DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj (deutsch)

Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj

^

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Personalie

Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj

24.04.2019 / 20:00

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ferratum Oyj: Juhani Vanhala appointed Chairman of the Board of Ferratum Oyj

- Pieter van Groos to become Chief Executive Officer of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

and consumer lending business leader

Helsinki, 24 April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of Juhani

Vanhala as Chairman of the Board and Pieter van Groos, previous Chairman of

the Board, being nominated as Chief Executive Officer of Ferratum Bank

p.l.c. and him with this role to take the overall lead of the Group's

consumer lending business. The appointment of Pieter van Groos is subject to

approval from the Malta Financial Services Authority ("MFSA").

Juhani Vanhala, a long-term Group Board member, will succeed Pieter van

Groos as Chairman of the Board. Juhani is an experienced Board member who

has sat on the Board of Ferratum since its formation in 2005 and currently

serves on the Boards of Vahanen International Oy, There Corporation Oy,

GordionPro Oy and as Chairman of the Board of Fira Group Oy and Workspace

Oy.

Ferratum Bank p.l.c. is a fully owned subsidiary of the Group, which is led

by Founder and CEO Jorma Jokela. Pieter van Groos will assume his

responsibilities with Ferratum Bank upon MFSA approval, succeeding Jussi

Mekkonen who left Ferratum at the end of February. Pieter has a strong

international performance track record in banking, industry, management

consulting, financial services and private equity from over 30 years,

including senior roles at Exxon-Mobil, McKinsey & Company, General Electric

and most recently as CEO of Techpilot.

Jorma Jokela, CEO and Founder of Ferratum Group commented:

"I am pleased that Pieter has agreed to take on broader leadership and

operational roles within Ferratum. Throughout his years as Chairman, Pieter

has immersed himself in our business and has a deep understanding of our

strategy, vision and the opportunities ahead of us. His extensive leadership

track record and demonstrated passion for Ferratum make him a great choice

to lead Ferratum Bank and run our consumer lending business, of which

already the majority operates under our banking entity, with further

countries expected to follow. Juhani is a highly experienced Board

professional and platform strategist. His in-depth knowledge and

understanding of our business make him the best Chairman at this exciting

time of our evolution and the further development of our mobile platform."

Juhani Vanhala commented:

"I feel privileged to have accompanied Ferratum on its journey since its

formation in 2005. I see great potential for the future and am honored by

the trust placed in me by the Board to nominate me as Chairman. I look

forward to working with the Board, senior management and all members of the

Ferratum team as we continue to unlock our full potential."

Pieter van Groos commented:

"I have great respect for Jorma's entrepreneurial leadership, which has

built Ferratum to be the remarkable business it is today. I am honored that

Jorma has entrusted me to run Ferratum Bank and the Group's consumer lending

business. When we enter our next phase of growth I look forward to

developing and expanding this extraordinary Group to create further value

for its shareholders. I am delighted Juhani will be succeeding me as a

Chairman and am looking forward to building on our excellent working

relationship to deliver great results."

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head of

Krause Chief Financial Officer & Group Communications & Investor

Chief Risk Officer T: + 49 30 Relations T: +41 79 940 6315 E:

921 005 844 E: [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.

com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries:

Head of Fixed Income Investor Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman

Relations T: + 358 40 724 8247 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:

1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44

Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49

E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 802945

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

802945 24.04.2019

°