DGAP-News: Invitation to Year-End Results 2016 Conference Call (english)

Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 2, 2017

Invitation to Year-End Results 2016 Conference Call of MorphoSys AG on March 9, 2017

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX) will publish its Annual Financial Results 2016 on March 9, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. CET.

The Management team of MorphoSys AG will host a conference call and webcast to present MorphoSys's Annual Financial Results 2016 and provide an outlook for 2017.

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. CET (1:00 p.m. GMT, 8:00 a.m. EST)

Dial-in numbers (listen only):

Germany: +49 89 2444 32975

United Kingdom: +44 20 3003 2666

USA: +1 202 204 1514

Company participants in the call will be:

Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer

Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer

Dr. Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer

Participants are kindly requested to dial in up to 10 minutes before the call to ensure a secure line and a prompt start.

The presentation slides and webcast link will be available at the Company's website at www.morphosys.com/conference-calls

A slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.

About MorphoSys: MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http:// www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG Anke Linnartz Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404 investors@morphosys.com

