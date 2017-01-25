DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Squeeze-out resolution entered in commercial register (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

25.01.17 10:41
dpa-AFX


IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Squeeze-out resolution entered in commercial register


25.01.2017


IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: Squeeze-out resolution entered in commercial register


[Düsseldorf, 25 January 2017] The resolution on the transfer of the remaining shares to the major shareholder LSF6 Europe Financial Holdings, L.P., Dallas/USA, in exchange for cash compensation that was adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG on 2 December 2016 has been entered in the commercial register.


Contact: Dr Jörg Chittka, Corporate Communications, Telephone: +49 211 8221-4349, Armin Baltzer, Corporate Communications, Telephone: +49 211 8221-6236; E-mail: presse@ikb.de


IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG supports medium-sized enterprises in Germany and Europe with loans, risk management, capital market services and advisory services.



25.01.2017


Company: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1 40474 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)211 8221-4511 Fax: +49 (0)211 8221-2511 E-mail: investor.relations@ikb.de Internet: www.ikb.de ISIN: DE0008063306 WKN: 806330




