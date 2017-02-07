DGAP-News: InVision AG: Preliminary Results for 2016 Financial Year With Above-Average Cloud Growth (english)

InVision AG: Preliminary Results for 2016 Financial Year With Above-Average Cloud Growth

Düsseldorf (Germany), 7th February 2017 - According to preliminary figures, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) generated total revenues of EUR 12.4 million in the fiscal year 2016. This corresponds to a slight decrease of 2 percent compared to the previous year (2015: EUR 12.7 million). Whereas the project business was further reduced by 50 percent to EUR 1.1 million (2015: EUR 2.2 million), as scheduled, the cloud products recorded an above-average dynamic growth, similar to previous fiscal years. In 2016, injixo revenues increased by 35 percent to EUR 2.7 million (2015: EUR 2 million), and revenues from The Call Center School rose by 37 percent to EUR 0.6 million (2015: 0.4 million). Revenues from InVision WFM subscriptions remained at EUR 8 million, almost on the same level compared to the previous year (2015: EUR 8 million).

EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) increased by 33 percent to EUR 3.5 million (2015: EUR 2.7 million). Thus, EBIT margin was at 29 percent for the fiscal year 2016 (2015: 21 percent).

Liquid funds rose by 285 percent to EUR 4 million (31st December 2015: EUR 1.4 million). Equity capital increased by 28 percent to EUR 10.7 million (2015: EUR 8.4 million), and the equity ratio equals 68 percent (31 December 2015: 59 percent).

In the course of the past five years, the highly predictable subscription revenues increased from EUR 6.7 million to EUR 11.3 million. During the same period, costs decreased from EUR 12.7 million to EUR 9.3 million. Thus in the fiscal year 2016, subscription revenues are notably higher than overall costs for the first time.

In the coming months, InVision plans to aggressively invest the ongoing surplus in expanding its sales and marketing resources, in order to subsequently accelerate substantial growth. In this context, it is planned to hire up to 180 new employees, especially in the USA, Germany and the UK, until the end of the fiscal year 2018.

The complete 2016 Annual Report will be available from 22th March 2017 on the Company's website at www.invision.de/investors#financial_reports.

About InVision: Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to optimise their workforce management, increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals, and InVision WFM, a software solution for workforce management. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information: www.invision.de

Contact: InVision AG Investor Relations, Jutta Handlanger Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany), phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66, email: ir@invision.de

