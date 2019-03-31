DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding above 5% (deutsch)
05.07.19 10:00
dpa-AFX
Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding above 5%
^
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding
above 5% (News mit Zusatzmaterial)
05.07.2019 / 10:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ferratum Group: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding
above 5%
Helsinki, 05 July, 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum") received a notification on 04 July 2019 that
Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH as of 01 July 2019 holds 1,666,759
shares in Ferratum, representing 7.67% of the total issued share capital of
Ferratum.
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America, Asia and Australia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an
open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as
at 31 March 2019).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head
Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications &
Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921005844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940
E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:
1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert
Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T:
Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E:
[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.
com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:
Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GOWDHAMHJW
Dokumenttitel: Notification of Major Holdings
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
05.07.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 836861
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
836861 05.07.2019
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,96 €
|10,56 €
|0,40 €
|+3,79%
|05.07./09:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000106299
|A1W9NS
|17,98 €
|7,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,72 €
|+1,32%
|09:31
|München
|10,88 €
|+4,62%
|10:00
|Berlin
|10,88 €
|+4,62%
|10:00
|Xetra
|10,96 €
|+3,79%
|09:46
|Düsseldorf
|10,76 €
|+2,87%
|09:11
|Hamburg
|10,50 €
|+2,34%
|08:09
|Hannover
|10,50 €
|+2,34%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|10,70 €
|+2,10%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|10,44 €
|+0,38%
|08:00
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|405
|Ferratum OYJ Aktie
|27.06.19
|1
|Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial!
|19.06.16