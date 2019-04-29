DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Save the Date - Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019 (deutsch)

Ferratum Oyj: Save the Date - Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019

Helsinki, 29 April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to invite financial analysts and

institutional investors to a Capital Markets Day, which is to be held in

Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.

The Capital Markets Day and its preparation is accompanied by Jochen

Reichert, Partner at Competence-as-a-Service, and recently appointed

Investor Relations & Capital Markets Advisor to Ferratum. Further details to

the event and the agenda will follow.

Jorma Jokela, CEO and Founder of Ferratum commented:

"I am extremely happy to announce the date for our first Capital Markets Day

and to get the opportunity to present our business, team and ambitions in

more depth. Having a well known and respected professional such as Jochen by

our side, with more than 20 years of experience as a sell side analyst, also

gives us great confidence that we will deliver a value adding event to our

investor community."

The registration details and agenda will be published on a later date on the

investor relations section of Ferratum's website:

www.ferratumgroup.com/investors.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head

Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications &

Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921 005 844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940

E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:

1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert

Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T:

Relations T: + 358 40 724 8247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E:

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.

com

UK / European media enquiries:

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537

E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

