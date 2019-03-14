Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien (deutsch)




14.03.19 08:00
dpa-AFX

Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien



^


DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Kapitalrestrukturierung


Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für


Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit


Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien



14.03.2019 / 08:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States of


America,


Canada, Japan or Australia



Fyber N.V.



Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im


Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien




Berlin, 14. März 2019 - Fyber N.V. (''Fyber'' oder die ''Bieterin'') gibt


heute den Beginn eines freiwilligen Umtauschangebots (das


''Umtauschangebot'')


bezüglich ihrer 149.900.000 EUR ausstehenden Wandelschuldverschreibungen


(ISIN XS1223161651) mit Fälligkeit in 2020 (die ''Schuldverschreibungen'')


bekannt. Das Umtauschangebot richtet sich an die Inhaber von


Schuldverschreibungen (die "Schuldverschreibungsinhaber"), eine oder alle


dieser Schuldverschreibungen zum Umtausch gegen neu auszugebenden


Stammaktien von Fyber im Nennwert von je 0,10 EUR ("Aktien") anzubieten. Das


Umtauschangebot erfolgt nach Zustimmung der Aktionäre in der


außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der Bieterin vom 21. Februar 2019 zur


Ausgabe von bis zu 499.666.667 Aktien.



Umtauschangebotsunterlage



Die Bieterin hat heute eine Umtauschangebotsunterlage (die


"Umtauschangebotsunterlage")


veröffentlicht, die Einzelheiten über das Umtauschangebot und das Verfahren


zum Einliefern von Schuldverschreibungen im Rahmen des Umtauschangebots


enthält. Das Umtauschangebot erfolgt zu den in der Umtauschangebotsunterlage


festgelegten Bedingungen. Die Umtauschangebotsunterlage ist verfügbar auf


der Website von Fyber unter: https://investors.fyber.com/offer-documents.



THIS OFFER DOCUMENT AND THE EXCHANGE OFFER CONTEMPLATED HEREBY ARE SUBJECT


TO SEVERAL OFFER RESTRICTIONS, INCLUDING (BUT NOT LIMITED TO) (I) THE


RESTRICTION TO 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' AS DEFINED IN THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE


(AS DEFINED BELOW) AND (II) THE RESTRICTION TO 'QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL


BUYERS' PURSUANT TO RULE 144A ("RULE 144A") UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF


1933 (AS AMENDED, THE "US SECURITIES ACT") OR ANOTHER EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN


A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE US


SECURITIES ACT, AND OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES IN RELIANCE ON REGULATION S


UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT ("REGULATION S"). FURTHER DETAILS ARE SET OUT


BELOW AND IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT.



Teilnahmebedingungen



Die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber können ihre Schuldverschreibungen ganz oder


teilweise zum Umtausch durch die Bieterin zum Umtauschpreis von 0,30 EUR


(der "Umtauschpreis") je Aktie anbieten, was zur Gewährung von 333.333


Aktien je Schuldverschreibung führt. Vorbehaltlich der vorbehaltslosen


Annahme des Umtauschangebots erfolgt die Lieferung der zu gewährenden Aktien


an die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber, deren Angebote im Rahmen des


Umtauschangebots angenommen wurden, über die Abwicklungsstellen von


Clearstream Banking S.A. und/oder Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. gegen Aufrechnung


mit den Rückzahlungsansprüchen aus den Schuldverschreibungen.



Die Aktien werden neu ausgegeben und frei übertragbar sein, sind aber noch


nicht zur Notierung und zum Handel am regulierten Markt an der Frankfurter


Wertpapierbörse ("FWB"), der von der Deutsche Börse AG betrieben wird,


zugelassen. Es wird erwartet, dass die Bieterin innerhalb von zwölf Monaten


nach Abwicklung des Umtauschangebots einen Antrag auf Listung und Zulassung


der Aktien zum Handel an der FWB stellt.



Den Schuldverschreibungsinhabern wird empfohlen, die


Umtauschangebotsunterlage sorgfältig zu lesen, um dieser die Einzelheiten


und Informationen zur Teilnahme am Umtauschangebot zu entnehmen.



Bekanntgabe der Ergebnisse



Die Ergebnisse des Umtauschangebots werden in einer Pressemitteilung


bekanntgegeben, die voraussichtlich am 12. April 2019 veröffentlicht wird.



Voraussichtlicher Zeitplan



Umtauschangebotsbeginn 09:00 Uhr MEZ am 14. März 2019


Ende der Umtauschangebotsfrist 18:00 Uhr MESZ am 11. April 2019


Bekanntgabe der 12. April 2019


Umtauschangebotsergebnisse


Abwicklung des Umtauschangebots 19. April 2019


Notierung der Aktien an der Innerhalb von 12 Monaten nach


Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse Abwicklung des Umtausch-angebots


Die im voraussichtlichen Zeitplan festgelegten Termine können von der


Bieterin angepasst werden, wobei die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber durch eine


Pressemitteilung über die neuen Termine informiert werden.



Abwicklungsstelle



M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Hamburg,


fungiert als Abwicklungsstelle für dieses Umtauschangebot.




Über Fyber N.V.



Fyber N.V. (FSE: FBEN) ist ein führendes Technologieunternehmen für mobile


Werbung. Es ermöglicht App-Entwicklern und Anbietern digitaler Inhalte mit


Hilfe gezielter Werbung die Optimierung ihrer durch Werbung generierten


Erträge. Mit einer Reichweite vom mehr als einer Milliarder aktiver Nutzer


monatlich bietet Fyber Werbetreibenden und Verlegern eine Open-Access


Plattform mit globaler Ausrichtung und einem besonderen Schwerpunkt auf dem


Bereich Video.



Kontakt für Investoren:


Sabrina Kassmannhuber


ir@fyber.com


+49 30 609 855 555




HAFTUNGSAUSSCHLUSS



Diese Mitteilung ist in Verbindung mit der Umtauschangebotsunterlage zu


lesen. Diese Mitteilung und die Umtauschangebotsunterlage enthalten wichtige


Informationen, die sorgfältig gelesen werden sollten, bevor eine


Entscheidung in Bezug auf das Umtauschangebot getroffen wird. Wenn Sie


unsicher hinsichtlich des Inhalts dieser Mitteilung oder des


Umtauschangebots oder den von Ihnen zu ergreifenden Maßnahmen sind, wird


Ihnen empfohlen, sich unverzüglich von Ihrem Bankberater, Rechtsberater,


Steuerberater oder anderen unabhängigen Finanzberatern beraten zu lassen,


auch in Bezug auf etwaige Steuerfolgen. Jede Person oder Gesellschaft, deren


Schuldverschreibungen in ihrem Namen von einem Broker, Händler, einer Bank,


einer Depotbank, einer Treuhandgesellschaft oder einem anderen Nominee oder


Vermittler gehalten werden, muss sich an diese Stelle wenden, wenn sie


Schuldverschreibungen zum Umtausch gemäß dem Umtauschangebot anbieten


möchte. Die Bieterin gibt keine Empfehlung ab, ob


Schuldverschreibungsinhaber an dem Umtauschangebot teilnehmen sollten.



Diese Mitteilung dient nur zu Informationszwecken. Das Umtauschangebot


erfolgt nur nach Maßgabe der Umtauschangebotsunterlage und nur in denjenigen


Zuständigkeitsbereichen, die nach geltendem Recht zulässig sind. Weder diese


Bekanntmachung, die Umtauschangebotsunterlage oder andere Dokumente oder


Materialien im Zusammenhang mit dem Umtauschangebot stellen ein Angebot zum


Kauf von Schuldverschreibungen oder die Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines


Angebots Schuldverschreibungen anzubieten oder zu verkaufen an oder von


einer Person dar, die sich in einer Rechtsordnung befindet oder ihren


Wohnsitz hat, in der ein solches Angebot oder eine solche Aufforderung


rechtswidrig ist.



Diese Mitteilung stellt weder ein Angebot, noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe


eines Angebots, zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Wertpapieren dar. Jedes


Angebot oder jede Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots wird nur mit Hilfe


einer bestimmten Angebotsunterlage abgegeben. Diese Mitteilung ist nicht zur


Verbreitung, Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung, ganz oder teilweise, direkt


oder indirekt, in einer oder in eine Rechtsordnung hinein bestimmt, in der


eine solche Verbreitung, Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung rechtswidrig wäre.



Exchange Offer Restrictions



EEA



In relation to each EEA state which has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (as


amended, including by Directive 2010/73/EU), and any relevant implementing


measure in each EEA state (the ''Prospectus Directive'', and such EEA state


a "Relevant Member State"), no offer is being made and hence no Shares are


offered pursuant to this Offer, except to legal entities which are (i)


existing Bondholders; and (ii) qualified investors as defined in the


Prospectus Directive.



Each person in a Relevant Member State who receives any communication in


respect of, or who tenders any Bonds for exchange in the Offer will be


deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to the Offeror that it is a


qualified investor within the meaning of the law in that Relevant Member


State implementing Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive.



The Offeror will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing


representation, acknowledgement and agreement. Notwithstanding the above, a


person who is not a qualified investor and who has notified the Offeror of


such fact in writing may, with the prior written consent of the Offeror, be


permitted to acquire Shares in the Offer.



United Kingdom



The Offer is only being made to existing Bondholders in the United Kingdom


who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of section 86 of the


Financial Services and Markets Acts 2000 or otherwise in circumstances which


do not require publication by the Offeror of a prospectus pursuant to


section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Acts 2000.



The Offer Document is only being distributed to, and is only directed at,


and any investment or investment activity to which the Offer Document


relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with (i) persons


falling within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5)


of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order


2005; or (ii) high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations


and partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article


49(2)(a) to (d), of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial


Promotion) Order 2005 or other persons to whom such investment or investment


activity may lawfully be made available.



Switzerland



Neither the Offer Document nor any other document relating to the Shares


constitutes a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or 1156 of the


Swiss Federal Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning


of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. No Shares may be


publicly offered, issued, sold or advertised, directly or indirectly, in,


into or from Switzerland pursuant to or in connection with this Offer and


the Shares will not be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. Neither the


Offer Document nor any other document relating to the Offer may be publicly


distributed or otherwise made publicly available in or from Switzerland. The


Offer Document is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to


the obtaining of Shares by the public and may be distributed only on a


private placement basis, without any public distribution, offering or


marketing in, or from, Switzerland, provided that any such distribution does


not occur as a result of, or in connection with, public solicitation or


marketing with respect to the issuance, purchase or sale of Shares.



Hong Kong



The contents of the Offer Document have not been reviewed by or approved by


or registered with any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. Bondholders are


advised to exercise caution in relation to the Offer. If Bondholders are in


any doubt about any of the contents of this document, they should obtain


independent professional advice. The Offer Document does not constitute a


'prospectus' (as defined in section 2(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and


Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32, Laws of Hong Kong)), nor is it


an advertisement, invitation or document containing an advertisement or


invitation falling within the meaning of section 103 of the Securities and


Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).



No Shares have been offered or sold, or will be offered or sold, in Hong


Kong in connection with the Offer, by means of any document, other than (a)


to 'professional investors' as defined in the Securities and Futures


Ordinance and any rules made under the Securities and Futures Ordinance; or


(b) in circumstances which do not result in the document being a


'prospectus' as defined in the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous


Provisions) Ordinance or which do not constitute an offer to the public


within the meaning of that Ordinance.



No advertisement, invitation or document relating to the Shares has been or


will be issued or in the possession of any person for the purposes of issue,


whether in Hong Kong or elsewhere, which is directed at, or the contents of


which are likely to be accessed or read by, the public in Hong Kong (except


if permitted under the laws of Hong Kong) other than with respect to Shares


which are or are intended to be issued or disposed of only to persons


outside Hong Kong or only to 'professional investors' as defined in the


Securities and Futures Ordinance and any rules made under the Securities and


Futures Ordinance.



Abu Dhabi



The Offer nor any offering of Shares thereunder has been approved or


licensed by the United Arab Emirates Central Bank, the United Arab Emirates


Securities and Commodities Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory


Authority, or any other relevant licensing authorities in the United Arab


Emirates, and accordingly does not constitute a public offer of securities


in the United Arab Emirates in accordance with the commercial companies law,


Federal Law No. 2 of 2015 (as amended), Securities and Commodities Authority


Resolution No. 3 R.M. of 2017 Regulating Promotions and Introductions or


otherwise. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered to the public in the


United Arab Emirates (including the Abu Dhabi Global Market).



The Offer Document is strictly private and confidential and is being issued


to a limited number of institutional investors:



1. who meet the criteria of a Qualified Investor as defined in Securities


and Commodities Authority Resolution No. 3 R.M. of 2017 (except natural


persons); or



2. upon their request and confirmation that they understand that the Shares


and the interests have not been approved or licensed by or registered with


the UAE Central Bank, the Securities and Commodities Authority, Financial


Services Regulatory Authority or any other relevant licensing authorities or


governmental agencies in the United Arab Emirates.



The Offer Document must not be provided to any person other than the


original recipient, and may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose.



United States



The Shares offered by the Offer Document have not been and will not be


registered under the US Securities Act or the securities laws of any state


or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold


within the United States unless the Shares are registered under the US


Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US


Securities Act is available. The Shares are being offered and sold in the


United States only to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule


144A or another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the


registration requirements of the US Securities Act, and outside the United


States in reliance on Regulation S. There will be no public offer of Shares


in the United States. Prospective purchasers are hereby notified that the


Offeror may rely on an exemption from the registration requirements of


Section 5 of the US Securities Act, which may include Rule 144A or


Regulation S thereunder.



In addition, until the end of the 40th calendar day after commencement of


the Offer, an offer or sale of the Shares within the United States by a


dealer (whether or not participating in the Offer) may violate the


registration requirements of the US Securities Act if such offer is made


otherwise than in accordance with Rule 144A or another exception from


registration under the US Securities Act.




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



14.03.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Fyber N.V.


Johannisstr. 20


10117 Berlin


Deutschland


Telefon: +49 30 609 855 528


E-Mail: governance@fyber.com


Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/


ISIN: NL0012377394


WKN: A2DUJD


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



787319 14.03.2019



°






Aktuell
Cannabis Aktientip hält Option auf Mehrheit an Cannabis IPO Kandidat
Investieren wie Warren Buffet in Cannabis Hot Stock

Redfund Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1295 € 0,1295 € -   € 0,00% 14.03./09:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0012377394 A2DUJD 0,80 € 0,080 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,1395 € 0,00%  13.03.19
Berlin 0,149 € +14,62%  08:05
Frankfurt 0,138 € 0,00%  13.03.19
Xetra 0,1295 € 0,00%  13.03.19
Düsseldorf 0,1195 € -2,05%  08:05
Stuttgart 0,114 € -2,56%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Security Tech Hot Stock übernimmt Schuhscanner Technologie. Neuer 610% Aktientip nach 2.720% mit Patriot One

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
54 Fyber N.V. (ex RNTS Media) 22.02.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...