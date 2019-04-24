DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.04.19 20:00
dpa-AFX

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Personalie


24.04.2019 / 20:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj



- Pieter van Groos to become Chief Executive Officer of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.


and consumer lending business leader



Helsinki, 24 April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of Juhani


Vanhala as Chairman of the Board and Pieter van Groos, previous Chairman of


the Board, being nominated as Chief Executive Officer of Ferratum Bank


p.l.c. and him with this role to take the overall lead of the Group's


consumer lending business. The appointment of Pieter van Groos is subject to


approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA").



Juhani Vanhala, a long-term Group Board member, will succeed Pieter van


Groos as Chairman of the Board. Juhani is an experienced Board member who


has sat on the Board of Ferratum since its formation in 2005 and currently


serves on the Boards of Vahanen International Oy, There Corporation Oy,


GordionPro Oy and as Chairman of the Board of Fira Group Oy and Workspace


Oy.



Ferratum Bank p.l.c. is a fully owned subsidiary of the Group, which is led


by Founder and CEO Jorma Jokela. Pieter van Groos will assume his


responsibilities with Ferratum Bank upon MFSA approval, succeeding Jussi


Mekkonen who left Ferratum at the end of February. Pieter has a strong


international performance track record in banking, industry, management


consulting, financial services and private equity from over 30 years,


including senior roles at Exxon-Mobil, McKinsey & Company, General Electric


and most recently as CEO of Techpilot.



Jorma Jokela, CEO and Founder of Ferratum Group commented:



"I am pleased that Pieter has agreed to take on broader leadership and


operational roles within Ferratum. Throughout his years as Chairman, Pieter


has immersed himself in our business and has a deep understanding of our


strategy, vision and the opportunities ahead of us. His extensive leadership


track record and demonstrated passion for Ferratum make him a great choice


to lead Ferratum Bank and run our consumer lending business, of which


already the majority operates under our banking entity, with further


countries expected to follow. Juhani is a highly experienced Board


professional and platform strategist. His in-depth knowledge and


understanding of our business make him the best Chairman at this exciting


time of our evolution and the further development of our mobile platform."



Juhani Vanhala commented:



"I feel privileged to have accompanied Ferratum on its journey since its


formation in 2005. I see great potential for the future and am honored by


the trust placed in me by the Board to nominate me as Chairman. I look


forward to working with the Board, senior management and all members of the


Ferratum team as we continue to unlock our full potential."



Pieter van Groos commented:



"I have great respect for Jorma's entrepreneurial leadership, which has


built Ferratum to be the remarkable business it is today. I am honored that


Jorma has entrusted me to run Ferratum Bank and the Group's consumer lending


business. When we enter our next phase of growth I look forward to


developing and expanding this extraordinary Group to create further value


for its shareholders. I am delighted Juhani will be succeeding me as a


Chairman and am looking forward to building on our excellent working


relationship to deliver great results."



About Ferratum Group:


Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head of


Krause Chief Financial Officer & Group Communications & Investor


Chief Risk Officer T: + 49 30 Relations T: +41 79 940 6315 E:


921 005 844 E: [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.


com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries:


Head of Fixed Income Investor Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman


Relations T: + 358 40 724 8247 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:


1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




24.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 802945





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


802945 24.04.2019



