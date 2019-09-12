DGAP-News: GBC AG: ANMELDUNG ab sofort möglich // 28. MKK - Münchner Kapitalmarkt Konferenz // alle Gesellschaften bereits bestätigt (deutsch)
Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren,
am 10. & 11. Dezember 2019 findet die 28. MKK - Münchner Kapitalmarkt
Konferenz statt.
Wir freuen uns auf über 56 vielversprechende Unternehmenspräsentationen der
folgenden Aktiengesellschaften:
[1]11880 Solutions AG [1]GESCO AG 1. [1]Ökoworld AG 1.
1. https://www.gesco. https://www.oeko
https://unterneh- de/home/ world.com/startsei-
men.11880.com/ueber-uns te?gcli-
d=Cj0KCQjw2e-
frBRD3ARIsAEnt0e-
hi0Nt1KuDv-
gue0QWy-2Bj8s3XjuN-
rsirFlL9EdQyh-
g-NU-VmRNeeAaAmSxE-
ALw_wcB
[1]7C Solarparken AG 1. [1]Godewind [1]onoff
http://www.solarparken. Immobilien AG 1. Aktiengesellschaft
com/ https://www.godewin 1.
d-ag.com/ https://www.onoff-
group.de/onoff--
group/
[1]Agrios Global [1]Hasen-Immobilien [1]PANTAFLIX AG
Holdings Ltd. 1. AG 1. 1.
https://www.agriosglo https://www.hasen-ag. https://www.pan
bal.com/ de/ taflixgroup.com/-
de/unternehmen/
[1]aifinyo AG 1. [1]Homes & Holiday AG [1]pferdewetten.de
https://ir.elbe-finanz- 1. AG 1.
gruppe.de/ https://www.homes-ho https://www.pferde
liday.com/de/ wetten.de/
[1]Aves One AG 1. [1]IBU-tec advanced [1]PNE AG 1.
https://www.avesone.com/ materials AG 1. https://www.p
de/ https://www.ibu-tec. ne-ag.com/
de/
[1]Black Pearl Digital [1]Immovaria Real [1]QSC AG 1.
AG 1. Estate AG 1. https://www.qsc.
https://www.blackpearl. http://www.immova de/de/
digital/de/investor-rela- ria-real-estate.de/
tions-deutsch/
[1]CENIT AG 1. [1]InTiCa Systems AG [1]SNP
http://www.cenit.com/ 1. Schneider-Neureit-
de_DE.html https://www.intica- her & Partner SE
systems.com/ 1.
https://www.sn
pgroup.com/de/?g-
clid=Cj0KCQjw2e-
frBRD3ARIsAEnt0e-
jj48RdNKzt34-
phld0q8pJY1MfSx-
rZY-2GjzWCKQOpz-
jGv4f-
bNSXBMaAgMCEALw_w-
cB
[1]cloudeo ag 1. [1]IT Competence [1]Softing AG 1.
https://cloudeo.group/ Group SE 1. https://company.-
https://www.itcg.de/ softing.com/-
de.html
[1]Coreo AG 1. [1]Joh. Friedrich [1]Solutiance AG
https://www.coreo.de/ Behrens AG 1. 1.
https://behrens.ag/ https://solutian-
ce.com/
[1]DATA MODUL AG 1. [1]KAP AG 1. [1]SYZYGY AG 1.
https://www.data-modul. https://www.kap.de/ https://www.syzy
com/de gy.net/germany/de
[1]DATRON AG 1. [1]Kids Brands House [1]tick Trading
https://www.datron.de/ N.V. 1. Software AG 1.
de_de/startseite.html?- http://www.nanoventu https://ww
campaignid=117222249&ad- re.de/ w.tick-ts.de/de/
groupid=6091171929&crea-
tive=246091670068&key-
word=%2Bdatron%20%2Bag&g-
clid=Cj0KCQjw2e-
frBRD3ARIsAEnt0e-
j24VHMwsrPj19Q6f_n-
zwGKQiDq7g7IXYjBOh-
gCoCT_1D6pR7zZ1BoaAg4kEA-
Lw_wcB
[1]Delignit AG 1. [1]Manz AG 1. [1]TTL
https://www.delignit-ag. https://www.manz.com/ Beteiligungsund
de/startseite.html de/ Grundbesitz-AG 1.
https://www.tt
l-ag.de/de/
[1]DEWB AG 1. [1]Media and Games [1]UmweltBank AG
https://dewb.de/ Invest plc 1. 1.
https://media-and-ga- https://www.umwelt
mes-invest.com/ bank.de/
[1]Dr. Hönle AG 1. [1]Mensch und [1]UniDevice AG
https://www.hoenle.de/ Maschine Software SE 1.
1. https://www.unide
https://www.mum.de/ vice.de/
[1]dynaCERT Inc. 1. [1]Mologen AG 1. [1]USU Software AG
https://dynacert.com/ https://www.mologen. 1.
com/de/home-page https://www.usu.
de/de/
[1]Ekosem-Agrar AG 1. [1]MPH Health Care AG [1]Vectron Systems
https://www.ekosem-a 1. AG 1.
grar.de/ https://www.mph-ag. https://www.vec
de/ tron-systems.com/-
de/
[1]EQS Group AG 1. [1]Mynaric AG 1. [1]Voltabox AG 1.
https://www.eqs.com/de/ https://mynaric.com/ https://www.volta
box.ag/
[1]Ernst Russ AG 1. [1]NFON AG 1. [1]YOC AG 1.
http://ernst-russ.de/de/ https://www.nfon.com/ https://www.volta
startseite.html de/cloudtelefonanla- box.ag/
ge/?utm_source=goo-
gle&utm_medium=cpc&ut-
m_campaign=Brand&gcli-
d=Cj0KCQjw2e-
frBRD3ARIsAEnt0eh-
qRixH0CZ6EABaaIrDIsAp-
YzULF89XuVO_XhurWM8wU-
zdEbaIV_N8aAlWBEALw_w-
cB
[1]Fabasoft AG 1. [1]Nynomic AG 1.
https://www.fabasoft. https://www.nynomic.
com/de com/
Wie gewohnt werden Sie Pinsent Masons Germany LLP und Heuking Kühn Lüer
Wojtek PartG mbB als Rechtspartner der MKK weiterhin in ihren Talks zu
aktuellen Themen informieren.
Sie können sich ab sofort für die Konferenz sowie die Zusatzveranstaltungen
unter www.mkk-konferenz.de anmelden und das Programm einsehen.
Für: Institutionelle Investoren & Pressevertreter
Kosten: Presse und Institutionelle Investoren kostenfrei, ansonsten 350,-
EUR (zzgl. MwSt)
Kontakt für Rückfragen:
GBC AG
Kristina Bauer und Marita Conzelmann
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
+49 821 241133-44 oder -49
konferenz@gbc-ag.de
