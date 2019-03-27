DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes audited full-year results and Annual Financial Report for 2018 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement (deutsch)

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.03.19
dpa-AFX

^


27.03.2019


Helsinki, 27 March 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS)


("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that the Group's Annual Report and


Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 as well as the Auditor's report


have been published in Finnish and English. [Ferratum has also today


published its Corporate Governance Statement and the Non-Financial


Information Report.] The reports are available in PDF format as an


attachment to this release and on our investor website at


www.ferratumgroup.com.



Ferratum Oyj has also today published an invitation to its Annual General


Meeting to be held at 10.00 am EET on 17 April 2019.



Attachments:



1. Annual Financial Report and Auditor's Report



2. Corporate Governance Statement



About Ferratum Group:



Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital


consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile


devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum


has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South


and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum


is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile


bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a


range of banking services, including real time digital payments and


transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European


markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers


who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as


at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile


Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.



Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange


under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.



Contacts:



Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä


Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer Head of Group


T: + 49 30 921005844 E: Communications & Investor


[1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. Relations T: +41 79 940


mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E:


[1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com


1.


mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferra


tum.com


Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of


Fixed Income Investor Relations T: + 358


40 7248247 E:


[1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com UK /


European media enquiries: Smithfield, A


Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons |


Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44


20 3047 2537 E:


[2]asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E:


[3]bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 1.


mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com 2.


mailto:asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com 3.


mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com




Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LLOTYACQHL


Dokumenttitel: Ferratum Oyj - Annual Financial Report 2018 incl. Auditor's


Report and Corporate Governance Statement



