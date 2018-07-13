DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018 (deutsch)
Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018
Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018
Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018
Helsinki, 13 July 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum Group") is pleased to announce that Ferratum Group will release
its 2018 half year and nine months reports earlier than previously scheduled
and hereby confirms the new publication dates for the Group's financial
reports in 2018:
Thursday 16 August, 2018 Report for the first half-year 2018
Thursday 15 November, 2018 Report for the first nine months of 2018
Ferratum Group publishes this announcement pursuant to the Finnish
Securities Markets Act.
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9
million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted
one or more loans in the past (as at 31 March 2018), of which over 784,000
customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the
last 12 months.
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna
Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) Head of Investor Relations T:
30 921005844 E: +358 40 7248247 E:
UK / European media enquiries:
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman
Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs
T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047
2537 E:
