DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond (deutsch)




24.06.19 07:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond



24.06.2019 / 07:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond



Helsinki, 24 June 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that, Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a


wholly owned subsidiary of the Group) has repaid a EUR 25 million 4.875%


bearer bond due June 2019 (ISIN: DE000A2AAR27) with proceeds from the EUR 80


million of senior unsecured bonds that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH


successfully placed in April 2019 .



The EUR 80 million of senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months


Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years, and are listed on


Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN: SE0012453835.



About Ferratum Group:


Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an


open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as


at 31 March 2019).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna


Chief Financial Officer and Chief Head of Fixed Income Investor


Risk Officer T: + 49 (0) 30 Relations T: +358 40 7248247 E:


921005844 E: paul.wasastjerna@gmail.com


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com


Ferratum Group Jochen Riechert IR & Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head


Capital Markets Advisor T: +49 170 of Group Communications &


444 2006 E: Investor Relations T: +41 79 940


jochen.riechert@ferratum.com 6315 E:


[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



24.06.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 827641





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



827641 24.06.2019



°






