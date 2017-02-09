DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA Chairwoman Angela Titzrath: Dredging Must Take Place (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HHLA":

Hamburg, 9 February 2017

Dredging of the Lower and Outer Stretches of the River Elbe HHLA Chairwoman Angela Titzrath: Dredging Must Take Place

Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), comments on the Federal Administrative Court's ruling regarding the dredging of the lower and outer stretches of the river Elbe:

"Following the lengthy proceedings and in light of the stark competition between the major European ports, I would have hoped for a ruling that did not result in a further delay to the dredging of the river Elbe. It is extremely important that we and our customers are able to plan reliably.

We therefore expect those involved in the proceedings to eliminate the existing uncertainties as quickly as possible. The dredging of the navigation channel must take place quickly to ensure that the Port of Hamburg remains competitive. It is in the interests of the city and its citizens that all responsible parties now work closely with one another. HHLA deems a goal-orientated dialogue involving political representatives, the relevant authorities at the Port, associations and companies to be beneficial.

I can understand that many people who work in or for the Port are concerned following this ruling. I would therefore like to emphasise: The Port of Hamburg does not face an uncertain future. There are many desirable qualities speaking in its favour, which give us a good chance among our competitors: its good connection to the hinterland, its state-of-the-art technical equipment, the high quality of its handling and not least its committed staff.

The satisfaction of our customers remains the most important factor for success and, we will continue to do everything in our power to achieve this end, including after this ruling.

The Port of Hamburg has contributed to the prosperity of the city and its citizens for centuries, and I am convinced that it will continue to do so in the future."

