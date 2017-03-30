DGAP-News: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2016 annual report and proposed dividend (english)

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2016 annual report and proposed dividend

Lehrte, March 30,2017 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG, specialist for individual solid construction houses and sustainable energy concepts, has today published its 2016 annual report in which it confirms the record results that it announced in a corporate news release on March 9, 2017. The complete 2016 annual report of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG can be downloaded from the investor relations website www.ir.helma.de and at the following direct link:

Planned EUR 1.10 per share dividend:

Based on a continued positive business trend during 2016, HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is planning to increase its dividend by around 39 % to EUR 1.10 per share. After approving the separate annual financial statements of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG as of December 31, 2016, and the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2016, the Supervisory Board at its meeting on March 23, 2017 gave its assent to the proposal recommended by the Management Board that the Shareholders' General Meeting to be held on July 7, 2017, approve payment of a EUR 1.10 dividend per share (previous year: EUR 0.79).

The dividend policy of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is oriented to a high degree of continuity and therefore envisages a future payout rate from 25 % up to 50 % based on the net income generated by the parent company. Consequently, the company will continue to invest at least half of its profits in its continued growth.

About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is a customer-oriented building services-provider offering a full range of services. The focus is on the development, planning, sale, and construction management of turnkey or partially completed detached and semi-detached houses using the solid construction method. Particularly the option of individual planning and individualisation without extra costs, as well as the company's outstanding know-how in the area of energy-efficient construction methods, are perceived on the markets as HELMA Eigenheimbau AG's unique selling propositions. With its persuasive sustainable energy concepts, the company has established itself as one of the leading providers of solar energy-saving homes, and is one of the most experienced companies in the solid construction house sector, having constructed several thousand owner-occupier homes. As a property development company, holiday home builder, and finance broker respectively, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH, HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH and Hausbau Finanz GmbH round out HELMA Group's product range.

Investor Relations contact:

Gerrit Janssen, Management Board member/CFO Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345 E-mail: ir@helma.de

