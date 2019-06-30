DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum is executing on its planned initiatives and aligning the leadership accordingly (deutsch)
Helsinki, 14 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)
("Ferratum" or the "Group") is executing on its planned initiatives around
marketing and product development and aligning the leadership of functions
to support the execution hereof.
The Group has further tightened the collaboration between marketing and
products by giving the responsibility of these jointly to Saku Timonen,
Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the Group. This development is in line
with Ferratum's plans of executing its strategy and positioning the new
Mobile Wallet into the centre of its lending offering, and further
optimising its functions and creating operational leverage. The new Mobile
Wallet is planned to be launched in Latvia within the next months and in the
future to be the core around which Ferratum positions its own and future
partner offering. The Wallet and Ferratum's newest product segment, Prime
Loans, are important initiatives for the future for Ferratum, and have great
potential, opening up new channels and opportunities for Ferratum.
Saku will from now on oversee marketing and products (excluding SME) as one
unit and be focusing on being competitive with Prime Loans and supporting
the new Wallet. Saku continues to be part of the Leadership Team, which he
has been part of since 2009. In his previous roles he has overseen the
marketing function, but also had the overall responsibility of the consumer
lending business, which puts him in the optimal position to merge marketing
and product activities and teams closer together.
Saku Timonen, CCO of the Group commented:
"With hard work from the team and utilizing new tools for analytics, we are
already able to see positive developments in our marketing efficiency and
thus remaining competitive in changing market environments. Within the last
year, we have been able to increase our marketing ROI by more than 50%,
decrease our cost per application by 45%, and reduce our overall marketing
spend, but at the same time the new customer number not being negatively
affected."
About Ferratum Group:
Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital
consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile
devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum
has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South
and North America, Australia and Asia.
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum
is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile
bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a
range of banking services, including real time digital payments and
transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European
markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an
open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as
at 30 June 2019).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
Ferratum Group Bernd Egger Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head
Financial Officer T: + 49 173 793 of Group Communications &
1235 E: Investor Relations T: +41 79 940
[1]bernd.egger@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:
mailto:bernd.egger@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.
mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert IR
Head of Fixed Income Investor & Capital Markets Advisor T: +49
Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: 170 444 2006 E:
[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com
1.
mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.
com
