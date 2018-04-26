DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings

^

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings

26.04.2018 / 07:30

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings

Helsinki, 26 April 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

(the "Group") announces that Pareto Securities AB has been mandated as

Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner, with ICF Bank AG and equinet Bank AG

as Joint Lead Managers, to arrange a series of fixed income investor

meetings commencing on Wednesday, 2 May 2018.

Subject to market conditions, a senior unsecured bond issue intended to be

used for refinancing the Group's outstanding bonds maturing in October 2018

(EUR 45 million in total, issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a

subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) and to finance continued growth of the Group may

follow. In the context of such issue, the holders of bonds maturing in

October 2018 may be invited to exchange their bonds into new bonds.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9

million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted

one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over

780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance

in the last 12 months.

Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr.

Clemens Krause, CFO T: +49 30

88715308 F: +49 30 88715309 E:

[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.

com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries:

Head of Investor Relations T: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman

+358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs

1614 E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:

1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com

2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

26.04.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

679325 26.04.2018

°