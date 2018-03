DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group reports record Q4 2017 performance and full year 2017 revenue at the upper end of guidance (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Group reports record Q4 2017 performance and full year 2017 revenue at the upper end of guidance

15.03.2018

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group reports record Q4 2017 performance and full

year 2017 revenue at the upper end of guidance

15.03.2018 / 07:30

Ferratum Group reports record Q4 2017 performance and full year 2017 revenue

at the upper end of guidance

Helsinki, 15 March 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces preliminary unaudited results for the

12 months ended 31 December 2017 ("FY 2017").

Financial Highlights

- Record FY 2017 revenue of EUR 221.6 million - up 43.8% year-on-year

- Record Q4 2017 revenue of EUR 60.6 million - up 33.2% year-on-year

- FY 2017 operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 31.8 million - up 50.6%

year-on-year

- Improved EBIT margin for FY 2017 of 14.4% compared to 13.7% in 2016

- Profit before tax (EBT) of EUR 23.2 million - up 57.8% year-on-year

- Basic EPS increased 55% year-on-year to EUR 0.93 per share

- Diluted EPS increased 53% year-on-year to EUR 0.92 per share

- Group well-funded with ample available liquidity of EUR 131.8 million in

cash as at 31 December 2017

Operational Highlights

- Gross book value of loan portfolio increased 36.1% to 336.2 million (31

December 2016: EUR 247.0 million)

- Net book value of loan portfolio up 39.5% to EUR 257.4 million (31

December 2016: EUR 184.3 million)

- Improved portfolio quality; loan coverage ratio reduced to 23.4% (31

December 2016: 25.4%)

- Customer deposits increased by 71.8% over FY 2017 to EUR 174.3 million (31

December 2016: EUR 101.4 million)

3 months ended 31 12 months ended 31

December December

Key Figures, EUR 2017 2016 2017 2016

'000

Revenue 60,632 45,483 221,638 154,128

Operating profit 8,027 6,911 31,838 21,142

(EBIT)

Profit before tax 5,669 5,272 23,244 14,728

Profit before tax 9.3% 11.6% 10.5% 9.6%

%

Earnings per 0.24 0.21 0.93 0.60

share, basic

(EUR)

Earnings per 0.24 0.21 0.92 0.60

share, diluted

(EUR)

Key Developments and Progress

Ferratum continues to make excellent progress, both strategically and

operationally. Not only has 2017 delivered new records in terms of financial

performance, the Group has continued to expand significantly and execute on

its corporate growth strategy. The business launched its first partnership

with a global travel brand, providing a mobile banking platform for

holidaymakers in Sweden; the Group entered two strategically important new

countries with new ventures in Nigeria and Brazil; and Ferratum has

continued to invest and innovate to improve the user experience and the

performance of its mobile bank platform. Ferratum has also continued to

streamline the Group's structure and operations to ensure it has remained

efficient with growth, which helped to deliver full-year results at the

upper end of the Board's 2017 fiscal guidance.

Ferratum's digital lending business has gone from strength to strength as

the Group progressively diversifies the range and duration of loans

available across its 25 countries of operation. The strategic shift towards

offering longer-term consumer loans and lending to small to medium

enterprises ("SME") continues to yield very promising results: PlusLoan,

Credit Limit and SME lending together made up 80% of the Group's total

revenue for FY 2017 and are now firmly established as the core drivers of

growth in the lending business. The growth or the credit portfolio from a

net book value of EUR 184.4 million to EUR 257.4 million has been moderate

with 40% and the quality was stable.

Ferratum continued to centralise its operations (20 countries completed) and

infrastructure, to make more effective use of data and avoid the duplication

of costs and resources across the Group. This has allowed the Group to

manage its portfolio more efficiently overall, ensuring that Ferratum can

run a leaner, more efficient business.

With an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 31.8 million, which was up 51% from

last year's figure, Ferratum achieved an EBIT margin for FY 2017 of 14.4%,

in line with the expectations and guidance that the Board set for 2017.

Despite the ongoing investment in rolling out Ferratum's mobile bank, FY

2017 EBIT margin was 80 basis points higher than the 13.7% achieved for FY

2016.

Profit before tax (EBT) increased by 67.8% to EUR 23.2 million, even more

than EBIT, as the finance result continues to benefit from the increasing

volume of deposits paying low or no interest.

New Products and Launches

Ferratum Bank has a revolutionary mobile banking platform that assembles

customers' full financial lives within a single app, offering a range of

services, including real time digital payments and transfers. In 2017,

Ferratum Bank extended the number of countries in which its mobile bank is

available from three to five, with the launch of its mobile bank app in

France and Spain, two of Europe's largest retail banking markets. Ferratum

Bank's mobile banking platform facilitates cross-selling across Ferratum's

product portfolio and therefore bolsters revenue growth from its lending

operations.

The launch of Ferratum's first Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") venture in

December 2017, in partnership with Thomas Cook Money, the financial services

division of Thomas Cook, enables Ferratum to access new customer groups,

leveraging the partners brand, reach and go-to-market channels. This marked

a significant milestone in the Group's future growth strategy, and Ferratum

expects these types of partnerships to become a future profit driver over

the next few years, as new revenue streams are generated from progressively

broader audiences beyond Ferratum's direct customer base.

Ferratum also launched its Prime Loan product in Finland in 2017, adding to

its growing suite of consumer lending products, enabling customers to borrow

larger amounts over a longer fixed term and constituting Ferratum's largest

loan product offering to date to private customers. Building on the success

of this launch, Ferratum expects to roll out Prime Loan into Sweden and

Denmark in 2018.

Based on the positive contribution from all products, Ferratum generated

full year revenue of EUR 221.6 million and achieved an operating profit of

EUR 32.2 million. Having achieved the upper end of 2017 fiscal guidance

Ferratum is well positioned for further growth in 2018.

Treasury Update

Ferratum ended 2017 with a strong cash position of EUR 131.8 million (31

December 2016: EUR 73.1 million) due to ongoing high growth in customer

deposit volumes.

During 2017, Ferratum continued to diversify its funding base through the

increase of an existing bond issue and the issuance of a new bond. In June

2017, Ferratum Bank p.l.c., the Maltese banking subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj,

successfully concluded a tap issue of EUR 15 million of senior unsecured

callable floating rate bonds due March 2020 from the existing EUR 60 million

bond issuance programme of Ferratum Bank p.l.c. The tap issue was priced at

102.50 per cent of the nominal amount and increased the volume of the

existing senior unsecured bond, issued by Ferratum Bank p.l.c. in December

2016 with ISIN FI400023283, from EUR 25 million to EUR 40 million. The net

proceeds from the tap issue are to be used for the general corporate

purposes of Ferratum Bank p.l.c..

In July 2017, Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH issued a EUR 20 million 4%

senior unsecured bond due October 2018 following a successful private

placement with institutional investors in Germany and Poland. The proceeds

will principally be used to finance Ferratum's lending activities globally

and for general corporate purposes. The bond is listed on the Frankfurt

Stock Exchange (Open Market) with ISIN: DE000A2GS104.

Ferratum now offers deposit products in five European countries: France,

Germany, Norway, Spain and Sweden. As at 31 December 2017, total customer

deposits had increased by 72% to EUR 174.3 million (31 December 2016: EUR

101.4 million). In addition to the strong cash position, the Group had

unused credit lines amounting to EUR 10.5 million as at 31 December 2017.

Creditreform AG reiterated its rating of BBB+ for Ferratum in March 2017

with a stable outlook.

Foreign exchange risk, mainly arising from fluctuations of the Australian

Dollar, British Pound, Polish Zloty, Swedish Krona and Czech Krouna against

the euro, has been managed by using derivative instruments.

Significant events after the reporting date

As of 1 January 2018, Ferratum Group will adopt IFRS 9 as a reporting

standard to account for receivables on its balance sheet, replacing its

current reporting based on IAS39. The core change is that IFRS 9 requires to

build credit loss provisions based on expected losses whereas risk

provisions under IAS39 were based on incurred losses.

Although Ferratum used already an expected-losses model- and thus exceeded

the requirements of IAS 39 with its incurred loss model - the conversion has

effects on the timing of risk provisions and the classification of overdue

loans.

One important change for Ferratum is that the expected loss is now based on

its present value, therefore discounting any expected recoveries in future.

The overall impact to the risk provisions as at the 1st of January 2018 will

be an increase of EUR 9.3 million. This is a one-off accounting charge which

will not affect the 2018 profit and loss statement and will be debited

directly to the equity of the Group. The impact of the IFRS 9 conversion on

Equity is lower than the increased risk provision, as there will be an

additional impact of deferred tax reflecting the timing difference of these

reserve changes on profitability. This impact is approximately EUR 3

million. The one-off increase in risk provisions may trigger temporarily

lower credit losses in the profit and loss, as the risk provision level for

expected losses in the future is now higher.

2018 Outlook

Based on a highly profitable core business and large cash reserves, Ferratum

is in an excellent position to pursue its ambition to become a leading

international mobile bank offering more than money to its clients and

partners.

The Board of Directors of Ferratum Oyj reconfirms that revenues for the

fiscal year 2018 are expected to be within the range of EUR 280 million and

EUR 310 million. The guidance midpoint of EUR 295 million revenues reflects

a growth expectation of 33% based on FY 2017 revenue of EUR 221.6 million.

The growth ratio in Q1 2018 is expected to be between 20% and 30% - based on

very strong Q1 2017. The operating profit margin (EBIT margin) in 2018 is

expected to be within the range of 13% and 16%.

Ferratum Oyj bases this guidance on certain assumptions, including:

- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, exceeding the market average,

based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending

products and growth in new markets

- Moderate expectations on the 2018 contribution of new revenue streams from

partnerships, mobile bank innovations

- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow as market share in the 6

existing markets is small and expected to increase. Ferratum also plans to

introduce Ferratum Business in additional markets

- Ferratum Mobile Bank is to be introduced in additional countries and will

generate new customers, increased customer loyalty, cross-selling

opportunities, increased deposit volume and diversified deposit currencies

- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets

- Stable capital market conditions

- No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes

- The application of IFRS 9, which is effective from 1 January 2018 will

have no material impact on credit losses in the Group's Consolidated Income

Statement.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9

million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted

one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over

780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance

in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause CFO T: Ferratum Group Paul

+49 30 921005844 E: Wasastjerna Head of

clemens.krause@ferratum.com Investor Relations T: +358

40 7248247 E:

paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.

com

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20

3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:

asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

