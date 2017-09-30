DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Financial calendar 2018 (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



29.11.17 14:15
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Financial calendar 2018



DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Ferratum Oyj: Financial calendar 2018



29.11.2017 / 14:15


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum Oyj: Financial calendar 2018



Helsinki, 23 November, 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum Group") hereby confirms the following publication dates of


Ferratum Group's financial reports in 2018, as well as the Annual General


Meeting 2018:



Thursday 15 March, Preliminary unaudited results for the 12 months


2018 ended 31 December, 2017


Tuesday 27 March, Ferratum Group Annual Report 2017


2018


Thursday 19 April, Annual General Meeting 2018


2018


Wednesday 30 May, Report for the first three months of 2018


2018


Thursday 30 Report for the first half-year 2018


August, 2018


Thursday 22 Report for the first nine months of 2018


November, 2018


Ferratum Group publishes this announcement pursuant to the Finnish


Securities Markets Act.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North


America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum Mobile Bank,


launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range


of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers,


within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led


by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.8 million active


and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 September 2017).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.




Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens European media enquiries: Edelman.ergo,


Krause, CFO T: +49 30 A Daniel J Edelman Company Alexander


88715308 F: +358 20 741 Schmidt | Andreas Martin T: +49 69 27 13


1614 E: 89 26 E:


clemens.krause@ferratum.com Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com E:


Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com


Ferratum Group Paul UK media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel


Wasastjerna Head of J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett


Investor Relations T: +358 Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


40 724 8247 F: +358 20 741 2537 E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


1614 E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com


paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.


com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



29.11.2017 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



633839 29.11.2017



°






