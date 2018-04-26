Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings (deutsch)




26.04.18 07:29
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings



26.04.2018 / 07:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings



Helsinki, 26 April 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


(the "Group") announces that Pareto Securities AB has been mandated as


Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner, with ICF Bank AG and equinet Bank AG


as Joint Lead Managers, to arrange a series of fixed income investor


meetings commencing on Wednesday, 2 May 2018.



Subject to market conditions, a senior unsecured bond issue intended to be


used for refinancing the Group's outstanding bonds maturing in October 2018


(EUR 45 million in total, issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a


subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) and to finance continued growth of the Group may


follow. In the context of such issue, the holders of bonds maturing in


October 2018 may be invited to exchange their bonds into new bonds.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9


million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted


one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over


780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance


in the last 12 months.



Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr.


Clemens Krause, CFO T: +49 30


88715308 F: +49 30 88715309 E:


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.


com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries:


Head of Investor Relations T: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman


+358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


1614 E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:


1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



26.04.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



679325 26.04.2018



°






Aktuell
1.500% Umsatzwachstum - Wood Pellets Small Cap vor Übernahmen
Bester Renewable Energy Hot Stock 2018  
 
Green 2 Blue Energy Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,25 € 26,25 € -   € 0,00% 26.04./09:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 32,50 € 19,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,35 € 0,00%  25.04.18
Xetra 26,25 € 0,00%  25.04.18
Frankfurt 26,20 € -0,19%  09:15
München 26,55 € -0,56%  08:00
Berlin 26,15 € -1,13%  08:01
Düsseldorf 26,10 € -1,32%  08:30
Hamburg 26,10 € -1,32%  08:09
Hannover 26,10 € -1,32%  08:10
Stuttgart 26,10 € -1,32%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Cannabis Hot Stock erhält Lizenz - Produktion startet. Bester Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200% mit Aurora Cannabis

Nutritional High International Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
350 Ferratum OYJ Aktie 17.04.18
1 Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial! 19.06.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...