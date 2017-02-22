DGAP-News: INDUS' expansion continues (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Indus Holding":

INDUS' expansion continues

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results INDUS' expansion continues

22.02.2017 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

INDUS' expansion continues

- Sales revenues reach record level of EUR 1,444 million - EBIT up 6% to approx. EUR 145 million - Eight new acquisitions at first and second level

Bergisch Gladbach, 22 February 2017 - According to preliminary and unaudited figures for the fiscal year 2016, INDUS' sales revenues and operating EBIT hit new records. The INDUS portfolio showed a dynamic business trend especially in the second half of the year 2016.

Based on preliminary figures for the Group, sales revenues totalled approx. EUR 1,444 million (2015: EUR 1,388.9 million), while the operating result amounted to approx. EUR 145 million (2015: EUR 136.3 million). Adjusted EBIT (adjusted for accounting effects from acquisitions) climbed to approx. EUR 155 million (adjusted EBIT 2015: EUR 145.8 million). An adjusted EBIT margin of approx. 10.8% means that INDUS again reached its operating targets. Earnings before taxes are expected to come in at roughly EUR 123 million (EBT 2015: EUR 109.3 million), while earnings after taxes will total roughly EUR 80 million (earnings after taxes 2015: EUR 68.3 million). Earnings per share will probably amount to EUR 3.27 (2015: EUR 2.78).

In the fourth quarter of 2016, sales revenues reached approx. EUR 369 million (sales Q4 2015: EUR 353.9 million), while the operating result came in at approx. EUR 38 million (EBIT Q4 2015: EUR 37.4 million). Thanks to a strong final quarter, INDUS was thus able to consolidate its growth. Total Group revenues were up by approx. 4% on the previous year, while operating EBIT were up by approx. 6%. This success was again primarily driven by the especially profitable Engineering and Construction/Infrastructure segments. The profit situation in the Automotive Technology segment stabilised towards the end of the year.

Second state of Compass 2020 launched

The takeover of the HEITZ Group as well as acquisitions for the ANCOTECH, BUDDE, HAUFF and M.BRAUN portfolio companies helped strengthen the growth segments of Construction and Engineering in the reporting period. Other strategic additions at the second level for AURORA, IPETRONIK and MIKROP benefited companies in the Automotive Technology and Medial Engineering segment. At the same time, INDUS continued to push ahead with its international expansion, especially in Asia (BILSTEIN & SIEKERMANN, SELZER China), Latin America (100% takeover of distribution company WIESAUPLAST- PMC de México) and Europe (e.g. takeover of NOBLESSE in France by OBUK).

By acquiring M+P INTERNATIONAL, Hanover, earlier this year, the Group continued its growth strategy in the current fiscal year. The supplier of measurement and test systems for vibration control and analysis serves customers across the globe, especially from the automotive industry, the electrical and electronics equipment industry and the aerospace industry and will strengthen INDUS' position in the strategic measurement and control technology segment. In 2017, the Group intends to make further acquisitions primarily in such promising sectors as medical engineering and healthcare, infrastructure and security technology.

Stable growth in spite of unstable environment

Jürgen Abromeit, CEO of INDUS, has confirmed the active growth strategy for the current fiscal year: "The current environment is characterised by political uncertainty, geopolitical risks and a difficult fiscal and monetary policy. Our Group will counteract this complex and uncertain situation with innovation and internationalisation. It is our declared object to develop new markets with the help of new technologies. INDUS will therefore expand its Compass 2020 strategy and place a special focus on driving innovations in its portfolio companies. Unless the markets slump dramatically, we therefore project continued growth for the Group also in 2017."

The full financial statements for the financial year 2016 will be presented at the annual accounts press conference in Düsseldorf on 27 March 2017.

For the full financial calendar, click here: www.indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-calendar.html.

Contact: Nina Wolf & Julia Pschribülla Public Relations & Investor Relations Phone +49 2204 4000 66 E-Mail presse@indus.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: INDUS Holding AG Kölner Straße 32 51429 Bergisch Gladbach Germany Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0 Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20 E-mail: indus@indus.de Internet: www.indus.de ISIN: DE0006200108 WKN: 620010 Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

546309 22.02.2017

MMMM