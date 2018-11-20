DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: HSBC increases shareholding above 5% (deutsch)

Ferratum Oyj: HSBC increases shareholding above 5%

Ferratum Oyj: HSBC increases shareholding above 5%

20.11.2018 / 20:00

Ferratum Group: HSBC increases shareholding above 5%

Helsinki, 20 November, 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum") disclosed earlier today a notification that HSBC Holdings PLC

("HSBC") now holds 1,166,939 shares in Ferratum, representing 5.37% of the

total issued share capital of Ferratum.

The shareholdings of HSBC Global Asset Management France (HSBC France) and

INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschft mbH Dusseldorf (HSBC Germany)

make up 0.67% and 4.70% of Ferratum's total share capital respectively.

Jorma Jokela commented:

"HSBC is a long term supporter of Ferratum and we are pleased to see two

subsidiaries growing their stakes in Ferratum as we implement our growth

initiatives."

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans,

distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered

in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more

information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

