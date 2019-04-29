Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Save the Date - Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019 (deutsch)




29.04.19 07:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Save the Date - Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Ferratum Oyj: Save the Date - Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019



29.04.2019 / 07:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Oyj: Save the Date - Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019



Helsinki, 29 April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to invite financial analysts and


institutional investors to a Capital Markets Day, which is to be held in


Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.



The Capital Markets Day and its preparation is accompanied by Jochen


Reichert, Partner at Competence-as-a-Service, and recently appointed


Investor Relations & Capital Markets Advisor to Ferratum. Further details to


the event and the agenda will follow.



Jorma Jokela, CEO and Founder of Ferratum commented:



"I am extremely happy to announce the date for our first Capital Markets Day


and to get the opportunity to present our business, team and ambitions in


more depth. Having a well known and respected professional such as Jochen by


our side, with more than 20 years of experience as a sell side analyst, also


gives us great confidence that we will deliver a value adding event to our


investor community."



The registration details and agenda will be published on a later date on the


investor relations section of Ferratum's website:


www.ferratumgroup.com/investors.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.




Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head


Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications &


Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921 005 844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940


E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:


1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert


Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T:


Relations T: + 358 40 724 8247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E:


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.


com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company


Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537


E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



29.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 804261





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



804261 29.04.2019



°






Aktuell
Starkes Kaufsignal - Neuer 429% Pot Hot Stock nach 576% mit TransCanna
"Amazon" und "SAP" des boomenden Cannabis-Sektors

CannaOne Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,72 € 11,72 € -   € 0,00% 29.04./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 26,75 € 7,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,72 € 0,00%  26.04.19
Hannover 11,84 € +2,60%  08:10
Hamburg 11,84 € +2,25%  08:09
Berlin 11,82 € +2,25%  08:00
Stuttgart 11,82 € +0,68%  08:14
München 11,82 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 11,96 € 0,00%  26.04.19
Frankfurt 11,84 € -1,00%  08:22
Düsseldorf 11,82 € -1,01%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock startet Vertrieb in China. Börsenguru kauft diesen Aktientip nach 900% mit FSD Pharma und 4.960% mit Lithium X

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
393 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 25.04.19
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...