DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj receives BBB- rating from Creditreform Rating AG (deutsch)

16.04.19 19:00
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj receives BBB- rating from Creditreform Rating AG



DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Rating


Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj receives BBB- rating from Creditreform Rating AG



16.04.2019 / 19:00


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj receives BBB- rating from Creditreform Rating AG



Helsinki, 16 April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


(the "Company") announces that Creditreform Rating AG has issued a rating of


BBB-/stable for the Group.



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head of


Clemens Krause, CFO & CRO T: + Group Communications & Investor


49 30 921005844 E: Relations T: +41 79 940 6315 E:


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1.


1. mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.


com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna UK / European media enquiries:


Head of Investor Relations, Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman


Fixed-income T: +358 40 7248247 Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


F: +358 20 741 1614 E: T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2537 E:


1. [1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra [2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


tum.com mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




16.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange


Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


800703 16.04.2019



