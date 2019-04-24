DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj (deutsch)
Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj
Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj
24.04.2019 / 20:00
Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj
- Pieter van Groos to become Chief Executive Officer of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.
and consumer lending business leader
Helsinki, 24 April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of Juhani
Vanhala as Chairman of the Board and Pieter van Groos, previous Chairman of
the Board, being nominated as Chief Executive Officer of Ferratum Bank
p.l.c. and him with this role to take the overall lead of the Group's
consumer lending business. The appointment of Pieter van Groos is subject to
approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA").
Juhani Vanhala, a long-term Group Board member, will succeed Pieter van
Groos as Chairman of the Board. Juhani is an experienced Board member who
has sat on the Board of Ferratum since its formation in 2005 and currently
serves on the Boards of Vahanen International Oy, There Corporation Oy,
GordionPro Oy and as Chairman of the Board of Fira Group Oy and Workspace
Oy.
Ferratum Bank p.l.c. is a fully owned subsidiary of the Group, which is led
by Founder and CEO Jorma Jokela. Pieter van Groos will assume his
responsibilities with Ferratum Bank upon MFSA approval, succeeding Jussi
Mekkonen who left Ferratum at the end of February. Pieter has a strong
international performance track record in banking, industry, management
consulting, financial services and private equity from over 30 years,
including senior roles at Exxon-Mobil, McKinsey & Company, General Electric
and most recently as CEO of Techpilot.
Jorma Jokela, CEO and Founder of Ferratum Group commented:
"I am pleased that Pieter has agreed to take on broader leadership and
operational roles within Ferratum. Throughout his years as Chairman, Pieter
has immersed himself in our business and has a deep understanding of our
strategy, vision and the opportunities ahead of us. His extensive leadership
track record and demonstrated passion for Ferratum make him a great choice
to lead Ferratum Bank and run our consumer lending business, of which
already the majority operates under our banking entity, with further
countries expected to follow. Juhani is a highly experienced Board
professional and platform strategist. His in-depth knowledge and
understanding of our business make him the best Chairman at this exciting
time of our evolution and the further development of our mobile platform."
Juhani Vanhala commented:
"I feel privileged to have accompanied Ferratum on its journey since its
formation in 2005. I see great potential for the future and am honored by
the trust placed in me by the Board to nominate me as Chairman. I look
forward to working with the Board, senior management and all members of the
Ferratum team as we continue to unlock our full potential."
Pieter van Groos commented:
"I have great respect for Jorma's entrepreneurial leadership, which has
built Ferratum to be the remarkable business it is today. I am honored that
Jorma has entrusted me to run Ferratum Bank and the Group's consumer lending
business. When we enter our next phase of growth I look forward to
developing and expanding this extraordinary Group to create further value
for its shareholders. I am delighted Juhani will be succeeding me as a
Chairman and am looking forward to building on our excellent working
relationship to deliver great results."
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers
who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as
at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile
Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Emmi Kyykkä Head of Group Communications & Investor Relations
T: + 49 30 921 005 844
T: +41 79 940 6315
E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.
com
Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of Fixed Income Investor Relations T: + 358 40 724 8247
UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs
T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537
[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:
1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.
tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com
2.
mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
