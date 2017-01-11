DGAP-News: Grammer Tech Days at Detroit Auto Show 2017 (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

Grammer Tech Days at Detroit Auto Show 2017

- Special event in the context of the North American International Auto Show

- Presentation of latest Grammer automotive innovations for US market

- Strong growth of Grammer Automotive division

Troy, Michigan, USA, January 11, 2017 - As a leading global supplier of interior components for passenger vehicles and seating systems for commercial vehicles, Grammer Group will set highlights at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. The sector's largest event in the United States will take place between January 8th - 22th, 2017. Grammer's US Automotive division will organize two Tech Days on January 10th and 11th in the Courtyard Marriott Detroit Downtown Hotel next to the exhibition grounds.

Showing diversified product portfolio

The NAIAS Tech Days are an essential cornerstone for Grammer's strategy to secure its momentum and to further intensify its local presence in the US. During the two days, Grammer will give the opportunity to industry partners and customers as well as visitors of the NAIAS to inform themselves about the latest Grammer innovations and new product launches in the US. In the showroom, Grammer's current portfolio of interior components like consoles, armrests and headrests will be presented.

All Premium Original Equipment Manufacturers, Grammer's focused target group, will be represented at NAIAS. Grammer USA especially is producing and working on a series of innovative products e.g. for Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: armrests and headrests in models like the Lincoln Continental and the Jeep Compass in Brazil as well as consoles in models like the Cadillac CT6 and Buick LaCrosse.

USA as strong growth market for Grammer

Currently, Grammer generates over 15% of its total Group revenues in the NAFTA region. For 2016, Grammer expects to globally generate revenues of more than 1.3 billion US dollars in its automotive division alone.

Grammer Automotive in the Americas region develops and produces innovative products for cars from US manufacturers as well as for the models from German premium carmakers that are produced in the Americas region. Customer support for the market is headquartered at the company's sales office in Troy, Michigan. Headrests, armrests and center consoles are produced at Grammer's three plants in the NAFTA region.

Company profile Located in Amberg, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspension driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles.

In the Automotive Division, we supply headrests, armrests, center console systems and high-quality interior components and operating systems to premium automakers and automotive system suppliers. The Seating Systems Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, forklifts) as well as train and bus seats.

With over 12,000 employees, Grammer operates in 20 countries around the world. Grammer shares are listed in the SDAX and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.

Contact: GRAMMER AG Ralf Hoppe Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200 investor-relations@grammer.com

