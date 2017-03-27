DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS reports fourth record year in a row (english)

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS reports fourth record year in a row

INDUS reports fourth record year in a row

* 2016 revenues up 4.0%; EBIT up 6.3%

* Forecast for 2017 confirms growth strategy

Bergisch Gladbach, March 27, 2017 - In spite of a complex environment, the INDUS Group recorded strong growth in the fiscal year 2016. "Our long-term strategy of growing our portfolio through acquisitions and internationalisation pays off especially in troubled times," said Jürgen Abromeit, CEO of INDUS, at today's annual accounts press conference in Düsseldorf.

Sales revenues and EBIT exceed expectations 2016 saw the INDUS Group generate record revenues of EUR 1,444.3 million (previous year: EUR 1,388.9 million), especially thanks to a strong second and fourth quarter. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of the INDUS Group climbed 6.3% to EUR 144.9 million (previous year: EUR 136.3 million). Adjusted for non-operational charges resulting from initial consolidation, EBIT amounted to EUR 155.4 million (previous year: EUR 145.8 million). An EBIT margin of 10% (previous year: 9.8%) and an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.8% (previous year: 10.5%) mean that the Group clearly reached its strategic margin target of "10% plus". Earnings before taxes increased to EUR 123.4 million (previous year: EUR 109.3 million), while earnings after taxes rose by 17.7% to EUR 80.4 million (previous year: EUR 68.3 million). At 34.8%, the Group's tax rate was again in line with the long-term trend. Earnings per share stood at EUR 3.27 (previous year: EUR 2.78). The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose to raise the dividend by EUR 0.15 to EUR 1.35 to the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2017.

Highly profitable segments increase their share in total revenues The INDUS Group currently comprises 45 companies operating in five business segments. The segments generating the highest margins, i.e. Construction/Infrastructure, Engineering as well as Medical Engineering/Life Science, were able to increase their respective shares in the Group's total sales revenues. The EBIT margins in the Construction/Infrastructure and Engineering segments again picked up slightly and reached 14.3% and 13.5%, respectively (previous year: 14.2% and 13.3%), whereas the margin in the Medical Engineering/Life Science segment declined moderately to 13.7% at the highest level (previous year: 14.9%). Earnings in the Automotive Technology segment stabilised towards the end of the year. Due to the Russian boycott and the VW emissions scandal, however, the segment's EBIT margin of 5.4% stood at the lowest end of the projected range (previous year: 5.8%). The EBIT margin of the Metals Technology segment increased to 8.7% (previous year: 7.9%), which was primarily due to successful repositionings in the powder metallurgy and galvanisation segments.

Growth strategy supported by comfortable net assets and financial position INDUS' balance sheet ratios remained stable in 2016. Net debt amounted to EUR 376.6 million (previous year: EUR 356.3 million), while equity increased to EUR 644.6 million (previous year: EUR 595.4 million), leading to a slightly higher equity ratio of 42.4% (previous year: 41.9%). Net-debt-to-EBITDA stayed at the prior year level of 1.9 years. Gearing (net-debt-to-equity) declined moderately to 58% (previous year: 60%). At EUR 114.5 million, cash flow from operating activities was slightly lower than in the previous year (EUR 130.9 million), primarily because more capital was tied up in inventories. Cash and cash equivalents of EUR 127.2 million (previous year: EUR 132.2 million) will cover the planned fixed asset investments of roughly EUR 75 million as well as additional acquisitions. INDUS plans to invest roughly EUR 50 million in several growth acquisitions and strategic additions in 2017. In the first quarter of 2017, the INDUS Group already acquired M+P INTERNATIONAL from Hanover, a supplier of measurement and test systems for vibration control and analysis. Promising negotiations with a company from the engineering sector are underway. Besides the defined growth industries of energy and environmental technology, infrastructure and logistic technology, automation, control and measurement technology as well as medical engineering and life science, INDUS has expanded its target focus for acquisitions to include construction and security technology.

A fresh approach to the future: Further growth planned for 2017 In spite of the complex environment and growing general uncertainty, INDUS CEO Jürgen Abromeit is optimistic about the growth prospects of the INDUS Group: "Megatrends such as greentech, digitisation, medical engineering, innovative construction technology as well as public and private security will clearly open up growth opportunities to Germany's small and medium-sized enterprises. When it comes to seizing these opportunities, INDUS assists its portfolio companies with effective advice and additional support to drive innovation." But he also sees political risks. "The importance of a globalised world economy without trade barriers cannot be overrated. This especially applies to the development of new markets for new products," Jürgen Abromeit said. Many economic experts project somewhat greater momentum for the world economy and Germany in 2017. Against this background and based on the projections of the INDUS subsidiaries, INDUS projects consolidated sales revenues in excess of EUR 1.5 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of between EUR 145 million and EUR 150 million for 2017.

The full Annual Report of INDUS Holding AG is available for downloading at www.indus.de. To take advantage of the augmented reality function in the Annual Report, please use the INDUS app, which is available for downloading on our website under "Press/Service".

Key figures of the INDUS Group

in EUR millions 2016 2015

Sales 1,444.3 1,388.9 of which domestic 735.5 709.0 of which abroad 708.8 679.9 EBITDA 200.9 186.4 Adjusted EBIT 155.4 145.8 EBIT 144.9 136.3 EBT 123.4 109.3 Net income for the year 80.4 68.3 (Earnings after taxes)

Total assets 1,521.6 1,419.8 Group equity 644.6 595.4 Net debt 376.6 356.3 Group equity ratio (in %) 42.4 41.9

Operating cash flow 137.9 157.3 Cash flow from operating activities 114.6 130.9 Cash flow from investing activities -104.5 -112.8 Cash flow from financing activities -14.9 -3.1 Cash and cash equivalents as at Dec. 31 127.2 132.2

Earnings per share (in EUR) 3.27 2.78 Cash flow per share (in EUR) 4.69 5.36 Dividend per share (in EUR) 1.35* 1.20 (*to be proposed to the AGM on May 24, 2017) Segments

in EUR millions Sales EBIT 2016 2015 2016 2015

Construction/Infrastructure 274.5 235.5 39.2 33.5 Automotive Technology 372.2 367.7 20.3 21.4 Engineering 305.9 293.2 41.4 39.0 Medical Engineering/Life Science 147.0 132.3 20.2 19.7 Metals Technology 344.4 359.9 29.9 28.6

Contact: Nina Wolf & Julia Pschribülla Public Relations & Investor Relations Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73 Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-66 E-Mail presse@indus.de E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de

