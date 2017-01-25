DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Squeeze-out resolution entered in commercial register (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "IKB":

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Squeeze-out resolution entered in commercial register

[Düsseldorf, 25 January 2017] The resolution on the transfer of the remaining shares to the major shareholder LSF6 Europe Financial Holdings, L.P., Dallas/USA, in exchange for cash compensation that was adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG on 2 December 2016 has been entered in the commercial register.

Contact: Dr Jörg Chittka, Corporate Communications, Telephone: +49 211 8221-4349, Armin Baltzer, Corporate Communications, Telephone: +49 211 8221-6236; E-mail: presse@ikb.de

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG supports medium-sized enterprises in Germany and Europe with loans, risk management, capital market services and advisory services.

