DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: NOTICE TO CONVENE FERRATUM PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (deutsch)

27.03.19 15:00
Ferratum Oyj: NOTICE TO CONVENE FERRATUM PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS



DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung


Ferratum Oyj: NOTICE TO CONVENE FERRATUM PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF


SHAREHOLDERS



27.03.2019 / 15:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



NOTICE TO CONVENE FERRATUM PLC'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS



Shareholders of Ferratum Plc are invited to attend the Annual General


Meeting of the Company on 17 April 2019, commencing at 10.00 a.m. (EEST,


Finnish time) at Restaurant Savoy, Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki, Finland. The


reception of persons who have registered for the meeting and the


distribution of voting tickets will commence at 9.00 a.m. (EEST, Finnish


time).



The meeting will be held in the English language.



1 MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS



At the General Meeting of Shareholders, the following matters will be


considered:



(1) Opening of the Meeting



(2) Calling the Meeting to Order



(3) Election of Persons to Scrutinise the Minutes and to Supervise the


Counting of Votes



(4) Recording the Legality of the Meeting



(5) Recording the Attendance at the Meeting and Adoption of the List of


Votes



(6) Presentation of the Annual Accounts including the Consolidated Annual


Accounts, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report for


the Year 2018



Review by the CEO and the CFO.



(7) Adoption of the Annual Accounts



(8) Resolution on the Use of the Result Shown on the Balance Sheet and the


Payment of Dividend



The result for the financial year 2018 of Ferratum Plc amounted to EUR


-2,548,522. Distributable equity of the Company at the end of the financial


year stood at EUR 46,701,246. The profit for the financial year 2018 of


Ferratum group amounted to EUR 19,273,670.



The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that, for the


financial year ended 31 December 2018, the Company will distribute a


per-share dividend of EUR 0.18 to a total of EUR 3,883,997 after which


distributable equity would stand at EUR 42,817,249. No dividend is paid to


the own shares held by the Company.



Compared with year-end 2018, no significant changes in the Company's


financial position have taken place. The liquidity of the Company is sound


and, according to the assessment of the Board of Directors, the proposed


payment of dividend does not endanger the solvency of the Company.



The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the shareholders'


register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record


date, 23 April 2019. The dividend will be paid on 30 April 2019.



(9) Resolution on Discharging the Members of the Board of Directors and the


CEO from Liability



(10) Proposal by the Board of Directors to Amend the Articles of Association



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to


amend the Company's Articles of Association in order to observe the changes


in the Finnish Auditing Act, and to enable a composition of the Board of


Directors, which reflects the Company's operations and the markets in which


it operates in a more appropriate way, and also allows for sufficient


diversity with respect to, for instance, expertise and geographical


background.



The Board of Directors proposes that Article 3 (Board of Directors and CEO)


be amended so as to (i) allow a maximum of nine members in the Board of


Directors instead of seven, and (ii) enable the Board of Directors to


appoint the Chairman and the Vice Chairman itself instead of them being


appointed by the General Meeting of Shareholders. Also Article 8 (Annual


General Meeting of Shareholders) must be amended accordingly.



The Board of Directors proposes that Article 6 (Auditor) be amended so as to


be in line with the terminology used in the Finnish Auditing Act.



A comparison of the current and the proposed Articles has been enclosed


under Schedule 1.



(11) Resolution on the Remuneration of the Members of the Board of Directors



The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Remuneration


Committee that the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be paid EUR


2,500 per month and the other members of the Board of Directors EUR 2,000


per month. Furthermore, it is proposed that no remuneration will be paid to


the members who are employees or Managing Directors of the Company or a


subsidiary of the Company.



(12) Resolution on the Remuneration of the Auditor



The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Audit Committee


that the Auditor be paid reasonable remuneration in accordance with the


Auditor's invoice, which shall be approved by the Company.



(13) Resolution on the Number of Members of the Board of Directors



Subject to the Annual General Meeting having approved the proposed amendment


to Article 3 of the Articles of Association as set out in item (10) above,


the Board of Directors proposes that the number of members of the Board of


Directors be confirmed as nine.



(14) Election of the Members of the Board of Directors



Subject to the Annual General Meeting having approved the proposed amendment


to Article 3 of the Articles of Association as set out in item (10) above,


the Board of Directors proposes that Pieter van Groos, Jorma Jokela, Lea


Liigus, Juhani Vanhala and Christopher Wang be re-elected as members, and


Kati Hagros, Michael A. Cusumano, Goutam Challagalla and Frederik Strange be


elected as new members, each one for a term ending at the end of the next


Annual General Meeting.



Subject to the Annual General Meeting having approved the proposed amendment


to Article 3 of the Articles of Association as set out in item (10) above,


the Chairman and the Vice Chairman will be elected by the board of directors


from amongst its members, as allowed under the amended Articles of


Association.



The curricula vitae of the proposed members of the Board of Directors are


available on the Company's website at www.ferratumgroup.com.



(15) Election of the Auditor



The Board of Directors proposes on recommendation of the Audit Committee


that Authorised Public Accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy be re-elected


as the Auditor for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General


Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has notified that, should they be


re-elected, authorised public accountant (KHT) Mikko Nieminen will act as


the auditor-in-charge.



(16) Authorisation to the Board of Directors to Decide on the Repurchase of


Company's Own Shares



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorises


the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase a maximum of 1,086,198 shares


in the Company, which corresponds approximately to 5 per cent of all the


shares in the Company.



By virtue of the authorisation, own shares may be repurchased by using the


Company's unrestricted shareholders' equity. Consequently, any repurchase


will reduce the Company's funds available for distribution of profits.



Own shares may be repurchased through public trading on the Frankfurt Stock


Exchange at the prevailing market price on the date of repurchase.



The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide to repurchase


shares also otherwise than in proportion to the shareholders' holding in the


Company by way of a directed repurchase subject to the requirements set out


in the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The Board can use the


authorisation in one or several tranches to all purposes decided by the


Board of Directors.



The authorisation is proposed to be in force until the next Annual General


Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2020.



(17) Authorisation to the Board of Directors to Decide on the Issuance of


Shares and Special Rights Entitling to Shares



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorises


the Board of Directors to decide to issue a maximum of 3,258,594 shares,


which corresponds approximately to 15 per cent of the Company's total amount


of shares. The Board of Directors may issue either new shares or transfer


existing shares held by the Company.



The authorisation also includes the right to issue special rights, in the


meaning of Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies


Act, which entitle to the Company's new shares or the Company's own shares


held by the Company against consideration. Shares that may be subscribed for


by virtue of the special rights entitling to shares are included in the


aforesaid maximum number of shares.



The authorisation entitles the Board to decide on a directed share issue and


issue of special rights in deviation from the pre-emptive rights of


shareholders subject to the requirements set out in the Finnish Limited


Liability Companies Act. The Board can use the authorisation in one or


several tranches, and it may be used to all purposes decided by the Board of


Directors, such as developing the Company's capital structure, financing or


carrying out acquisitions or other arrangements, or as a part of the


Company's incentive schemes.



The authorisation is proposed to be in force until the next Annual General


Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2020.



(18) Closing of the Meeting



2 MEETING MATERIALS



The proposals of the Board of Directors relating to the agenda of the


General Meeting of Shareholders as well as this notice are available on


Ferratum Plc's website at www.ferratumgroup.com.



The Annual Report of Ferratum Plc, including the Company's Annual Accounts,


the report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's report, is available


on the above-mentioned Ferratum Plc's website.



The proposals for the decisions on the matters on the agenda of the General


Meeting of Shareholders and the other above-mentioned documents are also


available at the meeting.



Copies of these documents and of this notice will be sent to shareholders


upon request.



The minutes of the meeting will be made available on Ferratum Plc's website


no later than on 1 May 2019.



3 INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE PARTICIPANTS IN THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS



3.1 Shareholders Registered in Shareholders' Register



Each shareholder who is registered on 5 April 2019 in the shareholders'


register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Oy, has the right to


participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders. A shareholder whose


shares are registered on his/her personal book-entry account in the


book-entry system of Euroclear Finland Oy is registered in the shareholders'


register of the Company.



A shareholder, who is registered in the shareholders' register of the


Company, and who wants to participate in the General Meeting of


Shareholders, shall register for the meeting no later than 12 April 2019 at


3.00 p.m. (CEST, Frankfurt time) by giving a prior notice of participation,


which shall be received by the Company no later than by the above-mentioned


time. Such notice can be given:



(a) on the Company's website: www.ferratumgroup.com;



(b) by telephone to +358 40 7248247 (Monday to Friday 9.00 a.m. - 3.00 p.m.


(CET/CEST, Frankfurt time));



(c) by e-mail to ir@ferratum.com;



(d) by regular mail to Ferratum Plc, Attn: "Annual General Meeting",


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A, 00520 Helsinki, Finland.



In connection with the registration, a shareholder shall notify his/her


name, personal identification number or business identity code, address,


telephone number and the name of a possible assistant or proxy


representative and the personal identification number of the proxy


representative. The personal data given to Ferratum Plc will be used only in


connection with the General Meeting of Shareholders and with the processing


of related registrations.



The shareholder, his/her authorised representative or proxy representative


shall, where necessary, be able to prove his/her identity and/or right of


representation.



3.2 Holders of Nominee-registered Shares



A holder of nominee-registered shares has the right to participate in the


General Meeting by virtue of shares, which he/she holds on the record date


of the General Meeting, i.e. on 5 April 2019 and based on which he/she would


be entitled to be registered in the shareholders' register of the Company


held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The right to participate in the General


Meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such


shares has been registered into the temporary shareholders' register held by


Euroclear Finland Oy at the latest by 12 April 2019 at 9.00 a.m. (CEST,


Frankfurt time). In case of nominee-registered shares, temporary


registration in the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy


constitutes due registration for the General Meeting.



A holder of nominee-registered shares is advised to request without delay


the necessary instructions regarding the registration in the temporary


shareholders' register of the Company, the issuing of proxy documents and


registration for the General Meeting of Shareholders from his/her custodian


bank. In order for a holder of nominee-registered shares to have the right


to participate in the General Meeting, the account operator of the custodian


bank has to register a holder of nominee-registered shares, who wants to


participate in the General Meeting, into the temporary shareholders'


register of the Company at the latest by the time stated above.



3.3 Proxy Representatives and Power of Attorney



A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders and


exercise his/her rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation. A


proxy representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a


reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at


the General Meeting of Shareholders.



When a shareholder participates in the General Meeting of Shareholders


through several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with


shares on different securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy


representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection


with the registration for the General Meeting of Shareholders.



A form of proxy is provided on Ferratum Plc's website at


www.ferratumgroup.com. The form of proxy is provided for the shareholders'


convenience and it is not necessary to use the form provided on the website.



Possible proxy documents shall be delivered in originals to Ferratum Plc,


"Annual General Meeting", Ratamestarinkatu 11 A, 00520 Helsinki, Finland on


the last date for registration at the latest.



3.4 Other Instructions and Information



Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 25 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies


Act, a shareholder who is present at the General Meeting has the right to


request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the


meeting.



On the date of this notice to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders,


dated 27 March 2019, the total number of shares in Ferratum Plc is


21,723,960 and each of these shares carries one vote. Ferratum Plc holds


146,200 of its own shares as treasury shares. Accordingly, the number of


voting rights carried by the outstanding shares is 21,577,760.



-------------------------



In Helsinki on 27 March 2019



FERRATUM PLC


The Board of Directors




27.03.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


