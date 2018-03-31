DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Interim Report January - March 2018 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Interim Report January - March 2018

^

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilung

Ferratum Oyj: Interim Report January - March 2018

30.05.2018 / 07:30

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Interim Report January - March 2018

Ferratum Group Q1 revenue growth in line with expectations; operating profit

up 48.5% year-on-year

Helsinki, 30 May 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces preliminary unaudited results for the

3 months ended 31 March 2018 ("Q1 2018").

Q1 2018 highlights

- Revenue of EUR 61.4 million - up 22.9% year-on-year

- Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 10.2 million - up 48.5% year-on-year

- EBIT margin of 16.6%

- Positive operating cash flow of EUR 1.9 million maintained

- Profit before tax (EBT) of EUR 6.6 million - up 11.4% year-on-year

-impacted by unfavourable currency volatility in Q1 2018 of EUR 1.2 million

- The increase in net financing costs from EUR 0.9 million in Q1 2017 to EUR

3.5 million in Q1 2018 is mostly attributable to a currency gain of EUR

842,000 in Q1 2017 and a currency loss of 1.2 million in 1Q 2018.

- EPS (basic and diluted) increased 13.0% to EUR 0.26 per share

- Net book value of loan portfolio grew by 3.1% to EUR 265 million (Q4 2017:

EUR 257 million)

- Deposits from customers increased by 10.5% to EUR 192.7 million

- Customer figure increased by 17.8% to 1.9 million

Key Figures

3 months

ended 31

March

EUR '000 2018 2017

Revenue 61,442 50,009

Operating profit (EBIT) 10,169 6,849

Profit before tax 6,626 5,946

Profit before tax % 10.8% 11.9%

Net cash flows from operating activities 28,934 23,706

before movements in portfolio and deposits

received

Net cash flows from operating activities 1,870 1,940

Net cash flows from investing activities (2,047) (2,172)

Net cash flows from financing activities 1,291 (8,487)

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash 1,114 (8,719)

equivalents

Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.26 0.23

Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.26 0.23

EUR '000 31 March 31 December

2018 2017

Accounts receivable - consumer loans 265,455 257,406

(net)

Deposits from customers 192,677 174,301

Cash and cash equivalents 134,688 131,832

Total assets 448,345 436,595

Non-current liabilities 64,302 64,167

Current liabilities 280,083 267,185

Equity 103,960 105,243

Equity ratio % 23.2 24.1

Net debt to equity ratio 2.02 1.90

Key Developments and Progress

Ferratum Group's revenue rose to EUR 61.4 million, an increase of 22.9%

compared to the respective period of the previous year (Q1 2017: 50.0

million) and in line with Ferratum's expectations for the period. The growth

is driven by further increasing revenues from PlusLoan (+40.4%

year-on-year), Credit Limit (+29.4% year-on-year) and Ferratum Business

(SME) lending (+130% year-on-year). The overall number of active customers

increased by 8% to 783,879, reflecting a shrinking active customer base in

Microloan and increasing active customer numbers in the PlusLoan, Credit

Limit and Ferratum Business (SME) product segments, consistent with

Ferratum's strategy of shifting the customer focus towards lower risk and

longer term products and services.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 48.5% year-on-year to EUR 10.2 million.

The operating profitability improved from 13.7% in Q1 2017 to 16.6% in Q1

2018, as a result of significantly reduced credit losses (impairment on

loans) . The gross impairment on loans ratio has improved from 34.4% in Q1

2017 to 30.7% in Q1 2018.

The profit before tax (EBT) grew by 11.4% y-o-y to EUR 6.6 million. The EBT

development suffered from an unfavourable FX volatility during Q1 2018

totalling EUR 1.154 million in FX losses compared to FX gains of EUR 842,000

in Q1 2017. The losses were mostly attributable to the weakening of the

Swedish Krona (EUR -900,000) and the Polish Zloty (EUR -284,000) although

Ferratum has partially hedged its SEK and its PLN exposure.

Due to the adoption of the new IFRS 9 accounting standard -with effect from

1 January 2018, the risk provisions of the Group had to be inceased by EUR

9.2 million from this effective date. This one-time increase of the risk

provision reduced the equity of the Group by EUR 7.5 million as the

increased risk provisions were partially offset by deferred tax assets of

EUR 1.7 million. The adjustment was booked directly to the Group's equity

and did not affect the reported profit for Q1 2018. Overall, Group equity

decreased marginally to EUR 104.0 million from EUR 105.2 million as of 31

December 2017, while the equity ratio reduced by 1% to 23.2%. Net

receivables from customers grew by 3.1 % to EUR 265.5 million from EUR 257.4

million. The loan coverage ratio increased from 23.4% in Q4 2017 to 29.5% in

Q1 2018, including the one-time adjustment from IFRS 9. Deposits from

customers increased by 10.5% from EUR 174.3 million to EUR 192.7 million.

The intention of the management is to further reduce the inflow of deposits

and according actions have been taken, e.g. reduced interest rates for

savings accounts and term deposits.

Ferratum's existing group rating of BBB+ from Creditreform Rating AG was

reconfirmed during Q1 in its regular annual review. Creditreform Rating AG

based the rating on the continued revenue growth and highly satisfactory

credit-worthiness of the Group in the 2017 financial year.

Subsequent Events

During the second quarter quarter, Ferratum successfully issued EUR 100

million of new senior unsecured bonds in order to refinance the Group's

outstanding bonds maturing in October 2018 (EUR 45 million in total, issued

by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) and to

finance continued growth of the Group. The new senior unsecured bonds have a

coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four

years. The bonds shall be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and first at Frankfurt

Stock Exchange Open Market and thereafter at Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime

Standard (best effort basis) with ISIN: SE0011167972.

During the Annual General Meeting held in Helsinki on 19 April 2018,

shareholders approved the payment of a final dividend of EUR 0.18 per share

for the financial year 2017.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9

million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted

one or more loans in the past (as at 31 March 2018), of which over 784,000

customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the

last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna

Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) Head of Investor Relations T:

30 921005844 E: +358 40 7248247 E:

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra

tum.com

UK / European media enquiries:

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman

Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047

2537 E:

[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.05.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

690633 30.05.2018

°