DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond (deutsch)
24.06.19 07:30
dpa-AFX
Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond
^
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond
24.06.2019 / 07:30
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond
Helsinki, 24 June 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that, Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a
wholly owned subsidiary of the Group) has repaid a EUR 25 million 4.875%
bearer bond due June 2019 (ISIN: DE000A2AAR27) with proceeds from the EUR 80
million of senior unsecured bonds that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
successfully placed in April 2019 .
The EUR 80 million of senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months
Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years, and are listed on
Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN: SE0012453835.
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an
open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as
at 31 March 2019).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Head of Fixed Income Investor
Risk Officer T: + 49 (0) 30 Relations T: +358 40 7248247 E:
921005844 E: paul.wasastjerna@gmail.com
[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1.
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com
Ferratum Group Jochen Riechert IR & Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head
Capital Markets Advisor T: +49 170 of Group Communications &
444 2006 E: Investor Relations T: +41 79 940
jochen.riechert@ferratum.com 6315 E:
[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.
mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
24.06.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 827641
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
827641 24.06.2019
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,02 €
|10,00 €
|0,02 €
|+0,20%
|24.06./10:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000106299
|A1W9NS
|19,50 €
|7,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,91 €
|0,00%
|21.06.19
|Düsseldorf
|9,98 €
|+0,60%
|09:11
|Xetra
|10,02 €
|+0,20%
|09:35
|München
|10,00 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|9,88 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|9,87 €
|-0,20%
|08:09
|Hannover
|9,87 €
|-0,20%
|08:10
|Frankfurt
|9,97 €
|-0,30%
|09:15
|Berlin
|9,88 €
|-1,10%
|08:00
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|404
|Ferratum OYJ Aktie
|21.06.19
|1
|Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial!
|19.06.16