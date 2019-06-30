DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum is executing on its planned initiatives and aligning the leadership accordingly (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

14.10.19 20:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum is executing on its planned initiatives and aligning the leadership accordingly



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges


Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum is executing on its planned initiatives and aligning


the leadership accordingly



14.10.2019 / 20:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ferratum is executing on its planned initiatives and aligning the leadership


accordingly



Helsinki, 14 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") is executing on its planned initiatives around


marketing and product development and aligning the leadership of functions


to support the execution hereof.



The Group has further tightened the collaboration between marketing and


products by giving the responsibility of these jointly to Saku Timonen,


Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the Group. This development is in line


with Ferratum's plans of executing its strategy and positioning the new


Mobile Wallet into the centre of its lending offering, and further


optimising its functions and creating operational leverage. The new Mobile


Wallet is planned to be launched in Latvia within the next months and in the


future to be the core around which Ferratum positions its own and future


partner offering. The Wallet and Ferratum's newest product segment, Prime


Loans, are important initiatives for the future for Ferratum, and have great


potential, opening up new channels and opportunities for Ferratum.



Saku will from now on oversee marketing and products (excluding SME) as one


unit and be focusing on being competitive with Prime Loans and supporting


the new Wallet. Saku continues to be part of the Leadership Team, which he


has been part of since 2009. In his previous roles he has overseen the


marketing function, but also had the overall responsibility of the consumer


lending business, which puts him in the optimal position to merge marketing


and product activities and teams closer together.



Saku Timonen, CCO of the Group commented:



"With hard work from the team and utilizing new tools for analytics, we are


already able to see positive developments in our marketing efficiency and


thus remaining competitive in changing market environments. Within the last


year, we have been able to increase our marketing ROI by more than 50%,


decrease our cost per application by 45%, and reduce our overall marketing


spend, but at the same time the new customer number not being negatively


affected."




About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America, Australia and Asia.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an


open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as


at 30 June 2019).



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Bernd Egger Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head


Financial Officer T: + 49 173 793 of Group Communications &


1235 E: Investor Relations T: +41 79 940


[1]bernd.egger@ferratum.com 1. 6315 E:


mailto:bernd.egger@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert IR


Head of Fixed Income Investor & Capital Markets Advisor T: +49


Relations T: + 358 40 7248247 E: 170 444 2006 E:


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.


com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



14.10.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


EQS News ID: 889965





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



889965 14.10.2019



°






Bitte warten...