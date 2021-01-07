DGAP-News: FiCAS AG: Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.01.21 09:00
07.01.2021 / 09:00



Press Release



15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe



- FiCAS has obtained approval and passporting of the Base Prospectus and


other product documentation under EU law of its 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP


(BTCA; ISIN CH0548689600), opening up European wide market access to the


world's first actively managed crypto ETP for all investors



- Investors can purchase the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP as simply as buying


shares, through any broker or financial institution connected to SIX Swiss


Exchange



- FiCAS launched its innovative ETP on 15 July 2020. AuM have exceeded USD 5


million on


6 January 2021 and the ETP displayed a performance since launch of nearly


60%.



Zug, Switzerland - January 7th - FiCAS, the Swiss-based crypto investment


management boutique, has secured regulatory approval and passporting for the


Base Prospectus and accompanying product documentation under EU law for its


15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP (BTCA; ISIN CH0548689600) - the world's first


actively managed crypto exchange-traded product (ETP). This gives the green


light for all types of investors in the EU to purchase the BTCA via their


bank or broker.



FiCAS first launched its ETP in Switzerland in July 2020, listing it on SIX


Swiss Exchange. The EU-wide passporting will allow FiCAS to break into the


wider EU marketplace and offer the ETP to a wider pool of investors outside


of its native Swiss market.



Ali Mizani Oskui, FiCAS Founder, said, "Gaining access to the EU marketplace


marks a significant breakthrough in our mission to make the world's first


actively managed - the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - available to retail and


professional investors across Europe. Together with our partners, we are


leading the charge in bringing about the adoption of crypto assets for all


investors in Europe."



Since launching the product on 15 July, assets under management have


increased to over USD 5 million as of 6 January 2021 and the ETP has


featured a performance of nearly 60%. FiCAS's 15 Active Crypto ETP is a


discretionary-managed investment vehicle that does not track bitcoin or any


combination of coins, but actively manages the investments across the top 15


cryptocurrencies with a view to generate sustainable returns over a time


horizon of 3 to 5 years.



Actively managed by FiCAS, the BTCA successfully lowers the barriers to


entry for the crypto market, providing investors with hassle-free exposure


to crypto through fully regulated and secure means. The active allocation


strategy of the BTCA shall allow the product's underlying portfolio to


capture market price movements and changes in sentiment.



About FiCAS AG


FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm


devised the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively-managed


exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying


assets. FiCAS' discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and


technical analysis, proprietary algorithms and quant signals, and


experienced analysts. FiCAS' founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track


record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from


October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 210% performance compared to Bitcoin


holding strategy returns during the same period, audited by a 'Big Four'


consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by a team of professionals


with deep expertise in both cryptofinance and traditional finance.



About the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP


The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world's first actively managed


exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying


assets, listed on SIX. The discretionary ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG


and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to


deliver enhanced returns for clients via active trading and risk management.


The ETP is available to both retail and professional investors in


Switzerland and in the EU to purchase through any broker or financial


institution with access to the Swiss exchanges.



For further information on FiCAS or the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP, visit


www.ficas.com or follow us on Twitter @Ficas_ltd.



For Media Enquiries


Darko Novakovic


E: darko.novakovic@ficas.com


T: +41 41 720 40 06



Disclaimers


Past performance, returns of FiCAS and its founder and correct price


predictions by FiCAS's founder are not necessarily indicative of future


results. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or


distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into


Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa,


United Kingdom, United States or such other countries or otherwise in such


circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be


unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to


sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of,


any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or


sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or


qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.


This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in


the United States. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not


been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as


amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of


any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or


indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit


of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a


transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities


Act. The investment product described in this press release is intended for


retail, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland,


Liechtenstein, and in the European Union.



www.ficas.com




Ende der Medienmitteilungen



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: FiCAS AG


Gubelstrasse 24


6300 Zug


Schweiz


Telefon: +41 41 720 40 06


E-Mail: info@ficas.com


ISIN: CH0548689600


Börsen: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange


EQS News ID: 1158928





Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service


1158928 07.01.2021



