: Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut (deutsch)




27.04.21 17:53
dpa-AFX

Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut



EQS Group-News: Jacobs Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung


Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes


Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry


Callebaut



27.04.2021 / 17:52



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, CIRCULATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR


INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN


ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE


UNLAWFUL



Jacobs Holding startet beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für Platzierung


von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut



Jacobs Holding schafft Voraussetzungen für Ergreifen weiterer


Investitionsmöglichkeiten und bleibt als Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut


beim Unternehmen langfristig engagiert



Zürich, 27. April 2021 - Die Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) startet ein


beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für 550'000 Aktien (10,0% des


Aktienkapitals) von Barry Callebaut.

Mit einer verbleibenden Beteiligung von


30,1% bleibt die Jacobs Holding als Hauptaktionärin und einer unveränderten


Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat bei Barry Callebaut langfristig engagiert.



Nachdem die Jacobs Holding bedeutende Investitionen in ihre strategischen


Beteiligungen neben Barry Callebaut, die globale Plattform für


zahnmedizinische Dienstleistungen mit der paneuropäischen Colosseum Dental


Group und der North American Dental Group sowie die Cognita-Gruppe mit 84


Privatschulen weltweit, investiert hat, setzt sie ihre Strategie der


Portfoliodiversifikation fort, um weitere Investitionsmöglichkeiten nutzen


zu können. In diesem Zusammenhang startet die Jacobs Holding die Platzierung


von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut in einem beschleunigten


Bookbuilding-Verfahren an professionelle Investoren in der Schweiz und an


qualifizierte Investoren ausserhalb der Schweiz. Diese Transaktion (das


"Angebot") unterliegt nicht den Registrierungsanforderungen des US


Securities Act. Das Angebot umfasst 10,0% des Aktienkapitals von Barry


Callebaut und beginnt mit sofortiger Wirkung. Das Ergebnis des Angebots wird


nach Abschluss des Bookbuilding-Prozesses bekannt gegeben.



Jacobs Holding bleibt als Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut langfristig


engagiert



Nach Abschluss des Angebots wird die Jacobs Holding weiterhin 1'649'976


Aktien oder 30,1% des Aktienkapitals von Barry Callebaut halten. Sie bleibt


als Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut weiterhin in vollem Umfang an der


Entwicklung des Unternehmens beteiligt, was auch eine unveränderte


Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat einschliesst. Für die verbleibende Beteiligung


an Barry Callebaut hat die Jacobs Holding einer Sperrfrist von einem Jahr


nach Abschluss des Angebots zugestimmt.



Erträge der Jacobs Holding fliessen in die Jacobs Foundation



Die Jacobs Holding ist eine vom Unternehmer Klaus J. Jacobs gegründete,


weltweit tätige Investmentgesellschaft, in der er 1994 seine


unternehmerischen Aktivitäten bündelte. Die Jacobs Holding investiert mit


einem langfristigen Horizont in Unternehmen, die in nicht-zyklischen


Geschäftsfeldern tätig sind, eine führende Marktposition haben oder


anstreben und über weiteres Wachstums- und Wertschöpfungspotenzial verfügen.


Alleinige wirtschaftliche Nutzniesserin der Jacobs Holding ist die Jacobs


Foundation, eine der weltweit führenden gemeinnützigen Stiftungen zur


Förderung von Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten für Kinder und Jugendliche. Seit der


Gründung der Stiftung im Jahr 1989 hat diese kumuliert mehr als CHF 650


Millionen ausgeschüttet; in den letzten Jahren waren es rund CHF 45


Millionen pro Jahr.



Die Credit Suisse und Goldman Sachs International fungieren bei diesem


Angebot als Joint Bookrunners.




Medienkontakt Jacobs Holding:


Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications


+41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency




The offering of the shares in Switzerland is exempt from the requirement to


prepare and publish a prospectus under the Swiss Financial Services Act


(FinSA) because such offering is made to professional clients within the


meaning of the FinSA only (article 36 para.1 lit. a FINSA). This press


release does not constitute a prospectus as such term is understood pursuant


to the FinSA or under any applicable laws or regulations.



This announcement may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",


"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such


forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,


uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence


between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance


and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the


background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on


forward-looking statements. Jacobs Holding assumes no responsibility to


update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or


developments.



The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or


the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer


or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from


registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or


into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any


state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,


Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This


announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation


to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United


States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer


or solicitation is unlawful. Barry Callebaut AG shares have not been and


will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the


"Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other


jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up,


exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or


indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable


exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration


requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable


securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.


There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.



The Barry Callebaut shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US


Securities and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the


United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing


authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of Barry


Callebaut AG shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any


representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.



The offer referred to herein, when made in member states of the European


Economic Area (EEA), is only addressed to and directed to "qualified


investors" within the meaning of article 2(e) the Prospectus Regulation


("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression Prospectus


Regulation means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of


the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when


securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated


market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and includes any relevant


delegated regulations.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom.



This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at Qualified


Investors within the meaning of UK version of the Prospectus Regulation


which is part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal)


Act 2018 who are (i) persons outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment


professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii)


high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be


communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such


persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities


are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe,


purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with,


relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or


rely on this document or any of its contents.




Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=12bcf4009a6756f6436946be0069a711


Dateibeschreibung: Jacobs Holding BARN 20210427



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



1188632 27.04.2021



