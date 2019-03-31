DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding above 5% (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding above 5%

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Ferratum Oyj: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding

above 5% (News mit Zusatzmaterial)

05.07.2019 / 10:00

Ferratum Group: Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH increases shareholding

above 5%

Helsinki, 05 July, 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum") received a notification on 04 July 2019 that

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH as of 01 July 2019 holds 1,666,759

shares in Ferratum, representing 7.67% of the total issued share capital of

Ferratum.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America, Asia and Australia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an

open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as

at 31 March 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause
Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer

Head of Group Communications & Investor Relations

T: + 49 30 921005844

E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com

1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert

Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T:

Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E:

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.

com

