DGAP-News: Hypoport AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - Transactions in own shares - 7th interim announcement (english)

23.12.2016 / 11:19

Press release

Announcement pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Transactions in own shares - 7th interim announcement

Berlin, 23 December 2016: During 16 December 2016 and 22 December 2016 Hypoport AG (the Company) has purchased in total 9,908 of its ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) through J.P. Morgan Securities.

Thereby, the shares were purchased as follows:

Date of purchase Number of ordinary Average purchase Volume shares purchased price (in EUR) (in EUR) 16 December 2016 7 73.9500 517.65 19 December 2016 2,117 74.5872 157,901.10 21 December 2016 3,892 74.3837 289,501.36 22 December 2016 3,892 75.0175 291,986.11

Since the beginning of the programme on 08 November 2016, published pursuant to Art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 07 November 2016, the Company has purchased 51,225 shares at a cost (including dealing and associated costs) of EUR 3,576,017.53.

Detailed information regarding the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the website of Hypoport AG (https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/share-repurchase/)

About Hypoport AG The Hypoport Group is a technology-based financial service provider. The business model is based on its three mutually supporting business units: Private Clients, Financial Service Providers, and Institutional Clients. All three units are engaged in the distribution of financial services, facilitated or supported by finance-technology ('fintech'). As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hypoport, Europace AG develops and operates the web-based EUROPACE financial marketplace, which is Germany's largest platform for mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 350 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand users execute some 35.000 transactions worth a total of up to EUR4 billion on EUROPACE every month. The Hypoport subsidiary Dr. Klein & Co. AG is an independent online distributor of financial products. This firm's specialists provide private clients with a full range of advisory services around mortgage finance, insurance and retirement planning. DR. KLEIN Firmenkunden AG has been a major financial service partner to housing companies and commercial property investors since 1954. Hypoport AG is headquartered in Berlin, employs about 800 people and is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. At the end of 2015 Hypoport was admitted to the SDAX.

Contact Hypoport AG Michaela Reimann Head of Investor Relations & Public Affairs Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1936 Email: ir@hypoport.de www.hypoport.com

Key data on Hypoport's shares ISIN DE 0005493365 WKN 549336 Stock exchange symbol HYQ

23.12.2016

Language: English Company: Hypoport AG Klosterstraße 71 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +49/30 42086-0 Fax: +49/30 42086-1999 E-mail: ir@hypoport.de Internet: www.hypoport.de ISIN: DE0005493365 WKN: 549336 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

