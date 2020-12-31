DGAP-News: HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Factor75, Inc. (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HelloFresh":

31.12.2020

Press Release

Berlin/New York, December 31, 2020 - On November 23, 2020, US subsidiaries

of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh"), had entered into an agreement to acquire

all of the outstanding equity interests of Factor75, Inc. (including its

subsidiaries "Factor"). HelloFresh is the leading provider of meal kits in

the world and in the US. Factor is a leading provider of fully-prepared,

fresh meals that combine health, convenience and restaurant-quality taste.

The completion (closing) of the acquisition of Factor was subject to

customary conditions precedent. As all of these conditions precedent have

been fulfilled in the meantime the closing/ completion of the transaction

occurred today.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world's leading meal-kit company and operates in the

U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg,

Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and

Denmark. In Q3 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 162 million meals and reached

five million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November

2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017.

HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney,

Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

About Factor

Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new

approach to fresh-prepared food. The company's weekly rotating menu of

breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and

optimized by dietitians. Every meal is free of refined sugars, gluten, soy,

hormones, antibiotics, and GMOs for healthy, clean eating. Factor is based

in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S.

Press contact Global Corporate +49 (0) 174 72 35 961

Communications Saskia Leisewitz sl@hellofresh.com

Senior Corporate Communications [1]www.hellofreshgroup.com +1 (929)

Manager HelloFresh Group Press 382 8964

contact US PR Robyn Schweitzer [2]robyn.schweitzer@hellofresh.com

Director Public Relations & [3]www.hellofresh.com 1.

Communications HelloFresh US http://www.hellofreshgroup.com/ 2.

mailto:robyn.schweitzer@hellofresh.

com 3. http://www.hellofresh.com/

