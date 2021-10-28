DGAP-News: GEA und Hochwald: Erste Milchannahme in modernster Molkerei Europas (deutsch)

GEA und Hochwald: Erste Milchannahme in modernster Molkerei Europas

GEA and Hochwald: First milk intake in Europe's most modern dairy plant

- GEA equips dairy in Mechernich, Germany, with entire milk processing

technology

- Cutting-edge process technology and design ensure sustainable operation

- Hochwald to start commercial production in new facility in 2022; plant to

process around 800 million liters of milk annually

Düsseldorf, October 28, 2021 - GEA Group AG and Hochwald Foods GmbH

yesterday celebrated the first milk intake of a new, highly efficient dairy

near Cologne together with all employees of the large construction site. The

new plant in the German town of Mechernich will be the most modern dairy in

Europe and will start commercial production as early as January 2022.

Stefan Klebert, CEO GEA, is impressed by the project's progress: "GEA has

defied the challenges in Mechernich. We kept this greenfield project on

track through the Covid 19 period and the flood in summer 2021: we are on

schedule and in exceptionally constructive cooperation with our

long-standing customer." In the meantime, commissioning of the various

process steps is underway. "Hochwald's new facility is a lighthouse project

that we can all be proud of."

GEA's highly efficient process technology lays the foundation for

sustainable production of the new dairy. For example, the particularly short

downtimes of the GEA plant ensure resource-saving operation. In addition,

the sophisticated cleaning-in-place (CIP) concept saves water.

Energy-efficient heat exchangers return the otherwise wasted waste heat from

the process to an energy cycle for reuse elsewhere.

In the future, Hochwald Foods will process around 800 million liters of milk

per year in the new plant into high-quality dairy products such as UHT milk,

UHT cream, UHT mixed milk products as well as condensed milk and UHT

drinking yogurt. Detlef Latka, CEO Hochwald Foods, takes the first milk

intake as an opportunity to thank all those involved in the project for

their outstanding adherence to deadlines and quality in the course of the

project so far: "Four years ago, the members of our cooperative paved the

way for the construction of a new dairy with their resolution. From the

search for land to the planning and construction work, the project is the

result of a great team effort of which we can already be proud today. We

will also overcome the final hurdles together until the start of commercial

production next year."

As a general equipment supplier, GEA's contract includes the execution

planning, building, delivery, assembly and commissioning as well as

acceptance of all process-related and operational treatment and processing

machinery for the manufacturing of the various dairy products. The

Mechernich plant focusses on products with a long shelf life, a benchmark

field for GEA's aseptic technology [1]. This ensures the quality and taste

of food to last six months and longer - even without cooling and

preservatives, which in turn improves the environmental balance of the

products.

About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers to the food, beverage

and pharmaceutical industries. The internationally active industrial

technology group focuses on machines and plants as well as sophisticated

process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than

18,000 employees, the Group generated sales of more than EUR 4.6 billion in

fiscal year 2020. A key focus is on making customers' production processes

ever more sustainable and efficient. GEA's plants, processes and components

help to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, the use of plastics and food

waste in production worldwide. In line with its corporate mission statement

"Engineering for a better world", GEA is thus making a decisive contribution

to a sustainable future.

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index, and is

also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global

Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

About Hochwald Foods

Hochwald Foods GmbH is the third-largest dairy company in Germany with a

milk processing output of more than 2.3 billion kg of milk and around 1.65

billion euros in sales in 2020. With production sites in Germany and the

Netherlands, the company covers the full range of dairy products. Hochwald

owns well-known brands such as Bärenmarke, Lünebest, Glücksklee, Elinas and

Hochwald, as well as trademarks and international brands such as Bonny.

Hochwald has set itself the goal of becoming an international

marketing-oriented dairy specialist. To this end, the company is relying on

its greatest strengths: its cooperative members and its employees.

Cooperatives do not rely on short-term participation, but rather on

long-term cooperation and organisation - principles on which sustainable

business is built.

You can find more information online at www.hochwald.de

[1] Aseptic technology protects food from microorganisms for a particularly

long shelf life without refrigeration and preservatives, making it safe for

consumption. Quality and taste are preserved for six months or longer,

depending on the treatment.

°