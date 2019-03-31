DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond

Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond

24.06.2019 / 07:30







Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond

Helsinki, 24 June 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that, Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a

wholly owned subsidiary of the Group) has repaid a EUR 25 million 4.875%

bearer bond due June 2019 (ISIN: DE000A2AAR27) with proceeds from the EUR 80

million of senior unsecured bonds that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

successfully placed in April 2019 .

The EUR 80 million of senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months

Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years, and are listed on

Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN: SE0012453835.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an

open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as

at 31 March 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Head of Fixed Income Investor

Risk Officer T: + 49 (0) 30 Relations T: +358 40 7248247 E:

921005844 E: paul.wasastjerna@gmail.com

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1.

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group Jochen Riechert IR & Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head

Capital Markets Advisor T: +49 170 of Group Communications &

444 2006 E: Investor Relations T: +41 79 940

jochen.riechert@ferratum.com 6315 E:

[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.

mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

