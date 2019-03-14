DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien (deutsch)
Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Kapitalrestrukturierung
Fyber N.V.: Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für
Wandelschuldverschreibungen im Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit
Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien
14.03.2019 / 08:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States of
America,
Canada, Japan or Australia
Fyber N.V.
Veröffentlichung eines Umtauschangebots für Wandelschuldverschreibungen im
Gesamtnennwert von 149.900.000 EUR mit Fälligkeit 2020 gegen Stammaktien
Berlin, 14. März 2019 - Fyber N.V. (''Fyber'' oder die ''Bieterin'') gibt
heute den Beginn eines freiwilligen Umtauschangebots (das
''Umtauschangebot'')
bezüglich ihrer 149.900.000 EUR ausstehenden Wandelschuldverschreibungen
(ISIN XS1223161651) mit Fälligkeit in 2020 (die ''Schuldverschreibungen'')
bekannt. Das Umtauschangebot richtet sich an die Inhaber von
Schuldverschreibungen (die "Schuldverschreibungsinhaber"), eine oder alle
dieser Schuldverschreibungen zum Umtausch gegen neu auszugebenden
Stammaktien von Fyber im Nennwert von je 0,10 EUR ("Aktien") anzubieten. Das
Umtauschangebot erfolgt nach Zustimmung der Aktionäre in der
außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung der Bieterin vom 21. Februar 2019 zur
Ausgabe von bis zu 499.666.667 Aktien.
Umtauschangebotsunterlage
Die Bieterin hat heute eine Umtauschangebotsunterlage (die
"Umtauschangebotsunterlage")
veröffentlicht, die Einzelheiten über das Umtauschangebot und das Verfahren
zum Einliefern von Schuldverschreibungen im Rahmen des Umtauschangebots
enthält. Das Umtauschangebot erfolgt zu den in der Umtauschangebotsunterlage
festgelegten Bedingungen. Die Umtauschangebotsunterlage ist verfügbar auf
der Website von Fyber unter: https://investors.fyber.com/offer-documents.
THIS OFFER DOCUMENT AND THE EXCHANGE OFFER CONTEMPLATED HEREBY ARE SUBJECT
TO SEVERAL OFFER RESTRICTIONS, INCLUDING (BUT NOT LIMITED TO) (I) THE
RESTRICTION TO 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' AS DEFINED IN THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE
(AS DEFINED BELOW) AND (II) THE RESTRICTION TO 'QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL
BUYERS' PURSUANT TO RULE 144A ("RULE 144A") UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF
1933 (AS AMENDED, THE "US SECURITIES ACT") OR ANOTHER EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN
A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE US
SECURITIES ACT, AND OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES IN RELIANCE ON REGULATION S
UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT ("REGULATION S"). FURTHER DETAILS ARE SET OUT
BELOW AND IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT.
Teilnahmebedingungen
Die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber können ihre Schuldverschreibungen ganz oder
teilweise zum Umtausch durch die Bieterin zum Umtauschpreis von 0,30 EUR
(der "Umtauschpreis") je Aktie anbieten, was zur Gewährung von 333.333
Aktien je Schuldverschreibung führt. Vorbehaltlich der vorbehaltslosen
Annahme des Umtauschangebots erfolgt die Lieferung der zu gewährenden Aktien
an die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber, deren Angebote im Rahmen des
Umtauschangebots angenommen wurden, über die Abwicklungsstellen von
Clearstream Banking S.A. und/oder Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V. gegen Aufrechnung
mit den Rückzahlungsansprüchen aus den Schuldverschreibungen.
Die Aktien werden neu ausgegeben und frei übertragbar sein, sind aber noch
nicht zur Notierung und zum Handel am regulierten Markt an der Frankfurter
Wertpapierbörse ("FWB"), der von der Deutsche Börse AG betrieben wird,
zugelassen. Es wird erwartet, dass die Bieterin innerhalb von zwölf Monaten
nach Abwicklung des Umtauschangebots einen Antrag auf Listung und Zulassung
der Aktien zum Handel an der FWB stellt.
Den Schuldverschreibungsinhabern wird empfohlen, die
Umtauschangebotsunterlage sorgfältig zu lesen, um dieser die Einzelheiten
und Informationen zur Teilnahme am Umtauschangebot zu entnehmen.
Bekanntgabe der Ergebnisse
Die Ergebnisse des Umtauschangebots werden in einer Pressemitteilung
bekanntgegeben, die voraussichtlich am 12. April 2019 veröffentlicht wird.
Voraussichtlicher Zeitplan
Umtauschangebotsbeginn 09:00 Uhr MEZ am 14. März 2019
Ende der Umtauschangebotsfrist 18:00 Uhr MESZ am 11. April 2019
Bekanntgabe der 12. April 2019
Umtauschangebotsergebnisse
Abwicklung des Umtauschangebots 19. April 2019
Notierung der Aktien an der Innerhalb von 12 Monaten nach
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse Abwicklung des Umtausch-angebots
Die im voraussichtlichen Zeitplan festgelegten Termine können von der
Bieterin angepasst werden, wobei die Schuldverschreibungsinhaber durch eine
Pressemitteilung über die neuen Termine informiert werden.
Abwicklungsstelle
M.M.Warburg & CO (AG & Co.) Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Hamburg,
fungiert als Abwicklungsstelle für dieses Umtauschangebot.
Über Fyber N.V.
Fyber N.V. (FSE: FBEN) ist ein führendes Technologieunternehmen für mobile
Werbung. Es ermöglicht App-Entwicklern und Anbietern digitaler Inhalte mit
Hilfe gezielter Werbung die Optimierung ihrer durch Werbung generierten
Erträge. Mit einer Reichweite vom mehr als einer Milliarder aktiver Nutzer
monatlich bietet Fyber Werbetreibenden und Verlegern eine Open-Access
Plattform mit globaler Ausrichtung und einem besonderen Schwerpunkt auf dem
Bereich Video.
Kontakt für Investoren:
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555
HAFTUNGSAUSSCHLUSS
Diese Mitteilung ist in Verbindung mit der Umtauschangebotsunterlage zu
lesen. Diese Mitteilung und die Umtauschangebotsunterlage enthalten wichtige
Informationen, die sorgfältig gelesen werden sollten, bevor eine
Entscheidung in Bezug auf das Umtauschangebot getroffen wird. Wenn Sie
unsicher hinsichtlich des Inhalts dieser Mitteilung oder des
Umtauschangebots oder den von Ihnen zu ergreifenden Maßnahmen sind, wird
Ihnen empfohlen, sich unverzüglich von Ihrem Bankberater, Rechtsberater,
Steuerberater oder anderen unabhängigen Finanzberatern beraten zu lassen,
auch in Bezug auf etwaige Steuerfolgen. Jede Person oder Gesellschaft, deren
Schuldverschreibungen in ihrem Namen von einem Broker, Händler, einer Bank,
einer Depotbank, einer Treuhandgesellschaft oder einem anderen Nominee oder
Vermittler gehalten werden, muss sich an diese Stelle wenden, wenn sie
Schuldverschreibungen zum Umtausch gemäß dem Umtauschangebot anbieten
möchte. Die Bieterin gibt keine Empfehlung ab, ob
Schuldverschreibungsinhaber an dem Umtauschangebot teilnehmen sollten.
Diese Mitteilung dient nur zu Informationszwecken. Das Umtauschangebot
erfolgt nur nach Maßgabe der Umtauschangebotsunterlage und nur in denjenigen
Zuständigkeitsbereichen, die nach geltendem Recht zulässig sind. Weder diese
Bekanntmachung, die Umtauschangebotsunterlage oder andere Dokumente oder
Materialien im Zusammenhang mit dem Umtauschangebot stellen ein Angebot zum
Kauf von Schuldverschreibungen oder die Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines
Angebots Schuldverschreibungen anzubieten oder zu verkaufen an oder von
einer Person dar, die sich in einer Rechtsordnung befindet oder ihren
Wohnsitz hat, in der ein solches Angebot oder eine solche Aufforderung
rechtswidrig ist.
Diese Mitteilung stellt weder ein Angebot, noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe
eines Angebots, zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Wertpapieren dar. Jedes
Angebot oder jede Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots wird nur mit Hilfe
einer bestimmten Angebotsunterlage abgegeben. Diese Mitteilung ist nicht zur
Verbreitung, Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung, ganz oder teilweise, direkt
oder indirekt, in einer oder in eine Rechtsordnung hinein bestimmt, in der
eine solche Verbreitung, Veröffentlichung oder Verteilung rechtswidrig wäre.
Exchange Offer Restrictions
EEA
In relation to each EEA state which has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (as
amended, including by Directive 2010/73/EU), and any relevant implementing
measure in each EEA state (the ''Prospectus Directive'', and such EEA state
a "Relevant Member State"), no offer is being made and hence no Shares are
offered pursuant to this Offer, except to legal entities which are (i)
existing Bondholders; and (ii) qualified investors as defined in the
Prospectus Directive.
Each person in a Relevant Member State who receives any communication in
respect of, or who tenders any Bonds for exchange in the Offer will be
deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to the Offeror that it is a
qualified investor within the meaning of the law in that Relevant Member
State implementing Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Directive.
The Offeror will rely upon the truth and accuracy of the foregoing
representation, acknowledgement and agreement. Notwithstanding the above, a
person who is not a qualified investor and who has notified the Offeror of
such fact in writing may, with the prior written consent of the Offeror, be
permitted to acquire Shares in the Offer.
United Kingdom
The Offer is only being made to existing Bondholders in the United Kingdom
who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of section 86 of the
Financial Services and Markets Acts 2000 or otherwise in circumstances which
do not require publication by the Offeror of a prospectus pursuant to
section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Acts 2000.
The Offer Document is only being distributed to, and is only directed at,
and any investment or investment activity to which the Offer Document
relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with (i) persons
falling within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order
2005; or (ii) high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations
and partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article
49(2)(a) to (d), of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005 or other persons to whom such investment or investment
activity may lawfully be made available.
Switzerland
Neither the Offer Document nor any other document relating to the Shares
constitutes a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or 1156 of the
Swiss Federal Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning
of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. No Shares may be
publicly offered, issued, sold or advertised, directly or indirectly, in,
into or from Switzerland pursuant to or in connection with this Offer and
the Shares will not be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd. Neither the
Offer Document nor any other document relating to the Offer may be publicly
distributed or otherwise made publicly available in or from Switzerland. The
Offer Document is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to
the obtaining of Shares by the public and may be distributed only on a
private placement basis, without any public distribution, offering or
marketing in, or from, Switzerland, provided that any such distribution does
not occur as a result of, or in connection with, public solicitation or
marketing with respect to the issuance, purchase or sale of Shares.
Hong Kong
The contents of the Offer Document have not been reviewed by or approved by
or registered with any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. Bondholders are
advised to exercise caution in relation to the Offer. If Bondholders are in
any doubt about any of the contents of this document, they should obtain
independent professional advice. The Offer Document does not constitute a
'prospectus' (as defined in section 2(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and
Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32, Laws of Hong Kong)), nor is it
an advertisement, invitation or document containing an advertisement or
invitation falling within the meaning of section 103 of the Securities and
Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong).
No Shares have been offered or sold, or will be offered or sold, in Hong
Kong in connection with the Offer, by means of any document, other than (a)
to 'professional investors' as defined in the Securities and Futures
Ordinance and any rules made under the Securities and Futures Ordinance; or
(b) in circumstances which do not result in the document being a
'prospectus' as defined in the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous
Provisions) Ordinance or which do not constitute an offer to the public
within the meaning of that Ordinance.
No advertisement, invitation or document relating to the Shares has been or
will be issued or in the possession of any person for the purposes of issue,
whether in Hong Kong or elsewhere, which is directed at, or the contents of
which are likely to be accessed or read by, the public in Hong Kong (except
if permitted under the laws of Hong Kong) other than with respect to Shares
which are or are intended to be issued or disposed of only to persons
outside Hong Kong or only to 'professional investors' as defined in the
Securities and Futures Ordinance and any rules made under the Securities and
Futures Ordinance.
Abu Dhabi
The Offer nor any offering of Shares thereunder has been approved or
licensed by the United Arab Emirates Central Bank, the United Arab Emirates
Securities and Commodities Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory
Authority, or any other relevant licensing authorities in the United Arab
Emirates, and accordingly does not constitute a public offer of securities
in the United Arab Emirates in accordance with the commercial companies law,
Federal Law No. 2 of 2015 (as amended), Securities and Commodities Authority
Resolution No. 3 R.M. of 2017 Regulating Promotions and Introductions or
otherwise. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered to the public in the
United Arab Emirates (including the Abu Dhabi Global Market).
The Offer Document is strictly private and confidential and is being issued
to a limited number of institutional investors:
1. who meet the criteria of a Qualified Investor as defined in Securities
and Commodities Authority Resolution No. 3 R.M. of 2017 (except natural
persons); or
2. upon their request and confirmation that they understand that the Shares
and the interests have not been approved or licensed by or registered with
the UAE Central Bank, the Securities and Commodities Authority, Financial
Services Regulatory Authority or any other relevant licensing authorities or
governmental agencies in the United Arab Emirates.
The Offer Document must not be provided to any person other than the
original recipient, and may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose.
United States
The Shares offered by the Offer Document have not been and will not be
registered under the US Securities Act or the securities laws of any state
or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold
within the United States unless the Shares are registered under the US
Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the US
Securities Act is available. The Shares are being offered and sold in the
United States only to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule
144A or another exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the US Securities Act, and outside the United
States in reliance on Regulation S. There will be no public offer of Shares
in the United States. Prospective purchasers are hereby notified that the
Offeror may rely on an exemption from the registration requirements of
Section 5 of the US Securities Act, which may include Rule 144A or
Regulation S thereunder.
In addition, until the end of the 40th calendar day after commencement of
the Offer, an offer or sale of the Shares within the United States by a
dealer (whether or not participating in the Offer) may violate the
registration requirements of the US Securities Act if such offer is made
otherwise than in accordance with Rule 144A or another exception from
registration under the US Securities Act.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Fyber N.V.
Johannisstr. 20
10117 Berlin
Deutschland
Telefon: +49 30 609 855 528
E-Mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0012377394
WKN: A2DUJD
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Tradegate Exchange
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
787319 14.03.2019
