DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum is executing on its planned initiatives and aligning the leadership accordingly (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum is executing on its planned initiatives and aligning the leadership accordingly

^

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum is executing on its planned initiatives and aligning

the leadership accordingly

14.10.2019 / 20:00

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ferratum is executing on its planned initiatives and aligning the leadership

accordingly

Helsinki, 14 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") is executing on its planned initiatives around

marketing and product development and aligning the leadership of functions

to support the execution hereof.

The Group has further tightened the collaboration between marketing and

products by giving the responsibility of these jointly to Saku Timonen,

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the Group. This development is in line

with Ferratum's plans of executing its strategy and positioning the new

Mobile Wallet into the centre of its lending offering, and further

optimising its functions and creating operational leverage. The new Mobile

Wallet is planned to be launched in Latvia within the next months and in the

future to be the core around which Ferratum positions its own and future

partner offering. The Wallet and Ferratum's newest product segment, Prime

Loans, are important initiatives for the future for Ferratum, and have great

potential, opening up new channels and opportunities for Ferratum.

Saku will from now on oversee marketing and products (excluding SME) as one

unit and be focusing on being competitive with Prime Loans and supporting

the new Wallet. Saku continues to be part of the Leadership Team, which he

has been part of since 2009. In his previous roles he has overseen the

marketing function, but also had the overall responsibility of the consumer

lending business, which puts him in the optimal position to merge marketing

and product activities and teams closer together.

Saku Timonen, CCO of the Group commented:

"With hard work from the team and utilizing new tools for analytics, we are

already able to see positive developments in our marketing efficiency and

thus remaining competitive in changing market environments. Within the last

year, we have been able to increase our marketing ROI by more than 50%,

decrease our cost per application by 45%, and reduce our overall marketing

spend, but at the same time the new customer number not being negatively

affected."

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an

open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as

at 30 June 2019).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Bernd Egger Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head

Financial Officer T: + 49 173 793 of Group Communications &

1235 E: Investor Relations T: +41 79 940

[1]bernd.egger@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:

mailto:bernd.egger@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.

mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert IR

Head of Fixed Income Investor & Capital Markets Advisor T: +49

Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: 170 444 2006 E:

[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.

com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.10.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,

übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,

Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sprache: Deutsch

Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj

Ratamestarinkatu 11 A

00520 Helsinki

Finnland

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44

Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49

E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299

WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,

München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 889965

Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

889965 14.10.2019

°