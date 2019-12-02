DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

02.12.2019 / 12:00

Helsinki, 02 December 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces the following publication dates of

Ferratum Group's financial reports in 2020, as well as the Annual General

Meeting 2020:

Date Publication

18.3.2020 Ferratum Group: 2019 preliminary results

26.3.2020 Ferratum Group: full year 2019 results

23.4.2020 Ferratum Group: Annual General Meeting

28.4.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2019 results

28.4.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: full year 2019 results

20.5.2020 Ferratum Group: Q1 results

20.8.2020 Ferratum Group: H1 results

28.8.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report

28.8.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report

19.11.2020 Ferratum Group: 9M results

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has

approximately 763,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account

or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com

https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact

