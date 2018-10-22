DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bonds maturing in 2018 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bonds maturing in 2018

22.10.2018 / 20:30

Helsinki, 22 October 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that, Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a

wholly owned subsidiary of the Group) has repaid the following bonds with

proceeds from the EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds that Ferratum

Capital Germany GmbH successfully placed in May 2018:

- EUR 20 million, 4.00% bearer bond, issued July 2017 (ISIN: DE000A2GS104)

- EUR 25 million, 8.00% bearer bond, issued October 2013 (ISIN:

DE000A1X3VZ3)

The EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months

Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years, and are listed on

Nasdaq Stockholm with ISIN: SE0011167972.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 2 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 June 2018), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank

account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer

Emmi Kyykkä Deputy Head of Investor Relations

T: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com

T: +41 79 940 6315 E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra

tum.com

UK / European media enquiries:

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537

E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

