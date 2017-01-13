DGAP-News: Hypoport AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - Transactions in own shares - 10th interim announcement (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hypoport":

DGAP-News: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Hypoport AG: Announcement pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - Transactions in own shares - 10th interim announcement

13.01.2017 / 17:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Berlin, 13 January 2017: During 06 January 2017 and 13 January 2017 Hypoport AG (the Company) has purchased none of its ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Since the beginning of the programme on 08 November 2016, published pursuant to Art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on 07 November 2016, the Company has purchased 68,948 shares at a cost (including dealing and associated costs) of EUR 4,926,248.84.

Detailed information regarding the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the website of Hypoport AG (https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/share- repurchase/).

The management board resolved on 13 January 2017 to conclude the programme early, as the total value of share repurchases in accordance with its terms has almost been reached.

About Hypoport AG The Hypoport Group is a technology-based financial service provider. The business model is based on its three mutually supporting business units: Private Clients, Financial Service Providers, and Institutional Clients. All three units are engaged in the distribution of financial services, facilitated or supported by finance-technology ('fintech'). As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hypoport, Europace AG develops and operates the web-based EUROPACE financial marketplace, which is Germany's largest platform for mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 350 partners - banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand users execute some 35.000 transactions worth a total of up to EUR4 billion on EUROPACE every month. The Hypoport subsidiary Dr. Klein & Co. AG is an independent online distributor of financial products. This firm's specialists provide private clients with a full range of advisory services around mortgage finance, insurance and retirement planning. DR. KLEIN Firmenkunden AG has been a major financial service partner to housing companies and commercial property investors since 1954. Hypoport AG is headquartered in Berlin, employs about 800 people and is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. At the end of 2015 Hypoport was admitted to the SDAX.

Contact Hypoport AG Michaela Reimann Head of Investor Relations & Public Affairs Tel: +49 (0)30 42086-1936 Email: ir@hypoport.de www.hypoport.com

13.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English Company: Hypoport AG Klosterstraße 71 10179 Berlin Germany Phone: +49/30 42086-0 Fax: +49/30 42086-1999 E-mail: ir@hypoport.de Internet: www.hypoport.de ISIN: DE0005493365 WKN: 549336 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

536409 13.01.2017

