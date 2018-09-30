DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group reports good operational progress in third quarter of 2018 (deutsch)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferratum":

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group reports good operational progress in third quarter of 2018

15.11.2018 / 07:30

Nine Months Report January - September 2018

Helsinki, 15 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)

("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces preliminary unaudited results for the

9 months ended 30 September 2018 ("9M 2018").

9M 2018 highlights

- Group revenue of EUR 190.2 million - up 18.1% year-on-year

- Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 26.8 million - up 12.7% year-on-year

- EBIT margin of 14.1%

- Profit before tax (EBT) of EUR 15.1 million - down 14% due to unfavourable

currency fluctuations

- Basic EPS decreased by 13.0% to EUR 0.60 per share

- Diluted EPS decreased by 14.5% to EUR 0.59 per share

- Balance sheet strengthened by successful placement of EUR 100 million

bonds by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH

- Net book value of loan portfolio grew by 19.0% to EUR 306.3 million (9M

2017: EUR 257.4 million)

- Deposits from customers increased by 10.3% to EUR 192.3 million

- Active customers increased 7.4% to 799,111

Key Figures

9 months

ended 30

September

EUR '000 2018 2017 %

chan-

ge

Revenue 190,194 161,006 +18.-

1%

Operating profit (EBIT) 26,833 23,810 +12.-

7%

Profit before tax 15,110 17,575 -14.-

0%

Profit before tax % 7.9% 10.9% -27.-

2%

Net cash flows from operating activities 94,458 75,579 +24.-

before movements in portfolio and deposits 7%

received

Net cash flows from operating activities (18,982) 14,691 n/a

Net cash flows from investing activities (10,284) (6,862) +49.-

9%

Net cash flows from financing activities 56,023 34,617 +61.-

8%

Net increase/decrease in cash and cash 26,757 43,928 -37.-

equivalents 0%

Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.60 0.69 -13.-

0%

Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.59 0.69 -14.-

5%

EUR '000 30 September 31 December %

2018 2017 change

Accounts receivable - consumer 306,314 257,406 +19.0%

loans (net)

Deposits from customers 192,291 174,301 +10.3%

Cash and cash equivalents 159,409 131,832 +20.9%

Total assets 517,386 436,595 +18.5%

Non-current liabilities 137,613 64,167 +114.5-

%

Current liabilities 271,835 267,185 +1.7%

Equity 107,937 105,243 +2.6%

Equity ratio % 20.9 24.1

Net debt to equity ratio 2.03 1.90

Financial and segmental performance

Ferratum Group delivered further growth in the first nine months of 2018,

building on the record performance of 2017, and has made progress with

implementing the management actions announced in the half year results, to

restore revenue growth and improve Group performance.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2018 increased by 12.7%

year-on-year to EUR 26.8 million. The gross impairment on loans ratio

improved to 33.6% for the first nine months of 2018, compared to 35% for the

comparable 2017 period.

In view of heightened revenues of EUR 190.2 million compared to EUR 161.0

million (+18.1%) the EBIT margin slightly decreased from 14.8% to 14.1%

within the nine- month period. Due to increases in finance costs of EUR 5.5

million to EUR 11.8 million within the nine-month period the profit before

tax (EBT) reduced to EUR 15.1 million from EUR 17.6 million.

Group revenues increased by 18.1% to EUR 190.2 million, with Ferratum's

premium, higher value products such as Credit Limit and PlusLoan together

representing 74.8% of this result, a marginal increase on the comparable

period in 2017. Microloan revenues of EUR 31.5 million continued to

represent a diminishing proportion of turnover, being 3.6% lower than

Microloan revenue for the first nine months of 2017. The ongoing decline is

reflective of the Group's successful strategy of positioning Microloan as an

initial 'beachhead' to understand customer behaviour while prioritising

longer term lending as Ferratum's brand becomes more established in each

country.

Business lending to Small-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is becoming an

increasingly material customer segment for the Group, generating EUR 15.5

million of revenue in the first nine months, a 73% increase on SME revenues

for the first nine months in 2017.

In Q2 the Board of Ferratum acknowledged that recent changes to the Group's

credit scoring processes were having a counterproductive impact on loan

approval rates, and on 27 June 2018 the Board announced that Ferratum would

be revising its risk assessment criteria to ensure that the Group does not

reject credit risks that have in the past proven to be acceptable.

The objective is to ensure that Ferratum's automated credit assessment

procedures remain tailored to the specific customer payment behaviour and

hence risk tolerances that Ferratum has observed for each country of

operation in order to restore the overall track record of growth that

Ferratum has historically achieved across all geographies of operation.

As the table of quarterly product revenues below illustrates, despite the

temporary impact on revenues of lower loan approval rates - especially in

the PlusLoan segment - the quarter-on-quarter picture indicates that Credit

Limit and PlusLoan remain stable, core drivers for growth in line with

Ferratum's product growth strategy.

Revenues per product per quarter

EUR '000

Fiscal Microlo- PlusLo- Credit SME Mobile Bank / Total

quarter an an Limit Other

Q1 2016 13,426 5,458 13,823 476 30 33,213

Q2 2016 13,567 7,405 15,348 837 57 37,215

Q3 2016 11,942 7,913 17,010 1,227 126 38,218

Q4 2016 13,901 9,456 20,264 1,710 152 45,483

Q1 2017 13,975 11,294 22,329 2,390 21 50,009

Q2 2017 8,020 17,152 25,391 3,127 32 53,722

Q3 2017 10,729 15,456 27,574 3,483 33 57,276

Q4 2017 11,162 16,413 28,480 4,134 444 60,632

Q1 2018 11,058 15,852 28,901 5,508 123 61,442

Q2 2018 10,110 16,326 31,139 4,937 277 62,789

Q3 2918 10,370 15,579 34,479 5,095 430 65,953

While Credit Limit revenue growth improved in Q2 and in Q3 2018, and is now

back to the growth levels of 2017, revenue growth for the PlusLoan segment

indicates improving payment behaviour but has yet to fully recover in loan

approval rates. Remedial action on PlusLoan approval rates remains a

priority for management.

Recent country launches in SME business lending (mainly UK and Australia)

have required corrective action on credit scoring in Q2 2018 due to

suboptimal payment behaviour, but underlying SME lending growth across

markets overall remains strong and is expected to continue its rapid growth

path.

As previously communicated, the Group expects only modest contributions from

the Mobile Bank and Partnerships for the time being, while Ferratum

continues to develop its suite of Mobile Bank services.

The current pilot project in partnership with Thomas Cook Money is ongoing

in Sweden until the end of February 2019, when we will evaluate the

prospects for the pilot project and decide on next steps.

Operational developments

As announced at 27 June 2018, the Group is taking remedial action to ensure

that the Group's automated credit assessment processes do not reject credit

risks that have in the past proven to be acceptable. These measures are

being rolled out and tailored to address the specific customer behaviour and

risk profiles across all countries of operation and are expected to be

completed by the end of 2018. Furthermore, Ferratum has taken a number of

additional management actions to improve performance, including the

strengthening of top management, staff streamlining, the rebalancing of

resources to prioritise enhanced risk management and automation of lending

processes in existing markets, and a review of the Groups performace across

all geographies.

The new, enlarged Leadership Team was announced 19 September 2018 with a

significant strengthening, promoting eight members into senior leadership

positions in addition to the six existing members. Effective 12 September

2018, the new members of the Leadership Team are: Adam Tonning, Head of

Financial Planning & Analysis; Outi Ellilä, Head of Marketing and Customer

Experience; Scott Donnelly, Business Unit Director SME Lending; Kristjan

Kajakas, Business Unit Director for Revolving Loans; Antti Kumpulainen,

Business Unit Director for Instalment Loans; Marius Solescu, Head of Human

Resources; Sami Kalliola, Head of Strategic Partnerships; and Emmi Kyykkä

Deputy Head of Investor Relations.

In addition, Dr. Clemens Krause, Chief Financial Officer, took on new

responsibilities as Chief Risk Officer. He will continue serving as CFO

until a new CFO has been appointed and shift his focus to the risk function.

He continues to serve on the Directors Team along with the existing members

Jorma Jokela, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Group; Lea Liigus,

Head of Legal and Compliance; Ari Tiukkanen, Chief Operating Officer; Saku

Timonen, Chief Commercial Officer and Jussi Mekkonen, Chief Executive

Officer of Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

As part of the management actions announced with the H1 results to increase

cost efficiency and streamline staffing, the overall headcount in the Group

has been reduced by 5%. The biggest movements in personnel have been a 13%

decrease in customer service and back office staff due to increase in

automation in loan handling and pay-outs, while maintaining portfolio and

service quality. A 9% increase in the personnel of the risk function and Dr

Clemens Krause taking over the lead of the function supports the planned

rebalancing and ensuring increased focus to be put on risk. A 68% decrease

in country related, local organizations was enabled by the central functions

taking over tasks that previously were handled locally. The Group is

targeting to reduce its headcount to 900 in Q4 2018 and for the newly

optimized cost structure, including staff costs to be during place in Q1

2019.

The Group has further centralized its operations in order to improve cost

efficiency. Customer service operations for 21 countries and the collection

operations for 18 countries have been centralized.

A new management model within Ferratum, the so called "five cylinder model",

has been fully implemented. The cylinders are lead generation, conversion

funnel, underwriting & collections, CRM and product & pricing. The model is

enabled by the centralization of functions and ensures stronger internal

controls over each part of the lending process due to designated teams and

accountabilities for each cylinder with clear KPIs, which are being

monitored on a daily basis.

The Group is conducting a thorough performance review of all geographies,

which will last until the end of the year 2018, with the possibility of

withdrawing from 1-2 countries, should it not see sufficient growth

potential for the future or see that a higher level of profitability can be

achieved by reallocating resources to other operations of the Group.

Since end of June 2018, there have been the following developments in the

product segments. Microloan was discontinued in Canada and Sweden. This was

a decision in line with Group strategy to decrease Microloan's presence, as

higher customer lifetime value (CLV) can be achieved with other products.

PlusLoan is now being offered in 10 countries with Canada the latest launch

in July 2018. Primeloan was successfully launched in Germany in October,

becoming the second country with this product.

The current Mobile Bank app has received some operational performance

updates, which improve the usage and reduce loading times. Furthermore,

Ferratum Bank is focused on the development of a new, enhanced Mobile Bank

app, which is expected to go live in H1 2019.

Financial position

Due to the adoption of the new IFRS 9 accounting standard - with effect from

1 January 2018, the risk provisions of the Group had to be increased by EUR

9.2 million from this effective date. This one-time increase of the risk

provision reduced the equity of the Group by EUR 7.5 million as the

increased risk provisions were partially offset by deferred tax assets of

EUR 1.7 million. The adjustment was booked directly to the Group's equity

and did not affect the reported profit for nine months 2018. Overall, Group

equity increased marginally to EUR 107.9 million as at 30 September 2018

from EUR 105.2 million as of 31 December 2017.

The net debt to equity ratio remains strong at 2.32 and comfortably below

the limit of 3 as required by Ferratum's bond covenants.

The profit before tax (EBT) declined by 14.0% y-o-y to EUR 15.1 million,

mainly as a result of unfavourable foreign exchange movements during the

first nine months of 2018 attributable to the weakening of the Swedish Krona

and the Polish Zloty, as illustrated in the table below, and increased

finance costs of an additional EUR 3.2 million in the period compared to the

prior year.

EUR '000 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 YTD 2018 Q1-Q3 2017

AUD -193 45 -48 -196 -237

CZK 49 -381 138 -194 523

PLN -284 -964 156 -1,092 -183

GBP 131 -80 -149 -98 -92

SEK -900 -271 366 -805 -111

Other currencies 43 46 -112 -23 -9

FX impact on P&L -1,154 -1,605 351 -2,408 -109

The Group has substantial credit portfolios. Due to increasing foreign

exchange volatility, Ferratum increased it hedging levels in Q3 - while

recording a currency gain in Q3 of EUR 351,000 - and intends is to further

increase the proportion of its currency exposure that is hedged.

Net receivables from customers grew by 19.0% to EUR 306.3 million from EUR

257.4 million. Deposits from customers increased by 10.3% to EUR 192.3

million vs EUR 174.3 million as at 31 December 2017. The current deposit

volume exceeds the requirements for 2018.

Subsequent Events

On 22 October 2018 Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary

of Ferratum, announced that the EUR 20 million of senior unsecured bonds due

October 2018 with ISIN: DE000A2GS104 and the EUR 25 million senior unsecured

bonds due October 2018 with ISIN: DE000A1X3VZ3 have been repaid with

proceeds from the EUR 100 million of senior unsecured bonds that Ferratum

Capital Germany GmbH successfully placed in May 2018. The EUR 100 million of

senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50 per cent

p.a. and a tenor of four years and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with ISIN:

SE0011167972. This EUR 100 million bond was admitted to the Prime Standard

segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 9 November 2018 and has a tap

option which allows Ferratum to increase the volume by an additional EUR 50

million.

In October a new milestone with IT development was reached, with the launch

of a new IT platform. The first country on the new platform is New Zealand.

The new platform is more automated, enables faster changes to products and

scorecards, and accelerated launches in new markets, due to modular,

scalable technology. The architecture also further supports future

partnerships through flexible API connections. The new platform will be

rolled out to all Ferratum markets over the medium-term and we expect a

gradual decline in IT maintenance costs as a result.

2018 Outlook

With product revenues during the fourth quarter continuing to develop in

line with third quarter performance, the Board expects that the Group will

achieve the lower end of previously published revenue guidance for fiscal

year 2018.

Accordingly, the Board now estimates revenues for the fiscal year 2018 will

range between EUR 260 million and EUR 265 million (previously EUR 260

million to EUR 280 million), while the estimate for operating profit margin

(EBIT margin) is reconfirmed within the range of 13% and 16%.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital

consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile

devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum

has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South

and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum

is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile

bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a

range of banking services, including real time digital payments and

transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European

markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers

who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as

at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile

Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä

Financial Officer T: + 49 30 921005844 Deputy Head of Investor

E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940

mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:

[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

1.

mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra

tum.com

UK / European media enquiries:

Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company

Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20

3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E:

[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:

[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.

mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 2.

mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

