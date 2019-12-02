DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020 (deutsch)
Ferratum Oyj: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020
Ferratum Group: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020
Helsinki, 02 December 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces the following publication dates of
Ferratum Group's financial reports in 2020, as well as the Annual General
Meeting 2020:
Date Publication
18.3.2020 Ferratum Group: 2019 preliminary results
26.3.2020 Ferratum Group: full year 2019 results
23.4.2020 Ferratum Group: Annual General Meeting
28.4.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2019 results
28.4.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: full year 2019 results
20.5.2020 Ferratum Group: Q1 results
20.8.2020 Ferratum Group: H1 results
28.8.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report
28.8.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report
19.11.2020 Ferratum Group: 9M results
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America, Australia and Asia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has
approximately 763,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account
or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2019).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
IR@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact
