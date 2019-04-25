DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Senior unsecured bond of Ferratum Capital Germany assigned BB- from Fitch (deutsch)

Ferratum Oyj: Senior unsecured bond of Ferratum Capital Germany assigned BB- from Fitch

^

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe/Rating

Ferratum Oyj: Senior unsecured bond of Ferratum Capital Germany assigned BB-

from Fitch

25.04.2019 / 16:00

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Senior unsecured bond of Ferratum Capital Germany assigned BB- from Fitch

Helsinki, 25 April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings

("Fitch") has assigned the newly issued bond (ISIN: SE0012453835) of

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company,

with a Long-Term Rating of 'BB-'.

The proceeds from the EUR 80 million of senior unsecured bonds will be used

to refinance EUR 25 million of bonds maturing in June 2019 and the

additional funds raised shall be used for further business growth. The Bonds

will further enhance the capital structure and debt maturity profile of

Ferratum Oyj.

The new senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50

per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä

Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer Head of Group

T: + 49 30 921005844 E: Communications & Investor

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:

[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra

tum.com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of

Fixed Income Investor Relations T: + 358

40 7248247 E:

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com UK /

European media enquiries: Smithfield, A

Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons |

Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44

20 3047 2537 E:

[2]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

[3]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2.

mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 3.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

25.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44

Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49

E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 803539

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

803539 25.04.2019

°