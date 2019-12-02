DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020




02.12.19 12:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Ferratum Oyj: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020


02.12.2019 / 12:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Group: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020



Helsinki, 02 December 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces the following publication dates of


Ferratum Group's financial reports in 2020, as well as the Annual General


Meeting 2020:



Date Publication


18.3.2020 Ferratum Group: 2019 preliminary results


26.3.2020 Ferratum Group: full year 2019 results


23.4.2020 Ferratum Group: Annual General Meeting


28.4.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2019 results


28.4.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: full year 2019 results


20.5.2020 Ferratum Group: Q1 results


20.8.2020 Ferratum Group: H1 results


28.8.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report


28.8.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report


19.11.2020 Ferratum Group: 9M results



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America, Australia and Asia.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has


approximately 763,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account


or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2019).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



IR@ferratum.com


https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



02.12.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 925641





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



925641 02.12.2019



°






