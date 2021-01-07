DGAP-News: FiCAS AG: Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe (deutsch)

FiCAS AG: Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe

FiCAS AG: Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe

07.01.2021 / 09:00

Press Release

15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP now available across Europe

- FiCAS has obtained approval and passporting of the Base Prospectus and

other product documentation under EU law of its 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP

(BTCA; ISIN CH0548689600), opening up European wide market access to the

world's first actively managed crypto ETP for all investors

- Investors can purchase the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP as simply as buying

shares, through any broker or financial institution connected to SIX Swiss

Exchange

- FiCAS launched its innovative ETP on 15 July 2020. AuM have exceeded USD 5

million on

6 January 2021 and the ETP displayed a performance since launch of nearly

60%.

Zug, Switzerland - January 7th - FiCAS, the Swiss-based crypto investment

management boutique, has secured regulatory approval and passporting for the

Base Prospectus and accompanying product documentation under EU law for its

15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP (BTCA; ISIN CH0548689600) - the world's first

actively managed crypto exchange-traded product (ETP). This gives the green

light for all types of investors in the EU to purchase the BTCA via their

bank or broker.





FiCAS first launched its ETP in Switzerland in July 2020, listing it on SIX

Swiss Exchange. The EU-wide passporting will allow FiCAS to break into the

wider EU marketplace and offer the ETP to a wider pool of investors outside

of its native Swiss market.

Ali Mizani Oskui, FiCAS Founder, said, "Gaining access to the EU marketplace

marks a significant breakthrough in our mission to make the world's first

actively managed - the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - available to retail and

professional investors across Europe. Together with our partners, we are

leading the charge in bringing about the adoption of crypto assets for all

investors in Europe."

Since launching the product on 15 July, assets under management have

increased to over USD 5 million as of 6 January 2021 and the ETP has

featured a performance of nearly 60%. FiCAS's 15 Active Crypto ETP is a

discretionary-managed investment vehicle that does not track bitcoin or any

combination of coins, but actively manages the investments across the top 15

cryptocurrencies with a view to generate sustainable returns over a time

horizon of 3 to 5 years.

Actively managed by FiCAS, the BTCA successfully lowers the barriers to

entry for the crypto market, providing investors with hassle-free exposure

to crypto through fully regulated and secure means. The active allocation

strategy of the BTCA shall allow the product's underlying portfolio to

capture market price movements and changes in sentiment.

About FiCAS AG

FiCAS is a Swiss-based crypto investment management boutique. The firm

devised the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP - the world's first actively-managed

exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying

assets. FiCAS' discretionary investment strategy is based on fundamental and

technical analysis, proprietary algorithms and quant signals, and

experienced analysts. FiCAS' founder, Ali Mizani Oskui, has a proven track

record of outperforming crypto market trends. The portfolio he managed from

October 2015 to January 2018 achieved 210% performance compared to Bitcoin

holding strategy returns during the same period, audited by a 'Big Four'

consultancy firm. Founded in 2019, FiCAS is led by a team of professionals

with deep expertise in both cryptofinance and traditional finance.

About the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP

The 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP is the world's first actively managed

exchange traded product (ETP) featuring cryptocurrencies as underlying

assets, listed on SIX. The discretionary ETP, issued by Bitcoin Capital AG

and managed by FiCAS AG, trades the top 15 cryptocurrencies with the aim to

deliver enhanced returns for clients via active trading and risk management.

The ETP is available to both retail and professional investors in

Switzerland and in the EU to purchase through any broker or financial

institution with access to the Swiss exchanges.

For further information on FiCAS or the 15 FiCAS Active Crypto ETP, visit

www.ficas.com or follow us on Twitter @Ficas_ltd.

For Media Enquiries

Darko Novakovic

E: darko.novakovic@ficas.com

T: +41 41 720 40 06

Disclaimers

Past performance, returns of FiCAS and its founder and correct price

predictions by FiCAS's founder are not necessarily indicative of future

results. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or

distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into

Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa,

United Kingdom, United States or such other countries or otherwise in such

circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be

unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to

sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of,

any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or

sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or

qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in

the United States. Any securities pursuant to this communication have not

been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as

amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of

any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or

indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit

of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a

transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities

Act. The investment product described in this press release is intended for

retail, professional and institutional investors in Switzerland,

Liechtenstein, and in the European Union.

www.ficas.com

Ende der Medienmitteilungen

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: FiCAS AG

Gubelstrasse 24

6300 Zug

Schweiz

Telefon: +41 41 720 40 06

E-Mail: info@ficas.com

ISIN: CH0548689600

Börsen: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange

°