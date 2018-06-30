Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group reports H1 performance in line with revised fiscal guidance (deutsch)




16.08.18 07:30
dpa-AFX

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group reports H1 performance in line with revised fiscal guidance



^


DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Halbjahresergebnis


Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group reports H1 performance in line with revised


fiscal guidance



16.08.2018 / 07:30


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Interim Report January - June 2018



Ferratum Group reports H1 performance in line with revised fiscal guidance



Helsinki, 16 August 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces preliminary unaudited results for the


6 months ended 30 June 2018 ("H1 2018").



Financial Highlights



- Revenue of EUR 124.2 million - up 19.8% year-on-year



- Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 18.1 million - up 21.4% year-on-year



- EBIT margin of 14.6%



- Profit before tax (EBT) of EUR 9.7 million - down 17.3% year-on-year due


to increased finance costs



- Net finance costs of EUR 8.4 million (H1 2017: EUR 3.2 million). The


increase is mainly due to both foreign exchange losses (H1 2018: EUR 2.8


million loss vs H1 2017 EUR 0.4 million gain) and interest on increased bond


volumes



- EPS (basic and diluted) decreased 17.4% to EUR 0.38 per share



- Net book value of loan portfolio up 9.6% to EUR 282.2 million (31 December


2017: EUR 257.4 million)



- Successful placement of EUR 100 million senior unsecured bonds by Ferratum


Capital Germany GmbH



- Deposits from customers as at 30 June 2018 increased by 8.1% to EUR 188.5


million vs 31 December 2017, but is 2.2% lower than the EUR 192.7 million as


at 31 March 2018 as the Group reduced interest rates to maintain balanced


sources of funding



- Active/former customer base increased by 281,052 to 2.01 million - up


16.3% year-on-year



Corporate developments post H1 2018



- Successful listing on Nasdaq Stockholm of EUR 100 million senior unsecured


bonds by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH




Key Figures



6 months


ended 30


June


EUR '000 2018 2017 %


chan-


ge


Revenue 124,232 103,730 +19.-


8%


Operating profit (EBIT) 18,144 14,942 +21.-


4%


Profit before tax 9,728 11,763 -17.-


3%


Profit before tax % 7.8% 11.3% -28.-


3%


Net cash flows from operating activities 59,743 51,605


before movements in portfolio and deposits


received


Net cash flows from operating activities (10,023) (5,165)


Net cash flows from investing activities (6,698) (4,164)


Net cash flows from financing activities 56,255 14,653


Net increase/decrease in cash and cash 39,535 5,323


equivalents


Earnings per share, basic (EUR) 0.38 0.46 -17.-


4%


Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) 0.38 0.46 -17.-


4%


EUR '000 30 June 31 Dec %


2018 2017 change


Accounts receivable - consumer loans 282,209 257,406 +9.6%


(net)


Deposits from customers 188,474 174,301 +8.1%


Cash and cash equivalents 170,820 131,832 +29.6%


Total assets 503,178 436,595 15.3%


Non-current liabilities 137,709 64,167 114.6%


Current liabilities 262,406 267,185 -1.8%


Equity 103,064 105,243 -2.1%


Equity ratio % 20.5 24.1


Net debt to equity ratio 2.22 1.90


Key developments and progress



Ferratum Group delivered further growth in the first six months of 2018,


building on the record performance of 2017, albeit that the relative pace of


growth was moderated by a decline in approval rates for new loans as a


result of changes to the Group's automated credit scoring processes.



Group revenues increased by 19.8% to EUR 124.2 million, with Ferratum's


premium, higher value products such as Credit Limit and PlusLoan together


representing 74.2% of this result, a marginal increase on the comparable


period in H1 2017. Microloan revenues of EUR 21.2 million continued to


represent a diminishing proportion of turnover, being 3.8% lower than


Microloan revenue for H1 2017, but this ongoing marginal decline is


reflective of the Group's successful strategy of positioning Microloans as


an initial 'beachhead' to understand customer behaviour while prioritising


longer term lending as Ferratum's brand becomes more established in each


country.



Business lending to Small-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is becoming an


increasingly material customer segment for the Group, generating EUR 10.4


million of revenue in the first six months, an 89.3% increase on SME


revenues for H1 2017.



Ahead of the period end, the Board of Ferratum acknowledged that recent


changes to the Group's credit scoring processes were having a


counterproductive impact on loan approval rates, and on 27 June 2018 the


Board announced that Ferratum would be revising its risk assessment criteria


to ensure that the Group does not reject credit risks that have in the past


proven to be acceptable.



The objective is to ensure that Ferratum's automated credit assessment


procedures remain tailored to the specific customer payment behaviour and


hence risk tolerances that Ferratum has observed for each country of


operation in order to maintain the overall track record of growth that


Ferratum has historically achieved across all geographies of operation.



As the table of quarterly product revenues below illustrates, despite the


temporary impact on revenues of lower loan approval rates - especially in


the PLusloan segment-, the quarter-on-quarter picture indicates that Credit


Limit and PlusLoan remain stable, core drivers for growth in line with


Ferratum's product growth strategy.



Recent country launches in SME business lending (mainly UK and Australia)


have required corrective actions on credit scoring in Q2 2018 due to


suboptimal payment bahaviour, but underlying SME lending growth across


markets overall remains strong and is expected to continue its rapid growth


path.



Revenues per product per quarter



EUR


'000


Fiscal Microlo- PlusLo- Credit SME Mobile Bank / Total


quarter an an Limit Other


Q1 2016 13,426 5,458 13,823 476 30 33,213


Q2 2016 13,567 7,405 15,348 837 57 37,215


Q3 2016 11,942 7,913 17,010 1,227 126 38,218


Q4 2016 13,901 9,456 20,264 1,710 152 45,483


Q1 2017 13,975 11,294 22,329 2,390 21 50,009


Q2 2017 8,020 17,152 25,391 3,127 32 53,722


Q3 2017 10,729 15,456 27,574 3,483 33 57,276


Q4 2017 11,162 16,413 28,480 4,134 444 60,632


Q1 2018 11,058 15,852 28,901 5,508 123 61,442


Q2 2018 10,110 16,326 31,139 4,937 277 62,789


As previously communicated, the Group expects modest contributions from the


Mobile Bank and Partnerships while Ferratum continues to develop its suite


of Mobile Bank services and assess the commercial potential for its pilot


partnership project in Sweden with Thomas Cook Money.



Operating profit (EBIT) for H1 2018 increased by 21.4% year-on-year to EUR


18.1 million. The EBIT profitability margin remained near the midpoint of


Ferratum's 2018 fiscal guidance range, with a marginal improvement to 14.6%


for H1 2018, from 14.4% for H1 2017, as a result of lower realised credit


losses (impairment on loans) and stable marketing costs compared with H1


2017. The gross impairment on loans ratio improved from 34.6% in H1 2017 to


32.7% for H1 2018.



Operational developments



As announced at 27 June 2018, the Group is taking remedial action to ensure


that the Group's automated credit assessment processes do not reject credit


risks that have in the past proven to be acceptable. These measures are


being rolled out and tailored to address the specific customer behaviour and


risk profiles across all countries of operation. Furthermore, Ferratum will


be undertaking a number of additional management actions to improve


performance, including the strengthening of top management, staff


streamlining, the rebalancing of resources to prioritise enhanced risk


management and automation of lending processes in existing markets, and a


review of all geographies with a view to potentially withdrawing from one or


two non-performing countries.



Finance and treasury update



Due to the adoption of the new IFRS 9 accounting standard - with effect from


1 January 2018, the risk provisions of the Group had to be increased by EUR


9.2 million from this effective date. This one-time increase of the risk


provision reduced the equity of the Group by EUR 7.5 million as the


increased risk provisions were partially offset by deferred tax assets of


EUR 1.7 million. The adjustment was booked directly to the Group's equity


and did not affect the reported profit for H1 2018. Overall, Group equity


decreased marginally to EUR 103.4 million as at 30 June 2018 from EUR 105.2


million as of 31 December 2017. The net debt to equity ratio remains strong


at 2.2x and comfortably below the limit of 3x as required by Ferratum's bond


covenants.



The profit before tax (EBT) declined by 17.3% y-o-y to EUR 9.7 million,


mainly as a result of unfavourable foreign exchange movements during H1 2018


attributable to the weakening of the Swedish Krona and the Polish Zloty, as


illustrated in the following table:



EUR '000 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 H1 2018 H1 2017


AUD 0.045 -0.193 -0.148 -0.124


CZK -0.381 0.049 -0.322 0.423


PLN -0.964 -0.284 -1.248 0.197


GBP -0.080 0.131 0.051 -0.061


SEK -0.271 -0.900 -1.172 -0.044


Other currencies 0.046 0.043 0.089 0.005


FX impact on P&L -1.605 -1.154 -2.759 0.396


The Group has substantial credit portfolios. Due to increasing foreign


exchange volatility, Ferratum's intention is to further increase the


proportion of its currency exposure that is hedged.



Net receivables from customers grew by 9.6% to EUR 282.2 million from EUR


257.4 million. Deposits from customers increased by 8.1% to EUR 188.5


million vs EUR 174.3 million as at 31 December 2017, but is 2.2% lower than


the EUR 192.7 million as at 31 March 2018 as the Group reduced interest


rates to maintain balanced sources of funding and capital adequacy ratios.


The intention of management is to further reduce the inflow of deposits as


appropriate to ensure that the Group optimizes its liquidity position.



During the second quarter, Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of


Ferratum Oyj, successfully issued EUR 100 million of new senior unsecured


bonds in order to refinance its outstanding EUR 45 million of bonds maturing


in October 2018. The additional funds raised will be used to finance


continued growth of the Group. The new senior unsecured bonds have a coupon


of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years. The


bonds have been listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market and after the


period end been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with ISIN: SE0011167972. The


Group intends to also list the bond on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime


Standard (best effort basis) in Q3 2018. The bond has a tap option which


allows Ferratum to increase the volume by an additional EUR 50 million.



Ferratum's group rating of BBB+ was reconfirmed by Creditreform AG during


March 2018 in its regular annual review.



During the Annual General Meeting held in Helsinki on 19 April 2018,


shareholders approved the payment of a final dividend of EUR 0.18 per share


for the financial year 2017.



Subsequent events



On 13 July 2018 Ferratum Bank p.l.c., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferratum,


announced that the EUR 40 million of senior unsecured bonds due March 2020


with ISIN FI400023283 ceased to be listed on the European Wholesale


Securities Market (EWSM) with effect from 13 July 2018 as a result of the


decision by Euronext N.V. to close the EWSM with effect from the same date.



Ferratum Bank p.l.c. has not sought to list the bonds on any other Maltese


exchange, but bondholders should note that the bonds remain listed and


tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm (regulated market) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange


(Open Market).



2018 Outlook



The focus of management in H2 2018 is to ensure that the recently announced


measures to restore historic trends in Group revenue growth are effective.


Furthermore, Ferratum will be undertaking a number of additional management


actions to improve performance, including the strengthening of top


management, staff streamlining, the rebalancing of resources to prioritise


enhanced risk management and automation of lending processes in existing


markets, and a review of all geographies with a view to potentially


withdrawing from one or two non-performing countries.



The second quarter trends in product revenues provide some early indications


that a recovery in credit approvals is underway, and management is


continuing to prioritise growth in SME business lending and Primeloan to


become increasingly significant segments enhancing the CLV of the Group's


customer base. At the same time the Group continues to invest in its Mobile


Bank, progress its pilot project with Thomas Cook Money and pursue broader


opportunities to expand Ferratum's financial services platform model with


other potential joint venture partners.



The Board of Directors of Ferratum Oyj reaffirms that revenues for the


fiscal year 2018 are expected to be within the range of EUR 260 million and


EUR 280 million, while the estimate for operating profit margin (EBIT


margin) is reconfirmed to be within the range of 13% and 16%.



Ferratum Oyj bases this guidance on certain assumptions, including:



- Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, exceeding the market average,


based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending


products and growth in new markets



- Moderate expectations on the 2018 contribution of new revenue streams from


partnerships, mobile bank innovations



- Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow as market share in the 8


existing markets is small and expected to increase



- Ferratum Mobile Bank will generate new customers, increased customer


loyalty, cross-selling opportunities, increased deposit volume and


diversified deposit currencies



- No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets



- Stable capital market conditions



- No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes



About Ferratum Group:


Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 2 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 30 June 2018), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank


account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna


Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) Head of Investor Relations T:


30 921005844 E: +358 40 7248247 E:


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferra


tum.com


UK / European media enquiries:


Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman


Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs


T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047


2537 E:


[1]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[2]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com


2.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




---------------------------------------------------------------------------



16.08.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht,


übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten,


Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.


Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sprache: Deutsch


Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj


Ratamestarinkatu 11 A


00520 Helsinki


Finnland


Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44


Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49


E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com


Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com


ISIN: FI4000106299


WKN: A1W9NS


Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);


Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover,


München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


---------------------------------------------------------------------------



714691 16.08.2018



°






Bitte warten...