DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings (deutsch)
26.04.18 07:29
dpa-AFX
Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings
^
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe
Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings
26.04.2018 / 07:30
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings
Helsinki, 26 April 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
(the "Group") announces that Pareto Securities AB has been mandated as
Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner, with ICF Bank AG and equinet Bank AG
as Joint Lead Managers, to arrange a series of fixed income investor
meetings commencing on Wednesday, 2 May 2018.
Subject to market conditions, a senior unsecured bond issue intended to be
used for refinancing the Group's outstanding bonds maturing in October 2018
(EUR 45 million in total, issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a
subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) and to finance continued growth of the Group may
follow. In the context of such issue, the holders of bonds maturing in
October 2018 may be invited to exchange their bonds into new bonds.
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European
markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9
million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted
one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over
780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance
in the last 12 months.
Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr.
Clemens Krause, CFO T: +49 30
88715308 F: +49 30 88715309 E:
[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.
com
Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries:
Head of Investor Relations T: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman
+358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs
1614 E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047
[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:
1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:
mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.
tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com
2.
mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
26.04.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,
übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,
Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,
München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
679325 26.04.2018
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,25 €
|26,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.04./09:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FI4000106299
|A1W9NS
|32,50 €
|19,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|26,35 €
|0,00%
|25.04.18
|Xetra
|26,25 €
|0,00%
|25.04.18
|Frankfurt
|26,20 €
|-0,19%
|09:15
|München
|26,55 €
|-0,56%
|08:00
|Berlin
|26,15 €
|-1,13%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|26,10 €
|-1,32%
|08:30
|Hamburg
|26,10 €
|-1,32%
|08:09
|Hannover
|26,10 €
|-1,32%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|26,10 €
|-1,32%
|08:04
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|350
|Ferratum OYJ Aktie
|17.04.18
|1
|Ferratum OYJ mit Potenzial!
|19.06.16