DGAP-News: GEA und Hochwald: Erste Milchannahme in modernster Molkerei Europas (deutsch)

28.10.21
GEA und Hochwald: Erste Milchannahme in modernster Molkerei Europas



GEA and Hochwald: First milk intake in Europe's most modern dairy plant



- GEA equips dairy in Mechernich, Germany, with entire milk processing


technology



- Cutting-edge process technology and design ensure sustainable operation



- Hochwald to start commercial production in new facility in 2022; plant to


process around 800 million liters of milk annually



Düsseldorf, October 28, 2021 - GEA Group AG and Hochwald Foods GmbH


yesterday celebrated the first milk intake of a new, highly efficient dairy


near Cologne together with all employees of the large construction site. The


new plant in the German town of Mechernich will be the most modern dairy in


Europe and will start commercial production as early as January 2022.



Stefan Klebert, CEO GEA, is impressed by the project's progress: "GEA has


defied the challenges in Mechernich. We kept this greenfield project on


track through the Covid 19 period and the flood in summer 2021: we are on


schedule and in exceptionally constructive cooperation with our


long-standing customer." In the meantime, commissioning of the various


process steps is underway. "Hochwald's new facility is a lighthouse project


that we can all be proud of."



GEA's highly efficient process technology lays the foundation for


sustainable production of the new dairy. For example, the particularly short


downtimes of the GEA plant ensure resource-saving operation. In addition,


the sophisticated cleaning-in-place (CIP) concept saves water.


Energy-efficient heat exchangers return the otherwise wasted waste heat from


the process to an energy cycle for reuse elsewhere.



In the future, Hochwald Foods will process around 800 million liters of milk


per year in the new plant into high-quality dairy products such as UHT milk,


UHT cream, UHT mixed milk products as well as condensed milk and UHT


drinking yogurt. Detlef Latka, CEO Hochwald Foods, takes the first milk


intake as an opportunity to thank all those involved in the project for


their outstanding adherence to deadlines and quality in the course of the


project so far: "Four years ago, the members of our cooperative paved the


way for the construction of a new dairy with their resolution. From the


search for land to the planning and construction work, the project is the


result of a great team effort of which we can already be proud today. We


will also overcome the final hurdles together until the start of commercial


production next year."



As a general equipment supplier, GEA's contract includes the execution


planning, building, delivery, assembly and commissioning as well as


acceptance of all process-related and operational treatment and processing


machinery for the manufacturing of the various dairy products. The


Mechernich plant focusses on products with a long shelf life, a benchmark


field for GEA's aseptic technology [1]. This ensures the quality and taste


of food to last six months and longer - even without cooling and


preservatives, which in turn improves the environmental balance of the


products.



Media Relations


Anne Putz


Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany


Phone +49 211 9136-1500


anne.putz@gea.com



About GEA


GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers to the food, beverage


and pharmaceutical industries. The internationally active industrial


technology group focuses on machines and plants as well as sophisticated


process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than


18,000 employees, the Group generated sales of more than EUR 4.6 billion in


fiscal year 2020. A key focus is on making customers' production processes


ever more sustainable and efficient. GEA's plants, processes and components


help to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, the use of plastics and food


waste in production worldwide. In line with its corporate mission statement


"Engineering for a better world", GEA is thus making a decisive contribution


to a sustainable future.



GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index, and is


also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global


Sustainability Indices.



More information can be found online at gea.com.


If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send


an e-mail to pr@gea.com.



About Hochwald Foods


Hochwald Foods GmbH is the third-largest dairy company in Germany with a


milk processing output of more than 2.3 billion kg of milk and around 1.65


billion euros in sales in 2020. With production sites in Germany and the


Netherlands, the company covers the full range of dairy products. Hochwald


owns well-known brands such as Bärenmarke, Lünebest, Glücksklee, Elinas and


Hochwald, as well as trademarks and international brands such as Bonny.


Hochwald has set itself the goal of becoming an international


marketing-oriented dairy specialist. To this end, the company is relying on


its greatest strengths: its cooperative members and its employees.


Cooperatives do not rely on short-term participation, but rather on


long-term cooperation and organisation - principles on which sustainable


business is built.



You can find more information online at www.hochwald.de



[1] Aseptic technology protects food from microorganisms for a particularly


long shelf life without refrigeration and preservatives, making it safe for


consumption. Quality and taste are preserved for six months or longer,


depending on the treatment.






Bitte warten...