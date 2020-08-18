Erweiterte Funktionen


DGAP-News: FourWorld Capital erbittet Auskunft vom Vorstand der TLG Immobilien AG über das Verhältnis zu Aroundtown (deutsch)




18.08.20 15:00
dpa-AFX

FourWorld Capital erbittet Auskunft vom Vorstand der TLG Immobilien AG über das Verhältnis zu Aroundtown



^


DGAP-News: FourWorld Capital Management LLC / Schlagwort(e):


Sonstiges/Sonstiges


FourWorld Capital erbittet Auskunft vom Vorstand der TLG Immobilien AG über


das Verhältnis zu Aroundtown



18.08.2020 / 15:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



FourWorld Capital, die mit gut 2% an der TLG Immobilien AG (ISIN


DE000A12B8Z4) beteiligt sind, hat sich in zwei Briefen vom April und August


2020 an den Vorstand der TLG gewandt. Hintergrund sind Ereignisse im


Zusammenhang mit der Übernahme der TLG durch die Aroundtown SA. FourWorld


Capital ist besorgt, dass TLG bereits wie ein durch einen


Beherrschungsvertrag verbundenes Unternehmen geführt wird, obwohl ein


solcher Vertrag bisher weder besteht noch angekündigt wurde.



FourWorld Capital bittet den Vorstand der TLG um Auskunft über:



* den Ausschluss/die Nichtwiederaufnahme der TLG aus dem SDAX trotz eines


Freefloats von mehr als 10%



* die Rechtzeitigkeit der Veröffentlichung von Stimmrechtsmitteilungen


eines Großaktionärs



* die Gründe für die stark heruntergefahrene Kapitalmarktkommunikation


durch TLG (warum hat TLG beispielsweise den Wechsel im Vorstand im


August 2020 nicht kommuniziert?)



* den Wechsel in den General Standard und dessen späte Veröffentlichung


(Beschluss vom 4. März, veröffentlicht am 31. März 2020)



* die Folgen für TLG aus dem Auseinanderdriften der Geschäftsentwicklungen


(deutlich besseres Wachstum bei TLG als bei Aroundtown auch mit TLG)



* den Stand der Umsetzung erwarteter Synergiemaßnahmen



* den Stand der Umsetzung des Business Combination Agreement



FourWorld Capital möchte als Minderheitsaktionär sicherstellen, dass TLG,


solange kein Beherrschungsvertrag mit der Aroundtown SA besteht, von seinem


Vorstand als eigenständiges Unternehmen im besten Interesse der Gesellschaft


und aller ihrer Aktionäre geführt wird. Auf den Brief vom April 2020 hatte


FourWorld Capital keine Antwort erhalten.



Die Briefe von FourWorld Capital an TLG sind abrufbar unter


https://www.fourworldcapital.com/tlgimmobilien-de.




Important notice:



This press release is for information purposes only, and the information


contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation


of an offer to purchase or subscribe to any securities or other financial


instruments in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not


be treated as giving legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The


information in this press release has no connection with the investment


objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It


should not be regarded by recipient as a substitute for exercise of their


own judgement. The recipient alone assumes the sole responsibility of


evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of the information


provided in this press release before making any decisions based on such


information. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without


notice. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in


certain jurisdictions other than the Federal Republic of Germany may be


restricted by law. Persons who are resident in, or are subject to, other


jurisdictions should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable


requirements. Copies of this press release may not be made available


(directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making


available of this press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent


to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this


is restricted or prohibited by law.




Kontakt:


FourWorld Capital Management LLC


7 World Trade Center, Floor 46


New York, NY 10007


United States of America


ir@fourworldcapital.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



18.08.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



1119641 18.08.2020



°






Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 330 Mio. $ Gold - 50 mal mehr als Börsenwert
Gold Aktientip erhält 1,2 Mio. $ frisches Kapital für neues Bohrprogramm


Etruscus Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Börsenstar setzt nach 39.160% mit Great Bear auf diesen Gold Hot Stock. 3,89 Mrd. $ Metallwert - 209 mal mehr als Börsenwert - Massives Kaufsignal

K2 Gold Corporation
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:17 , dpa-AFX
Spahn kann sich Karneval im kommenden Wint [...]
17:13 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Vor EU-Gipfel zu Belarus warnt K [...]
17:05 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 18.08 [...]
16:59 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Opposition in Belarus bildet Koordin [...]
16:55 , dpa-AFX
Experten: Russland soll Gesetzgebungsprozess [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...