Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HelloFresh":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-News: HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Factor75, Inc. (deutsch)




31.12.20 16:31
dpa-AFX

HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company Factor75, Inc.



^


DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen


HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company


Factor75, Inc.



31.12.2020 / 16:31


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Press Release



HelloFresh Successfully Completes Acquisition of Ready-to-Eat Meal Company


Factor75, Inc.



Berlin/New York, December 31, 2020 - On November 23, 2020, US subsidiaries


of HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh"), had entered into an agreement to acquire


all of the outstanding equity interests of Factor75, Inc. (including its


subsidiaries "Factor"). HelloFresh is the leading provider of meal kits in


the world and in the US. Factor is a leading provider of fully-prepared,


fresh meals that combine health, convenience and restaurant-quality taste.



The completion (closing) of the acquisition of Factor was subject to


customary conditions precedent. As all of these conditions precedent have


been fulfilled in the meantime the closing/ completion of the transaction


occurred today.




About HelloFresh


HelloFresh SE is the world's leading meal-kit company and operates in the


U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg,


Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and


Denmark. In Q3 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 162 million meals and reached


five million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November


2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017.


HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney,


Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.



About Factor


Factor is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that is taking a whole new


approach to fresh-prepared food. The company's weekly rotating menu of


breakfast, lunch, and dinner options are hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and


optimized by dietitians. Every meal is free of refined sugars, gluten, soy,


hormones, antibiotics, and GMOs for healthy, clean eating. Factor is based


in Batavia, IL and delivers anywhere in the contiguous U.S.



Press contact Global Corporate +49 (0) 174 72 35 961


Communications Saskia Leisewitz sl@hellofresh.com


Senior Corporate Communications [1]www.hellofreshgroup.com +1 (929)


Manager HelloFresh Group Press 382 8964


contact US PR Robyn Schweitzer [2]robyn.schweitzer@hellofresh.com


Director Public Relations & [3]www.hellofresh.com 1.


Communications HelloFresh US http://www.hellofreshgroup.com/ 2.


mailto:robyn.schweitzer@hellofresh.


com 3. http://www.hellofresh.com/


Legal Disclaimer



This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business,


financial performance and results of US subsidiaries of HelloFresh SE, the


HelloFresh Group, Factor or the industry in which each of the HelloFresh


Group and Factor operate. These statements may be identified by words such


as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast"


and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements


include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects;


future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and


services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory


initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and


assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause


actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from


those described in these statements, and neither HelloFresh nor any other


person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed


in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to


update any forward-looking statements.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



31.12.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: HelloFresh SE


Saarbrücker Straße 37a


10405 Berlin


Deutschland


E-Mail: ir@hellofresh.com


Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com


ISIN: DE000A161408


WKN: A16140


Indizes: MDAX


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München,


Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 1158088





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1158088 31.12.2020



°






Aktuell
303% Hot Stock 2021 liefert "Schaufeln" für Bitcoin Mining
nach 1.936% mit DMG Blockchain (DMGI) und 2.750% mit Hive Blockchain (HIVE)


Link Global Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
75,10 $ 72,75 $ 2,35 $ +3,23% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A161408 A16140 76,90 $ 18,65 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,50 € +3,34%  30.12.20
München 63,50 € +3,93%  30.12.20
Frankfurt 63,50 € +3,50%  30.12.20
Berlin 63,50 € +3,50%  30.12.20
Stuttgart 63,55 € +3,42%  30.12.20
Düsseldorf 63,50 € +3,25%  30.12.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 75,10 $ +3,23%  29.12.20
Hamburg 61,75 € +2,49%  30.12.20
Hannover 62,55 € +2,37%  30.12.20
Xetra 63,20 € +1,61%  30.12.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Blockchain Hot Stock vor ICO - Massives Kaufsignal. 447% Blockchain Aktientip nach 617% mit Bitcoin (BTC) und 729% mit Ethereum (ETH)

Codebase Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3895 HF - Auf dem Weg zur 5 Mil. 17:35
978 HelloFresh sachlich, fundiert und. 24.12.20
86 Plattformgeschäftsmodelle - Hy. 10.11.20
9 Ocado versus Hellofresh ! 27.09.20
  Löschung 03.03.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...