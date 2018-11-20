DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: HSBC increases shareholding above 5% (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.11.18 20:00
dpa-AFX

20.11.2018 / 20:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Group: HSBC increases shareholding above 5%



Helsinki, 20 November, 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum") disclosed earlier today a notification that HSBC Holdings PLC


("HSBC") now holds 1,166,939 shares in Ferratum, representing 5.37% of the


total issued share capital of Ferratum.



The shareholdings of HSBC Global Asset Management France (HSBC France) and


INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschft mbH Dusseldorf (HSBC Germany)


make up 0.67% and 4.70% of Ferratum's total share capital respectively.



Jorma Jokela commented:



"HSBC is a long term supporter of Ferratum and we are pleased to see two


subsidiaries growing their stakes in Ferratum as we implement our growth


initiatives."



About Ferratum Group:


Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans,


distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered


in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more


information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä


Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) 30 Deputy Head of Investor


921005844 E: Relations T: +41 79 940


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company


Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20


3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



20.11.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



749199 20.11.2018



°






