DGAP-News: FourWorld Capital erbittet Auskunft vom Vorstand der TLG Immobilien AG über das Verhältnis zu Aroundtown (deutsch)

FourWorld Capital erbittet Auskunft vom Vorstand der TLG Immobilien AG über das Verhältnis zu Aroundtown

FourWorld Capital erbittet Auskunft vom Vorstand der TLG Immobilien AG über

das Verhältnis zu Aroundtown

18.08.2020 / 15:00

FourWorld Capital, die mit gut 2% an der TLG Immobilien AG (ISIN

DE000A12B8Z4) beteiligt sind, hat sich in zwei Briefen vom April und August

2020 an den Vorstand der TLG gewandt. Hintergrund sind Ereignisse im

Zusammenhang mit der Übernahme der TLG durch die Aroundtown SA. FourWorld

Capital ist besorgt, dass TLG bereits wie ein durch einen

Beherrschungsvertrag verbundenes Unternehmen geführt wird, obwohl ein

solcher Vertrag bisher weder besteht noch angekündigt wurde.

FourWorld Capital bittet den Vorstand der TLG um Auskunft über:

* den Ausschluss/die Nichtwiederaufnahme der TLG aus dem SDAX trotz eines

Freefloats von mehr als 10%

* die Rechtzeitigkeit der Veröffentlichung von Stimmrechtsmitteilungen

eines Großaktionärs

* die Gründe für die stark heruntergefahrene Kapitalmarktkommunikation

durch TLG (warum hat TLG beispielsweise den Wechsel im Vorstand im

August 2020 nicht kommuniziert?)

* den Wechsel in den General Standard und dessen späte Veröffentlichung

(Beschluss vom 4. März, veröffentlicht am 31. März 2020)

* die Folgen für TLG aus dem Auseinanderdriften der Geschäftsentwicklungen

(deutlich besseres Wachstum bei TLG als bei Aroundtown auch mit TLG)

* den Stand der Umsetzung erwarteter Synergiemaßnahmen

* den Stand der Umsetzung des Business Combination Agreement

FourWorld Capital möchte als Minderheitsaktionär sicherstellen, dass TLG,

solange kein Beherrschungsvertrag mit der Aroundtown SA besteht, von seinem

Vorstand als eigenständiges Unternehmen im besten Interesse der Gesellschaft

und aller ihrer Aktionäre geführt wird. Auf den Brief vom April 2020 hatte

FourWorld Capital keine Antwort erhalten.

Die Briefe von FourWorld Capital an TLG sind abrufbar unter

https://www.fourworldcapital.com/tlgimmobilien-de.

Kontakt:

FourWorld Capital Management LLC

7 World Trade Center, Floor 46

New York, NY 10007

United States of America

ir@fourworldcapital.com

