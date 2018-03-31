DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Interim Report January - March 2018 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Interim Report January - March 2018




30.05.18 07:29
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Interim Report January - March 2018



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilung


Ferratum Oyj: Interim Report January - March 2018



30.05.2018 / 07:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Interim Report January - March 2018



Ferratum Group Q1 revenue growth in line with expectations; operating profit


up 48.5% year-on-year



Helsinki, 30 May 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces preliminary unaudited results for the


3 months ended 31 March 2018 ("Q1 2018").



Q1 2018 highlights



- Revenue of EUR 61.4 million - up 22.9% year-on-year



- Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 10.2 million - up 48.5% year-on-year



- EBIT margin of 16.6%



- Positive operating cash flow of EUR 1.9 million maintained



- Profit before tax (EBT) of EUR 6.6 million - up 11.4% year-on-year


-impacted by unfavourable currency volatility in Q1 2018 of EUR 1.2 million



- The increase in net financing costs from EUR 0.9 million in Q1 2017 to EUR


3.5 million in Q1 2018 is mostly attributable to a currency gain of EUR


842,000 in Q1 2017 and a currency loss of 1.2 million in 1Q 2018.



- EPS (basic and diluted) increased 13.0% to EUR 0.26 per share



- Net book value of loan portfolio grew by 3.1% to EUR 265 million (Q4 2017:


EUR 257 million)



- Deposits from customers increased by 10.5% to EUR 192.7 million



- Customer figure increased by 17.8% to 1.9 million




Key Figures



3 months


ended 31


March


EUR '000 2018 2017


Revenue 61,442 50,009


Operating profit (EBIT) 10,169 6,849


Profit before tax 6,626 5,946


Profit before tax % 10.8% 11.9%


Net cash flows from operating activities 28,934 23,706


before movements in portfolio and deposits


received


Net cash flows from operating activities 1,870 1,940


Net cash flows from investing activities (2,047) (2,172)


Net cash flows from financing activities 1,291 (8,487)


Net increase/decrease in cash and cash 1,114 (8,719)


equivalents


Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.26 0.23


Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.26 0.23


EUR '000 31 March 31 December


2018 2017


Accounts receivable - consumer loans 265,455 257,406


(net)


Deposits from customers 192,677 174,301


Cash and cash equivalents 134,688 131,832


Total assets 448,345 436,595


Non-current liabilities 64,302 64,167


Current liabilities 280,083 267,185


Equity 103,960 105,243


Equity ratio % 23.2 24.1


Net debt to equity ratio 2.02 1.90


Key Developments and Progress



Ferratum Group's revenue rose to EUR 61.4 million, an increase of 22.9%


compared to the respective period of the previous year (Q1 2017: 50.0


million) and in line with Ferratum's expectations for the period. The growth


is driven by further increasing revenues from PlusLoan (+40.4%


year-on-year), Credit Limit (+29.4% year-on-year) and Ferratum Business


(SME) lending (+130% year-on-year). The overall number of active customers


increased by 8% to 783,879, reflecting a shrinking active customer base in


Microloan and increasing active customer numbers in the PlusLoan, Credit


Limit and Ferratum Business (SME) product segments, consistent with


Ferratum's strategy of shifting the customer focus towards lower risk and


longer term products and services.



Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 48.5% year-on-year to EUR 10.2 million.


The operating profitability improved from 13.7% in Q1 2017 to 16.6% in Q1


2018, as a result of significantly reduced credit losses (impairment on


loans) . The gross impairment on loans ratio has improved from 34.4% in Q1


2017 to 30.7% in Q1 2018.



The profit before tax (EBT) grew by 11.4% y-o-y to EUR 6.6 million. The EBT


development suffered from an unfavourable FX volatility during Q1 2018


totalling EUR 1.154 million in FX losses compared to FX gains of EUR 842,000


in Q1 2017. The losses were mostly attributable to the weakening of the


Swedish Krona (EUR -900,000) and the Polish Zloty (EUR -284,000) although


Ferratum has partially hedged its SEK and its PLN exposure.



Due to the adoption of the new IFRS 9 accounting standard -with effect from


1 January 2018, the risk provisions of the Group had to be inceased by EUR


9.2 million from this effective date. This one-time increase of the risk


provision reduced the equity of the Group by EUR 7.5 million as the


increased risk provisions were partially offset by deferred tax assets of


EUR 1.7 million. The adjustment was booked directly to the Group's equity


and did not affect the reported profit for Q1 2018. Overall, Group equity


decreased marginally to EUR 104.0 million from EUR 105.2 million as of 31


December 2017, while the equity ratio reduced by 1% to 23.2%. Net


receivables from customers grew by 3.1 % to EUR 265.5 million from EUR 257.4


million. The loan coverage ratio increased from 23.4% in Q4 2017 to 29.5% in


Q1 2018, including the one-time adjustment from IFRS 9. Deposits from


customers increased by 10.5% from EUR 174.3 million to EUR 192.7 million.


The intention of the management is to further reduce the inflow of deposits


and according actions have been taken, e.g. reduced interest rates for


savings accounts and term deposits.



Ferratum's existing group rating of BBB+ from Creditreform Rating AG was


reconfirmed during Q1 in its regular annual review. Creditreform Rating AG


based the rating on the continued revenue growth and highly satisfactory


credit-worthiness of the Group in the 2017 financial year.



Subsequent Events



During the second quarter quarter, Ferratum successfully issued EUR 100


million of new senior unsecured bonds in order to refinance the Group's


outstanding bonds maturing in October 2018 (EUR 45 million in total, issued


by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) and to


finance continued growth of the Group. The new senior unsecured bonds have a


coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four


years. The bonds shall be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and first at Frankfurt


Stock Exchange Open Market and thereafter at Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime


Standard (best effort basis) with ISIN: SE0011167972.



During the Annual General Meeting held in Helsinki on 19 April 2018,


shareholders approved the payment of a final dividend of EUR 0.18 per share


for the financial year 2017.




About Ferratum Group:


Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9


million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted


one or more loans in the past (as at 31 March 2018), of which over 784,000


customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the


last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna


Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) Head of Investor Relations T:


30 921005844 E: +358 40 7248247 E:


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman


Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



30.05.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



690633 30.05.2018



°






Bitte warten...