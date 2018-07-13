DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018




13.07.18 09:52
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018



DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018



13.07.2018 / 09:52


Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018



Helsinki, 13 July 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum Group") is pleased to announce that Ferratum Group will release


its 2018 half year and nine months reports earlier than previously scheduled


and hereby confirms the new publication dates for the Group's financial


reports in 2018:



Thursday 16 August, 2018 Report for the first half-year 2018


Thursday 15 November, 2018 Report for the first nine months of 2018


Ferratum Group publishes this announcement pursuant to the Finnish


Securities Markets Act.



About Ferratum Group:


Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9


million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted


one or more loans in the past (as at 31 March 2018), of which over 784,000


customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the


last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna


Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) Head of Investor Relations T:


30 921005844 E: +358 40 7248247 E:


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman


Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




13.07.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





704341 13.07.2018



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,00 € 15,80 € 0,20 € +1,27% 13.07./10:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 32,50 € 14,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,66 € 0,00%  12.07.18
Stuttgart 15,80 € +1,28%  09:09
Xetra 16,00 € +1,27%  10:21
Frankfurt 15,88 € +0,51%  09:42
Düsseldorf 15,80 € 0,00%  09:10
München 15,96 € -0,87%  08:02
Hamburg 15,72 € -1,50%  08:09
Hannover 15,72 € -1,50%  08:10
Berlin 15,68 € -1,75%  08:02
Bitte warten...