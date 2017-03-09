DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes preliminary FY 2016 results (english)

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes preliminary FY 2016 results

^ DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes preliminary FY 2016 results

09.03.2017 / 08:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes preliminary FY 2016 results

Lehrte, March 9, 2017 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG, specialist for individual solid construction houses and sustainable energy concepts, has today released detailed preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the 2016 financial year, confirming the figures it published in an ad hoc announcement on February 23, 2017.

Consolidated revenue in the financial year elapsed was up EUR 53.2 million to reach a new record level of EUR 263.8 million. This corresponds to growth of around 25 %, an outcome to which all HELMA Group companies contributed. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG accounted for a revenue share of EUR 91.9 million (previous year: EUR 78.2 million). The revenue of HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH increased from EUR 110.9 million to EUR 139.4 million. Revenue generated by HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH rose from EUR 20.7 million to EUR 31.7 million, reflecting the highest percentage growth rate during the financial year elapsed. Hausbau Finanz GmbH contributed EUR 0.9 million to consolidated revenue (previous year: EUR 0.8 million).

A new record was also achieved in terms of earnings in 2016. Consolidated EBIT was up by around 22 %, rising from EUR 17.8 million to EUR 21.7 million. This includes the disposal of capitalised interest payments in a volume of EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR 0.6 million). Consolidated EBIT adjusted for the disposal of capitalised interest consequently amounted to EUR 22.2 million (previous year: EUR 18.4 million). This is equivalent to an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.4 %, slightly below the previous year's 8.7 %. After a net financial result of EUR -2.1 million (previous year: EUR -2.8 million), earnings before tax (EBT) stood at EUR 19.6 million (previous year: EUR 15.0 million). Consolidated net income after deducting minority interests grew by 35 %, from EUR 10.0 million to EUR 13.5 million, equivalent to a 5.1 % return on sales revenue (previous year: 4.7 %). Overall, the company generated EUR 3.37 of earnings per share in 2016 (previous year: EUR 2.69).

In addition, the equity capital backing of the HELMA Group was further expanded in the 2016 financial year. Due to the record earnings achieved, equity was up from EUR 69.9 million to EUR 80.2 million as of the balance sheet date. Given total assets of EUR 278.2 million (December 31, 2015: EUR 245.0 million), the company reports an unchanged, very solid equity ratio of 28.8 % (December 31, 2015: 28.5 %).

Key financials at a glance:

An overview of the preliminary financials for the HELMA Group for the 2016 financial year can be downloaded at the link below. The 2016 annual report and dividend proposal for the 2016 financial will be published on March 30, 2017.

http://ir.helma.de/download/companies/helmaeigenheimbau/Figures/ 2017_helma_prel_financials_en.pdf

About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is a customer-oriented building services-provider offering a full range of services. The focus is on the development, planning, sale, and construction management of turnkey or partially completed detached and semi-detached houses using the solid construction method. Particularly the option of individual planning and individualisation without extra costs, as well as the company's outstanding know-how in the area of energy-efficient construction methods, are perceived on the markets as HELMA Eigenheimbau AG's unique selling propositions. With its persuasive sustainable energy concepts, the company has established itself as one of the leading providers of solar energy- saving homes, and is one of the most experienced companies in the solid construction house sector, having constructed several thousand owner- occupier homes. As a property development company, holiday home builder, and finance broker respectively, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH, HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH and Hausbau Finanz GmbH round out HELMA Group's product range.

Investor Relations contact:

Gerrit Janssen, Management Board member/CFO Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345 E-mail: ir@helma.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Zum Meersefeld 4 31275 Lehrte Germany Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-0 Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111 E-mail: info@helma.de Internet: www.helma.de ISIN: DE000A0EQ578 WKN: A0EQ57 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

551985 09.03.2017

°

MMMM