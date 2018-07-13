DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Updated financial calendar 2018 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

13.07.2018 / 09:52

Helsinki, 13 July 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum Group") is pleased to announce that Ferratum Group will release

its 2018 half year and nine months reports earlier than previously scheduled

and hereby confirms the new publication dates for the Group's financial

reports in 2018:

Thursday 16 August, 2018 Report for the first half-year 2018

Thursday 15 November, 2018 Report for the first nine months of 2018

Ferratum Group publishes this announcement pursuant to the Finnish

Securities Markets Act.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9

million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted

one or more loans in the past (as at 31 March 2018), of which over 784,000

customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the

last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna

Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) Head of Investor Relations T:

30 921005844 E: +358 40 7248247 E:

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra

tum.com

UK / European media enquiries:

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman

Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047

2537 E:

[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

