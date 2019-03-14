DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien (deutsch)

Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien

^

DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Kapitalrestrukturierung

Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für

Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit

Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien

14.03.2019 / 08:00

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States of

America,

Canada, Japan or Australia

Fyber N.V.

Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im

Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien

Berlin, 14. März 2019 - Fyber N.V. (''Fyber'' oder die ''Bieterin'') gibt

heute den Beginn eines freiwilligen Umtauschangebots (das

''Umtauschangebot'')

bezüglich ihrer 149.900.000 EUR ausstehenden Wandelschuldverschreibungen

(ISIN XS1223161651) mit Fälligkeit in 2020 (die ''Schuldverschreibungen'')

bekannt. Das Umtauschangebot richtet sich an die Inhaber von

Schuldverschreibungen (die "Schuldverschreibungsinhaber"), eine oder alle

dieser Schuldverschreibungen zum Umtausch gegen neu auszugebenden

Stammaktien von Fyber im Nennwert von je 0,10 EUR ("Aktien") anzubieten. Das

Umtauschangebot erfolgt nach Zustimmung der Aktionäre in der

außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der Bieterin vom 21. Februar 2019 zur

Ausgabe von bis zu 499.666.667 Aktien.

Umtauschangebotsunterlage

Die Bieterin hat heute eine Umtauschangebotsunterlage (die

"Umtauschangebotsunterlage")

veröffentlicht, die Einzelheiten über das Umtauschangebot und das Verfahren

zum Einliefern von Schuldverschreibungen im Rahmen des Umtauschangebots

enthält. Das Umtauschangebot erfolgt zu den in der Umtauschangebotsunterlage

festgelegten Bedingungen. Die Umtauschangebotsunterlage ist verfügbar auf

der Website von Fyber unter: https://investors.fyber.com/offer-documents.

THIS OFFER DOCUMENT AND THE EXCHANGE OFFER CONTEMPLATED HEREBY ARE SUBJECT

TO SEVERAL OFFER RESTRICTIONS, INCLUDING (BUT NOT LIMITED TO) (I) THE

RESTRICTION TO 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' AS DEFINED IN THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE

(AS DEFINED BELOW) AND (II) THE RESTRICTION TO 'QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL

BUYERS' PURSUANT TO RULE 144A ("RULE 144A") UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF

1933 (AS AMENDED, THE "US SECURITIES ACT") OR ANOTHER EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN

A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE US

SECURITIES ACT, AND OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES IN RELIANCE ON REGULATION S

UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT ("REGULATION S"). FURTHER DETAILS ARE SET OUT

BELOW AND IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT.

Teilnahmebedingungen

Die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber können ihre Schuldverschreibungen ganz oder

teilweise zum Umtausch durch die Bieterin zum Umtauschpreis von 0,30 EUR

(der "Umtauschpreis") je Aktie anbieten, was zur Gewährung von 333.333

Aktien je Schuldverschreibung führt. Vorbehaltlich der vorbehaltslosen

Annahme des Umtauschangebots erfolgt die Lieferung der zu gewährenden Aktien

an die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber, deren Angebote im Rahmen des

Umtauschangebots angenommen wurden, über die Abwicklungsstellen von

Clearstream Banking S.A. und/oder Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. gegen Aufrechnung

mit den Rückzahlungsansprüchen aus den Schuldverschreibungen.

Die Aktien werden neu ausgegeben und frei übertragbar sein, sind aber noch

nicht zur Notierung und zum Handel am regulierten Markt an der Frankfurter

Wertpapierbörse ("FWB"), der von der Deutsche Börse AG betrieben wird,

zugelassen. Es wird erwartet, dass die Bieterin innerhalb von zwölf Monaten

nach Abwicklung des Umtauschangebots einen Antrag auf Listung und Zulassung

der Aktien zum Handel an der FWB stellt.

Den Schuldverschreibungsinhabern wird empfohlen, die

Umtauschangebotsunterlage sorgfältig zu lesen, um dieser die Einzelheiten

und Informationen zur Teilnahme am Umtauschangebot zu entnehmen.

Bekanntgabe der Ergebnisse

Die Ergebnisse des Umtauschangebots werden in einer Pressemitteilung

bekanntgegeben, die voraussichtlich am 12. April 2019 veröffentlicht wird.

Voraussichtlicher Zeitplan

Umtauschangebotsbeginn 09:00 Uhr MEZ am 14. März 2019

Ende der Umtauschangebotsfrist 18:00 Uhr MESZ am 11. April 2019

Bekanntgabe der 12. April 2019

Umtauschangebotsergebnisse

Abwicklung des Umtauschangebots 19. April 2019

Notierung der Aktien an der Innerhalb von 12 Monaten nach

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse Abwicklung des Umtausch-angebots

Die im voraussichtlichen Zeitplan festgelegten Termine können von der

Bieterin angepasst werden, wobei die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber durch eine

Pressemitteilung über die neuen Termine informiert werden.

Abwicklungsstelle

M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Hamburg,

fungiert als Abwicklungsstelle für dieses Umtauschangebot.

Über Fyber N.V.

Fyber N.V. (FSE: FBEN) ist ein führendes Technologieunternehmen für mobile

Werbung. Es ermöglicht App-Entwicklern und Anbietern digitaler Inhalte mit

Hilfe gezielter Werbung die Optimierung ihrer durch Werbung generierten

Erträge. Mit einer Reichweite vom mehr als einer Milliarder aktiver Nutzer

monatlich bietet Fyber Werbetreibenden und Verlegern eine Open-Access

Plattform mit globaler Ausrichtung und einem besonderen Schwerpunkt auf dem

Bereich Video.

Kontakt für Investoren:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

ir@fyber.com

+49 30 609 855 555

HAFTUNGSAUSSCHLUSS

Diese Mitteilung ist in Verbindung mit der Umtauschangebotsunterlage zu

lesen. Diese Mitteilung und die Umtauschangebotsunterlage enthalten wichtige

Informationen, die sorgfältig gelesen werden sollten, bevor eine

Entscheidung in Bezug auf das Umtauschangebot getroffen wird. Wenn Sie

unsicher hinsichtlich des Inhalts dieser Mitteilung oder des

Umtauschangebots oder den von Ihnen zu ergreifenden Maßnahmen sind, wird

Ihnen empfohlen, sich unverzüglich von Ihrem Bankberater, Rechtsberater,

Steuerberater oder anderen unabhängigen Finanzberatern beraten zu lassen,

auch in Bezug auf etwaige Steuerfolgen. Jede Person oder Gesellschaft, deren

Schuldverschreibungen in ihrem Namen von einem Broker, Händler, einer Bank,

einer Depotbank, einer Treuhandgesellschaft oder einem anderen Nominee oder

Vermittler gehalten werden, muss sich an diese Stelle wenden, wenn sie

Schuldverschreibungen zum Umtausch gemäß dem Umtauschangebot anbieten

möchte. Die Bieterin gibt keine Empfehlung ab, ob

Schuldverschreibungsinhaber an dem Umtauschangebot teilnehmen sollten.

Diese Mitteilung dient nur zu Informationszwecken. Das Umtauschangebot

erfolgt nur nach Maßgabe der Umtauschangebotsunterlage und nur in denjenigen

Zuständigkeitsbereichen, die nach geltendem Recht zulässig sind. Weder diese

Bekanntmachung, die Umtauschangebotsunterlage oder andere Dokumente oder

Materialien im Zusammenhang mit dem Umtauschangebot stellen ein Angebot zum

Kauf von Schuldverschreibungen oder die Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines

Angebots Schuldverschreibungen anzubieten oder zu verkaufen an oder von

einer Person dar, die sich in einer Rechtsordnung befindet oder ihren

Wohnsitz hat, in der ein solches Angebot oder eine solche Aufforderung

rechtswidrig ist.

Diese Mitteilung stellt weder ein Angebot, noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe

eines Angebots, zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Wertpapieren dar. Jedes

Angebot oder jede Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots wird nur mit Hilfe

einer bestimmten Angebotsunterlage abgegeben. Diese Mitteilung ist nicht zur

Verbreitung, Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung, ganz oder teilweise, direkt

oder indirekt, in einer oder in eine Rechtsordnung hinein bestimmt, in der

eine solche Verbreitung, Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung rechtswidrig wäre.

Exchange Offer Restrictions

EEA

In relation to each EEA state which has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (as

amended, including by Directive 2010/73/EU), and any relevant implementing

measure in each EEA state (the ''Prospectus Directive'', and such EEA state

a "Relevant Member State"), no offer is being made and hence no Shares are

offered pursuant to this Offer, except to legal entities which are (i)

existing Bondholders; and (ii) qualified investors as defined in the

Prospectus Directive.

Each person in a Relevant Member State who receives any communication in

respect of, or who tenders any Bonds for exchange in the Offer will be

deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to the Offeror that it is a

qualified investor within the meaning of the law in that Relevant Member

State implementing Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive.

The Offeror will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing

representation, acknowledgement and agreement. Notwithstanding the above, a

person who is not a qualified investor and who has notified the Offeror of

such fact in writing may, with the prior written consent of the Offeror, be

permitted to acquire Shares in the Offer.

United Kingdom

The Offer is only being made to existing Bondholders in the United Kingdom

who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of section 86 of the

Financial Services and Markets Acts 2000 or otherwise in circumstances which

do not require publication by the Offeror of a prospectus pursuant to

section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Acts 2000.

The Offer Document is only being distributed to, and is only directed at,

and any investment or investment activity to which the Offer Document

relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with (i) persons

falling within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5)

of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order

2005; or (ii) high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations

and partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article

49(2)(a) to (d), of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005 or other persons to whom such investment or investment

activity may lawfully be made available.

Switzerland

Neither the Offer Document nor any other document relating to the Shares

constitutes a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or 1156 of the

Swiss Federal Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning

of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. No Shares may be

publicly offered, issued, sold or advertised, directly or indirectly, in,

into or from Switzerland pursuant to or in connection with this Offer and

the Shares will not be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. Neither the

Offer Document nor any other document relating to the Offer may be publicly

distributed or otherwise made publicly available in or from Switzerland. The

Offer Document is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to

the obtaining of Shares by the public and may be distributed only on a

private placement basis, without any public distribution, offering or

marketing in, or from, Switzerland, provided that any such distribution does

not occur as a result of, or in connection with, public solicitation or

marketing with respect to the issuance, purchase or sale of Shares.

Hong Kong

The contents of the Offer Document have not been reviewed by or approved by

or registered with any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. Bondholders are

advised to exercise caution in relation to the Offer. If Bondholders are in

any doubt about any of the contents of this document, they should obtain

independent professional advice. The Offer Document does not constitute a

'prospectus' (as defined in section 2(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and

Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32, Laws of Hong Kong)), nor is it

an advertisement, invitation or document containing an advertisement or

invitation falling within the meaning of section 103 of the Securities and

Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

No Shares have been offered or sold, or will be offered or sold, in Hong

Kong in connection with the Offer, by means of any document, other than (a)

to 'professional investors' as defined in the Securities and Futures

Ordinance and any rules made under the Securities and Futures Ordinance; or

(b) in circumstances which do not result in the document being a

'prospectus' as defined in the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous

Provisions) Ordinance or which do not constitute an offer to the public

within the meaning of that Ordinance.

No advertisement, invitation or document relating to the Shares has been or

will be issued or in the possession of any person for the purposes of issue,

whether in Hong Kong or elsewhere, which is directed at, or the contents of

which are likely to be accessed or read by, the public in Hong Kong (except

if permitted under the laws of Hong Kong) other than with respect to Shares

which are or are intended to be issued or disposed of only to persons

outside Hong Kong or only to 'professional investors' as defined in the

Securities and Futures Ordinance and any rules made under the Securities and

Futures Ordinance.

Abu Dhabi

The Offer nor any offering of Shares thereunder has been approved or

licensed by the United Arab Emirates Central Bank, the United Arab Emirates

Securities and Commodities Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory

Authority, or any other relevant licensing authorities in the United Arab

Emirates, and accordingly does not constitute a public offer of securities

in the United Arab Emirates in accordance with the commercial companies law,

Federal Law No. 2 of 2015 (as amended), Securities and Commodities Authority

Resolution No. 3 R.M. of 2017 Regulating Promotions and Introductions or

otherwise. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered to the public in the

United Arab Emirates (including the Abu Dhabi Global Market).

The Offer Document is strictly private and confidential and is being issued

to a limited number of institutional investors:

1. who meet the criteria of a Qualified Investor as defined in Securities

and Commodities Authority Resolution No. 3 R.M. of 2017 (except natural

persons); or

2. upon their request and confirmation that they understand that the Shares

and the interests have not been approved or licensed by or registered with

the UAE Central Bank, the Securities and Commodities Authority, Financial

Services Regulatory Authority or any other relevant licensing authorities or

governmental agencies in the United Arab Emirates.

The Offer Document must not be provided to any person other than the

original recipient, and may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose.

United States

The Shares offered by the Offer Document have not been and will not be

registered under the US Securities Act or the securities laws of any state

or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold

within the United States unless the Shares are registered under the US

Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US

Securities Act is available. The Shares are being offered and sold in the

United States only to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule

144A or another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the

registration requirements of the US Securities Act, and outside the United

States in reliance on Regulation S. There will be no public offer of Shares

in the United States. Prospective purchasers are hereby notified that the

Offeror may rely on an exemption from the registration requirements of

Section 5 of the US Securities Act, which may include Rule 144A or

Regulation S thereunder.

In addition, until the end of the 40th calendar day after commencement of

the Offer, an offer or sale of the Shares within the United States by a

dealer (whether or not participating in the Offer) may violate the

registration requirements of the US Securities Act if such offer is made

otherwise than in accordance with Rule 144A or another exception from

registration under the US Securities Act.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.03.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Fyber N.V.

Johannisstr. 20

10117 Berlin

Deutschland

Telefon: +49 30 609 855 528

E-Mail: governance@fyber.com

Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/

ISIN: NL0012377394

WKN: A2DUJD

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

787319 14.03.2019

°