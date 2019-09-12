Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-News: GBC AG: ANMELDUNG ab sofort möglich // 28. MKK - Münchner Kapitalmarkt Konferenz // alle Gesellschaften bereits bestätigt (deutsch)




12.09.19 12:48
dpa-AFX

GBC AG: ANMELDUNG ab sofort möglich // 28. MKK - Münchner Kapitalmarkt Konferenz // alle Gesellschaften bereits bestätigt



^


DGAP-News: GBC AG / Schlagwort(e): Konferenz


GBC AG: ANMELDUNG ab sofort möglich // 28. MKK - Münchner Kapitalmarkt


Konferenz // alle Gesellschaften bereits bestätigt



12.09.2019 / 12:48


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren,



am 10. & 11. Dezember 2019 findet die 28. MKK - Münchner Kapitalmarkt


Konferenz statt.



Wir freuen uns auf über 56 vielversprechende Unternehmenspräsentationen der


folgenden Aktiengesellschaften:



[1]11880 Solutions AG [1]GESCO AG 1. [1]Ökoworld AG 1.


1. https://www.gesco. https://www.oeko


https://unterneh- de/home/ world.com/startsei-


men.11880.com/ueber-uns te?gcli-


d=Cj0KCQjw2e-


frBRD3ARIsAEnt0e-


hi0Nt1KuDv-


gue0QWy-2Bj8s3XjuN-


rsirFlL9EdQyh-


g-NU-VmRNeeAaAmSxE-


ALw_wcB


[1]7C Solarparken AG 1. [1]Godewind [1]onoff


http://www.solarparken. Immobilien AG 1. Aktiengesellschaft


com/ https://www.godewin 1.


d-ag.com/ https://www.onoff-


group.de/onoff--


group/


[1]Agrios Global [1]Hasen-Immobilien [1]PANTAFLIX AG


Holdings Ltd. 1. AG 1. 1.


https://www.agriosglo https://www.hasen-ag. https://www.pan


bal.com/ de/ taflixgroup.com/-


de/unternehmen/


[1]aifinyo AG 1. [1]Homes & Holiday AG [1]pferdewetten.de


https://ir.elbe-finanz- 1. AG 1.


gruppe.de/ https://www.homes-ho https://www.pferde


liday.com/de/ wetten.de/


[1]Aves One AG 1. [1]IBU-tec advanced [1]PNE AG 1.


https://www.avesone.com/ materials AG 1. https://www.p


de/ https://www.ibu-tec. ne-ag.com/


de/


[1]Black Pearl Digital [1]Immovaria Real [1]QSC AG 1.


AG 1. Estate AG 1. https://www.qsc.


https://www.blackpearl. http://www.immova de/de/


digital/de/investor-rela- ria-real-estate.de/


tions-deutsch/


[1]CENIT AG 1. [1]InTiCa Systems AG [1]SNP


http://www.cenit.com/ 1. Schneider-Neureit-


de_DE.html https://www.intica- her & Partner SE


systems.com/ 1.


https://www.sn


pgroup.com/de/?g-


clid=Cj0KCQjw2e-


frBRD3ARIsAEnt0e-


jj48RdNKzt34-


phld0q8pJY1MfSx-


rZY-2GjzWCKQOpz-


jGv4f-


bNSXBMaAgMCEALw_w-


cB


[1]cloudeo ag 1. [1]IT Competence [1]Softing AG 1.


https://cloudeo.group/ Group SE 1. https://company.-


https://www.itcg.de/ softing.com/-


de.html


[1]Coreo AG 1. [1]Joh. Friedrich [1]Solutiance AG


https://www.coreo.de/ Behrens AG 1. 1.


https://behrens.ag/ https://solutian-


ce.com/


[1]DATA MODUL AG 1. [1]KAP AG 1. [1]SYZYGY AG 1.


https://www.data-modul. https://www.kap.de/ https://www.syzy


com/de gy.net/germany/de


[1]DATRON AG 1. [1]Kids Brands House [1]tick Trading


https://www.datron.de/ N.V. 1. Software AG 1.


de_de/startseite.html?- http://www.nanoventu https://ww


campaignid=117222249&ad- re.de/ w.tick-ts.de/de/


groupid=6091171929&crea-


tive=246091670068&key-


word=%2Bdatron%20%2Bag&g-


clid=Cj0KCQjw2e-


frBRD3ARIsAEnt0e-


j24VHMwsrPj19Q6f_n-


zwGKQiDq7g7IXYjBOh-


gCoCT_1D6pR7zZ1BoaAg4kEA-


Lw_wcB


[1]Delignit AG 1. [1]Manz AG 1. [1]TTL


https://www.delignit-ag. https://www.manz.com/ Beteiligungsund


de/startseite.html de/ Grundbesitz-AG 1.


https://www.tt


l-ag.de/de/


[1]DEWB AG 1. [1]Media and Games [1]UmweltBank AG


https://dewb.de/ Invest plc 1. 1.


https://media-and-ga- https://www.umwelt


mes-invest.com/ bank.de/


[1]Dr. Hönle AG 1. [1]Mensch und [1]UniDevice AG


https://www.hoenle.de/ Maschine Software SE 1.


1. https://www.unide


https://www.mum.de/ vice.de/


[1]dynaCERT Inc. 1. [1]Mologen AG 1. [1]USU Software AG


https://dynacert.com/ https://www.mologen. 1.


com/de/home-page https://www.usu.


de/de/


[1]Ekosem-Agrar AG 1. [1]MPH Health Care AG [1]Vectron Systems


https://www.ekosem-a 1. AG 1.


grar.de/ https://www.mph-ag. https://www.vec


de/ tron-systems.com/-


de/


[1]EQS Group AG 1. [1]Mynaric AG 1. [1]Voltabox AG 1.


https://www.eqs.com/de/ https://mynaric.com/ https://www.volta


box.ag/


[1]Ernst Russ AG 1. [1]NFON AG 1. [1]YOC AG 1.


http://ernst-russ.de/de/ https://www.nfon.com/ https://www.volta


startseite.html de/cloudtelefonanla- box.ag/


ge/?utm_source=goo-


gle&utm_medium=cpc&ut-


m_campaign=Brand&gcli-


d=Cj0KCQjw2e-


frBRD3ARIsAEnt0eh-


qRixH0CZ6EABaaIrDIsAp-


YzULF89XuVO_XhurWM8wU-


zdEbaIV_N8aAlWBEALw_w-


cB


[1]Fabasoft AG 1. [1]Nynomic AG 1.


https://www.fabasoft. https://www.nynomic.


com/de com/


Wie gewohnt werden Sie Pinsent Masons Germany LLP und Heuking Kühn Lüer


Wojtek PartG mbB als Rechtspartner der MKK weiterhin in ihren Talks zu


aktuellen Themen informieren.



Sie können sich ab sofort für die Konferenz sowie die Zusatzveranstaltungen


unter www.mkk-konferenz.de anmelden und das Programm einsehen.



Für: Institutionelle Investoren & Pressevertreter



Kosten: Presse und Institutionelle Investoren kostenfrei, ansonsten 350,-


EUR (zzgl. MwSt)



Kontakt für Rückfragen:


GBC AG


Kristina Bauer und Marita Conzelmann


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg



+49 821 241133-44 oder -49


konferenz@gbc-ag.de




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



12.09.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



872753 12.09.2019



°






Bitte warten...