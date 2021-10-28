DGAP-News: GEA und Hochwald: Erste Milchannahme in modernster Molkerei Europas (deutsch)
GEA und Hochwald: Erste Milchannahme in modernster Molkerei Europas
GEA and Hochwald: First milk intake in Europe's most modern dairy plant
- GEA equips dairy in Mechernich, Germany, with entire milk processing
technology
- Cutting-edge process technology and design ensure sustainable operation
- Hochwald to start commercial production in new facility in 2022; plant to
process around 800 million liters of milk annually
Düsseldorf, October 28, 2021 - GEA Group AG and Hochwald Foods GmbH
yesterday celebrated the first milk intake of a new, highly efficient dairy
near Cologne together with all employees of the large construction site. The
new plant in the German town of Mechernich will be the most modern dairy in
Europe and will start commercial production as early as January 2022.
Stefan Klebert, CEO GEA, is impressed by the project's progress: "GEA has
defied the challenges in Mechernich. We kept this greenfield project on
track through the Covid 19 period and the flood in summer 2021: we are on
schedule and in exceptionally constructive cooperation with our
long-standing customer." In the meantime, commissioning of the various
process steps is underway. "Hochwald's new facility is a lighthouse project
that we can all be proud of."
GEA's highly efficient process technology lays the foundation for
sustainable production of the new dairy. For example, the particularly short
downtimes of the GEA plant ensure resource-saving operation. In addition,
the sophisticated cleaning-in-place (CIP) concept saves water.
Energy-efficient heat exchangers return the otherwise wasted waste heat from
the process to an energy cycle for reuse elsewhere.
In the future, Hochwald Foods will process around 800 million liters of milk
per year in the new plant into high-quality dairy products such as UHT milk,
UHT cream, UHT mixed milk products as well as condensed milk and UHT
drinking yogurt. Detlef Latka, CEO Hochwald Foods, takes the first milk
intake as an opportunity to thank all those involved in the project for
their outstanding adherence to deadlines and quality in the course of the
project so far: "Four years ago, the members of our cooperative paved the
way for the construction of a new dairy with their resolution. From the
search for land to the planning and construction work, the project is the
result of a great team effort of which we can already be proud today. We
will also overcome the final hurdles together until the start of commercial
production next year."
As a general equipment supplier, GEA's contract includes the execution
planning, building, delivery, assembly and commissioning as well as
acceptance of all process-related and operational treatment and processing
machinery for the manufacturing of the various dairy products. The
Mechernich plant focusses on products with a long shelf life, a benchmark
field for GEA's aseptic technology [1]. This ensures the quality and taste
of food to last six months and longer - even without cooling and
preservatives, which in turn improves the environmental balance of the
products.
About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers to the food, beverage
and pharmaceutical industries. The internationally active industrial
technology group focuses on machines and plants as well as sophisticated
process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than
18,000 employees, the Group generated sales of more than EUR 4.6 billion in
fiscal year 2020. A key focus is on making customers' production processes
ever more sustainable and efficient. GEA's plants, processes and components
help to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, the use of plastics and food
waste in production worldwide. In line with its corporate mission statement
"Engineering for a better world", GEA is thus making a decisive contribution
to a sustainable future.
GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index, and is
also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global
Sustainability Indices.
More information can be found online at gea.com.
If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send
an e-mail to pr@gea.com.
About Hochwald Foods
Hochwald Foods GmbH is the third-largest dairy company in Germany with a
milk processing output of more than 2.3 billion kg of milk and around 1.65
billion euros in sales in 2020. With production sites in Germany and the
Netherlands, the company covers the full range of dairy products. Hochwald
owns well-known brands such as Bärenmarke, Lünebest, Glücksklee, Elinas and
Hochwald, as well as trademarks and international brands such as Bonny.
Hochwald has set itself the goal of becoming an international
marketing-oriented dairy specialist. To this end, the company is relying on
its greatest strengths: its cooperative members and its employees.
Cooperatives do not rely on short-term participation, but rather on
long-term cooperation and organisation - principles on which sustainable
business is built.
You can find more information online at www.hochwald.de
[1] Aseptic technology protects food from microorganisms for a particularly
long shelf life without refrigeration and preservatives, making it safe for
consumption. Quality and taste are preserved for six months or longer,
depending on the treatment.
