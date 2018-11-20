DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: HSBC increases shareholding above 5% (deutsch)
20.11.18 20:00
dpa-AFX
Ferratum Oyj: HSBC increases shareholding above 5%
^
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Ferratum Oyj: HSBC increases shareholding above 5%
20.11.2018 / 20:00
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ferratum Group: HSBC increases shareholding above 5%
Helsinki, 20 November, 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum") disclosed earlier today a notification that HSBC Holdings PLC
("HSBC") now holds 1,166,939 shares in Ferratum, representing 5.37% of the
total issued share capital of Ferratum.
The shareholdings of HSBC Global Asset Management France (HSBC France) and
INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschft mbH Dusseldorf (HSBC Germany)
make up 0.67% and 4.70% of Ferratum's total share capital respectively.
Jorma Jokela commented:
"HSBC is a long term supporter of Ferratum and we are pleased to see two
subsidiaries growing their stakes in Ferratum as we implement our growth
initiatives."
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans,
distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered
in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers
who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as
at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile
Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more
information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä
Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) 30 Deputy Head of Investor
921005844 E: Relations T: +41 79 940
[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra
tum.com
UK / European media enquiries:
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20
3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:
[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.
mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.
mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
20.11.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
749199 20.11.2018
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,74 €
|9,90 €
|-0,16 €
|-1,62%
|20.11./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000106299
|A1W9NS
|32,55 €
|9,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,74 €
|-1,62%
|20:22
|Düsseldorf
|9,61 €
|-2,04%
|17:05
|Frankfurt
|9,60 €
|-2,14%
|17:16
|Xetra
|9,64 €
|-2,63%
|17:35
|München
|10,06 €
|-3,27%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|9,86 €
|-3,33%
|08:05
|Berlin
|9,86 €
|-3,33%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|9,83 €
|-3,44%
|08:09
|Hannover
|9,83 €
|-3,44%
|08:10
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|375
|Ferratum OYJ Aktie
|21:09
|1
|Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial!
|19.06.16