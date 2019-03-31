Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding above 5% (deutsch)




05.07.19 10:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding above 5%



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding


above 5% (News mit Zusatzmaterial)



05.07.2019 / 10:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Group: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding


above 5%



Helsinki, 05 July, 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum") received a notification on 04 July 2019 that


Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH as of 01 July 2019 holds 1,666,759


shares in Ferratum, representing 7.67% of the total issued share capital of


Ferratum.




About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America, Asia and Australia.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an


open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as


at 31 March 2019).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head


Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications &


Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921005844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940


E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:


1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert


Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T:


Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E:


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.


com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GOWDHAMHJW


Dokumenttitel: Notification of Major Holdings



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



05.07.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 836861





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



836861 05.07.2019



°






