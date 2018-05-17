DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds




17.05.18 20:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds



DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100 million senior


unsecured bonds



17.05.2018 / 20:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Ferratum Oyj successfully places EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds



Helsinki, 17 May 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (the


"Company") is pleased to announce that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a


wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) has successfully placed EUR 100


million of senior unsecured bonds, following a European bookbuilding


process.



The proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance EUR 45 million of


bonds maturing in October 2018 and the additional funds raised shall be used


for further business growth.



The new senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50


per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years. The settlement of the new bonds is


expected to take place on 25 May 2018. The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq


Stockholm, Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange


Prime Standard (best effort basis) with ISIN: SE0011167972.



"We are very pleased with the interest and support that we have received


from investors, both existing and many new across Europe. This bond issue


enables us to continue pursuing our growth ambitions as well as further


decreasing our funding costs", says Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO.



Pareto Securities AB acted as Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the


bond issue, with ICF Bank AG and equinet Bank AG acting as Joint Lead


Managers.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9


million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted


one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over


780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance


in the last 12 months.



Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr.


Clemens Krause, CFO T: +49 30


88715308 F: +49 30 88715309 E:


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.


com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries:


Head of Investor Relations T: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman


+358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


1614 E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:


1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




17.05.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


687437 17.05.2018



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,00 € 26,00 € -   € 0,00% 17.05./21:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FI4000106299 A1W9NS 32,55 € 20,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,00 € 0,00%  16.05.18
Düsseldorf 25,95 € +0,97%  17:06
Hamburg 25,75 € +0,19%  08:09
Hannover 25,75 € +0,19%  08:10
Stuttgart 25,75 € +0,19%  08:08
Berlin 25,80 € +0,19%  08:00
München 25,95 € 0,00%  08:00
Frankfurt 25,80 € -0,58%  17:19
Xetra 25,75 € -0,58%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  


