DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Jens Hansen Appointed Member of HHLA's Executive Board (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HHLA":

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Jens Hansen Appointed Member of HHLA's Executive Board

DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Jens Hansen Appointed Member of HHLA's Executive Board

23.02.2017 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Supervisory Board Decision Jens Hansen Appointed Member of HHLA's Executive Board

- Current Managing Director of Container Terminal Burchardkai to succeed Dr. Stefan Behn on 1 April, who is known to be stepping down at the end of March 2017.

- Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Peer Witten: After an extensive Europe-wide selection process, we have decided on an internal solution. Mr. Hansen fulfills all the requirements of a successful COO.

- Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: Very much looking forward to working with him. With his wide-ranging knowledge, Mr. Hansen will enhance the work of the Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) appointed Jens Hansen as a member of the company's Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at its meeting on 23 February 2017. The 48-year-old is currently Managing Director of HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai GmbH. He will succeed Dr. Stefan Behn, who is known to be stepping down at his own request on 31 March 2017 after more than 20 years of successful service on the Executive Board.

Explaining the Supervisory Board's decision, its Chairman, Prof. Dr. Peer Witten, said: "After an extensive Europe-wide selection process, we have decided on Mr. Hansen. He is an experienced and competent executive, who meets all the requirements to be COO at HHLA. With the decision to go with an internal successor, the Supervisory Board is combining the expectation of continuity with strategic alignment for the future. We wish Mr. Hansen every success in his new role."

Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board, said: "I am very much looking forward to continuing the as always excellent working relationship with Mr. Hansen on HHLA's Executive Board now. With his wide- ranging knowledge of technical, operational and financial matters and his proven skills in managing the staff at Burchardkai, he will enhance the work of the Executive Board and help to ensure HHLA's continued successful development."

The Supervisory Board also approved a change in the division of responsibilities within the Executive Board. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. Hansen will be in charge of Information Systems, Container Operations and Container Engineering. Responsibility for Container Sales will in future be held by the Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Ms. Titzrath. This should enable greater cooperation between the Sales division and the Intermodal segment, thereby strengthening HHLA's entire business. The Executive Board of HHLA also includes Heinz Brandt (Labour Director) and Dr. Roland Lappin (CFO, Finance and Real Estate).

Biography of Jens Hansen Jens Hansen is 48 years old, married and has three children. After training as a mechanical engineer, he completed degrees in both mechanical engineering and business administration. The engineering and business administration graduate then began his professional career at Hanseaten- Werkstatt GmbH in Rellingen. After a period of self-employment as a project engineer in mechanical engineering and plant construction and as a controller in the Executive Board area of Technology and Logistics at Axel- Springer AG in Hamburg, he began working at HHLA in December 2003. Mr. Hansen was initially Head of Controlling at HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder GmbH before becoming Head of Controlling at HHLA Container Terminals GmbH. Since January 2011, he has been based at Burchardkai, initially as an authorised signatory and member of the management, and since August 2011 as Managing Director of HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai GmbH. As of January 2014, he has also been responsible for the business of Service Center Burchardkai GmbH.

The process to appoint Jens Hansen's successor as Managing Director of Container Terminal Burchardkai GmbH will begin promptly.

Contact: Heiko Hoffmann Investor Relations

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de

Tel: +49-40-3088-3397 Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397 E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Bei St. Annen 1 20457 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40-3088-0 Fax: +49 (0)40-3088-3355 E-mail: info@hhla.de Internet: www.hhla.de ISIN: DE000A0S8488 WKN: A0S848 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

547185 23.02.2017

MMMM