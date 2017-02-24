Erweiterte Funktionen

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset Value(s)




24.02.17 15:08
dpa-AFX


Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value


Middlefield Canadian Income PCC


Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)


Net Asset Value


As at the close of business on 23 February 2017 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 119.93 pence (including accrued income).


Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.



Enquiries:


JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited 01534 700 000





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV32B15PV03R32


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



