Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-News: Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab (deutsch)




28.04.21 06:55
dpa-AFX

Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab



^


EQS Group-News: Jacobs Holding AG / Schlagwort(e):


Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung


Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien


von Barry Callebaut durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren


erfolgreich ab



28.04.2021 / 06:55



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, CIRCULATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR


INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN


ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE


UNLAWFUL



Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut


durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab



Zürich, 28. April 2021 - Die Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) hat die


Platzierung von 550'000 Aktien von Barry Callebaut AG (10.0% des


Aktienkapitals) über ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren (das


"Angebot") zu einem Preis von CHF 1'990 je Aktie erfolgreich abgeschlossen.



Mit einer Beteiligung von 30,1% bleibt die Jacobs Holding Hauptaktionärin


von Barry Callebaut und weiterhin in vollem Umfang an der Entwicklung des


Unternehmens beteiligt, was auch eine unveränderte Vertretung im


Verwaltungsrat einschliesst.



Jacobs Holding hat sich für die verbleibende Beteiligung an Barry Callebaut


zu einer Sperrfrist von einem Jahr nach Abschluss des Angebots verpflichtet.



Credit Suisse und Goldman Sachs International fungierten bei diesem Angebot


als Joint Bookrunners.



Medienkontakt Jacobs Holding:



Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications


+41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency



The offering of the shares in Switzerland is exempt from the requirement to


prepare and publish a prospectus under the Swiss Financial Services Act


(FinSA) because such offering is made to professional clients within the


meaning of the FinSA only (article 36 para.1 lit. a FINSA). This press


release does not constitute a prospectus as such term is understood pursuant


to the FinSA or under any applicable laws or regulations.



This announcement may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.


statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast",


"project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such


forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,


uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence


between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance


and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the


background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on


forward-looking statements. Jacobs Holding assumes no responsibility to


update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or


developments.



The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or


the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer


or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from


registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or


into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any


state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan,


Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This


announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation


to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United


States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer


or solicitation is unlawful. Barry Callebaut AG shares have not been and


will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the


"Securities Act") or under any securities laws of any state or other


jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up,


exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or


indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable


exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration


requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable


securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.


There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.



The Barry Callebaut shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US


Securities and Exchange Commission, any state's securities commission in the


United States or any US regulatory authority, nor have any of the foregoing


authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of Barry


Callebaut AG shares or the accuracy or adequacy of this announcement. Any


representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.



The offer referred to herein, when made in member states of the European


Economic Area (EEA), is only addressed to and directed to "qualified


investors" within the meaning of article 2(e) the Prospectus Regulation


("Qualified Investors"). For these purposes, the expression Prospectus


Regulation means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of


the Council of June 14, 2017 on the prospectus to be published when


securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated


market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and includes any relevant


delegated regulations.



The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities


to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to


the public will be published in the United Kingdom.



This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at Qualified


Investors within the meaning of UK version of the Prospectus Regulation


which is part of English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal)


Act 2018 who are (i) persons outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment


professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and


Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii)


high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be


communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such


persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). The securities


are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe,


purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with,


relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or


rely on this document or any of its contents.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei:


https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=33fbdfcaa99a85a80b13f5c9bce9438d


Dateibeschreibung: Jacobs Holding BARN Pricing 20210428



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ende der Medienmitteilungen



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1189581 28.04.2021



°






Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 520% Blockchain Hot Stock
Nach 7.313% mit Galaxy Digital ($GLXY) und 21.586% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle 13.900ppm Lithium - Neuer 561% Lithium Aktientip. Nach 10.640% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

First Energy Metals Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Swiss Central City Real Estate [...]
06:55 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Jacobs Holding AG: Jacobs Hold [...]
06:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt die Jahresergeb [...]
06:35 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Regierungsgespräche mit China: Spa [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 11. Mai 20 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...