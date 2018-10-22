Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bonds maturing in 2018 (deutsch)




22.10.18 20:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bonds maturing in 2018



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bonds maturing in


2018



22.10.2018 / 20:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bonds maturing in


2018



Helsinki, 22 October 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that, Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a


wholly owned subsidiary of the Group) has repaid the following bonds with


proceeds from the EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds that Ferratum


Capital Germany GmbH successfully placed in May 2018:



- EUR 20 million, 4.00% bearer bond, issued July 2017 (ISIN: DE000A2GS104)



- EUR 25 million, 8.00% bearer bond, issued October 2013 (ISIN:


DE000A1X3VZ3)



The EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months


Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years, and are listed on


Nasdaq Stockholm with ISIN: SE0011167972.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 2 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 June 2018), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank


account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä


Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer Deputy Head of Investor


T: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E: Relations T: +41 79 940


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company


Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20


3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



22.10.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



736117 22.10.2018



°






Aktuell
Übernahmen voraus - 50 Mio. USD Umsatz pro Jahr
Nächster 100 Bagger von Börsenstar nach 50.133% mit Aurora Cannabis

High Hampton Holdings Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,70 € 11,72 € -0,02 € -0,17% 22.10./20:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 32,55 € 11,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,70 € -0,17%  17:32
Stuttgart 11,62 € -0,34%  08:06
Frankfurt 11,52 € -0,35%  17:21
Düsseldorf 11,50 € -0,69%  17:06
Xetra 11,52 € -0,86%  17:35
München 11,80 € -8,24%  08:12
Berlin 11,62 € -9,50%  08:00
Hamburg 11,60 € -9,52%  08:09
Hannover 11,60 € -9,52%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Weltklasse-Resultate von 30 g/t Gold über 9,08 Meter. Neuer 694% Gold Hot Stock nach 9.923%

Grand Portage Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
368 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 19:04
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...